Japan determined to settle abduction issue by talks with Kim

Japan is determined to settle the issue of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea through direct talks with its leader Kim Jong Un, after U.S. President Donald Trump raised the issue during his historic summit with Kim on Tuesday.
"I'm determined that Japan will have to directly face North Korea and resolve (the abduction issue) bilaterally," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters later in the day, after speaking by phone with Trump.
Trump "told me that he accurately conveyed my thoughts about the issue to Mr Kim," Abe said, but declined to elaborate.
Separately, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference, "We have not changed our determination to settle (the abduction issue) by directly negotiating with North Korea."
Tokyo has long sought the return of Japanese kidnapped by Pyongyang in the 1970s and 1980s. After his talks with Trump last Thursday in Washington, Abe expressed his willingness to meet with Kim to seek an early resolution.
During the first-ever direct talks between a serving U.S. president and North Korean leader, Trump and Kim agreed to work toward "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," according to a joint statement released after the summit in Singapore.
Abe welcomed that development, saying it will be "a step toward the comprehensive resolution of various issues" concerning North Korea.
"North Korea has rich (natural) resources and a diligent workforce. It will have a bright future if it treads the right path," Abe said at a press conference earlier in the day.
In their phone conversation Tuesday, Abe and Trump reaffirmed their "basic policy urging (other countries) to completely implement" U.N. sanctions on North Korea, Abe said.
"Even if a certain promise is made at the summit, we should be careful about lowering our guard until we can confirm that specific steps have been taken," Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera said.
As North Korea's nuclear and missile development poses a security threat to Japan, the Abe administration has stressed over recent years the need to strengthen the country's defense capabilities.
Ahead of the Singapore summit, Tokyo sought to coordinate policy toward Pyongyang with Washington, and Trump promised to raise the long-standing issue of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea.
But Foreign Minister Taro Kono said the abduction issue is something that Japan and North Korea will eventually have to deal with by themselves.
Kono plans to visit South Korea from Wednesday for talks with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is accompanying Trump to Singapore, and South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung Wha.© KYODO
12 Comments
Michael Jackson
"I must remain relevant, I must remain relevant."
Laguna
Translation: "Son, you're on your own."
Ganbare Japan!
Kim-san is not stupid. He realizes he must finalize the Japanese kidnapees issue for Peace Plan to fully be enacted, and to cement his status as Peacemaker. This could be releasing them frim imprisonment or returning the remains if they died due to natural cause.
I am very confident he will.
Kaishu
@Michael Jackson
Takes the pressure off at home......
@Ganbare
You're kidding, right?
Yubaru
What's there to elaborate when everyone in the world knows that Trump "talked" about it already, and if there was something to actually report, there is no way Trump would have let Abe get any praise.
Cricky
Determined? What the hell was the Japanese government doing about it in the last 20 odd years? Just a month ago Shinzo said no dialogue, now his seeking dialogue. The mans suit is worth more then the man. Probably his tie has more credence.
Tokyo-Engr
This is kind of obvious.
A fair question to ask is what does everyone think Abe should do? Of course if Japan wants some resolution they should discuss this directly with North Korea.
The abduction of Japanese citizens by North Korea was criminal and inexcusable, however at this point in time, considering the big picture...... I hate to say .... it is not so relevant to the desired outcome.
I have doubts that Trump said anything to Kim about this issue during the discussions.
On the other hand if I was a family member of someone kidnapped I would certainly think it is very relevant.
Spitfire
What an utter windbag.
He no more cares for the abductees than his granddaddy did for the plebs after the war.
Political grandstanding at best utter deception at worst.
This man has no morals whatsoever.
OssanAmerica
Trump is tweeting that the cost of NK's denuclearization will be borne by South Korea and Japan. While SK may have motives to be generous, NK will need to "resolve" this issue with Japan to get them to open their wallet. South Korea themselves have over 400 citizens listed as abducted by NK. This really is not an issue as North Korea themselves have already stated that they want to normalize relations with Japan and are prepared to discuss the abduction issue. Clearly Japan's position on the "abductions" issue is a far bigger issue with the resident forum J-haters than North Korea itself. Sorry if he truth hurts.
zichi
OssanAmerica
There's no such tweets, I just looked?
Spitfire
OssanAmerica
There's no such tweets, I just looked?
Busted Ossan.
cucashopboy
Tokyo-Engr - good question. My answer is that he should stop grandstanding on the issue while doing nothing about it, such as wheeling out the families of the abductees when there's an election or he's under pressure from a scandal - basically he's abducted the abduction issue. Instead, he should get on the phone to Kim, arrange a meeting and talk things over.
Japan and North Korea can potentially be of great economic benefit to each other, and some rational talks on increasing cooperation between the countries while resolving the issue would be far more constructive than the shrill bile we've been getting from Abe et al.