 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's Ambassador to the U.N. Yamazaki Kazuyuki speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in New York
FJapan's Ambassador to the U.N. Yamazaki Kazuyuki Image: Reuters/Kent J. Edwards
politics

Japan dismisses 'unsubstantiated' Chinese letter to U.N.

1 Comment
WASHINGTON

Japan has dismissed a Chinese letter to the United Nations accusing Tokyo of threatening armed intervention over Taiwan as "inconsistent with the facts and unsubstantiated".

Japan's U.N. ambassador, Kazuyuki Yamazaki, was responding to a letter China's U.N. Ambassador Fu Cong wrote on Friday to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Fu accused Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi of "a grave violation of international law" and diplomatic norms when she said in parliament this month that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could trigger a military response from Tokyo.

Yamazaki, in his letter, also addressed to Guterres, said Japan's fundamental policy was of "passive defense."

"Therefore, China's assertion that Japan would exercise the right of self-defense even in the absence of an armed attack is erroneous," he said.

Fu's letter was the strongest Chinese criticism yet of Takaichi, a conservative nationalist who took office last month, pointing to the worst bilateral tensions between China and Japan in years.

China says Takaichi's remark had "severely damaged" trade cooperation, while concerts of Japanese musicians in China have been abruptly canceled.

On Tuesday, Takaichi said she had spoken to U.S. President Donald Trump in what was their first phone call since the diplomatic bust-up with China, and that the U.S. leader had told her she could call him any time.

Takaichi also said Trump explained to her the recent state of U.S.-China relations, including his phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday.

Trump has not commented publicly on the dispute between Japan - a key U.S. security ally - and rival superpower China, a silence that analysts say will be concerning to some officials in Tokyo.

China claims Taiwan, which sits just over 100 km (60 miles) from Japanese territory, and has not ruled out using force to take control of it. The island's government rejects Beijing's claim and says only Taiwan's people can decide their future.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Japan, as a sovereign nation, has every right to choose her allies, and decide if she wishes to send in her military to help defend those allies in a time of war.

China is clearly rattled at the prospect of Japan fighting side by side Taiwan in any potential conflict. Probably more reason why the Chinese would be too gutless to ever start anything in Taiwan.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov. 25 – Dec. 1)

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

The Best Japanese Video Games With Strong Female Characters

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Toyama

GaijinPot Travel

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘He Wants My Passwords For Everything’

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Who Is Sanae Takaichi? The Policies of Japan’s First Female Prime Minister

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Events for December 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Hakuun Torii Kannon

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov. 25 – Dec. 1)

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

Food

B-Kyu Gurume: The Best Of Cheap Japanese Comfort Food

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Epidurals in Japan: The Growing Support For Pain Relief During Labour

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Events for December 2025

GaijinPot Blog