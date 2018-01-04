Japan faces greatest danger since World War II due to N Korea: Abe

The security situation facing Japan is the most perilous since World War II because of North Korea's "unacceptable" provocations, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday and he vowed to bolster defenses to protect the Japanese people.
Tension in the region has been rising, particularly since North Korea conducted its sixth and largest nuclear test in September, and then in November, said it had successfully tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile that could reach all of the U.S. mainland.
"It is not an exaggeration to say that the security environment surrounding Japan is at its severest since World War II. I will protect the people's lives and peaceful living in any situation," Abe told a New Year news conference in Ise, Mie Prefecture, after visiting Ise Shrine.
Abe said Japan would take new steps to strengthen its defense posture but he did not go to specifics.
The government approved a record military budget last month, with defense outlays due to rise for a sixth year, increasing by 1.3% to 5.19 trillion yen ($46 billion), with the biggest item 137 billion yen in reinforcing defenses against North Korean ballistic missiles.
The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, said this week the United States was hearing reports that North Korea might be preparing to fire another missile, and she warned it not to.
"It is absolutely unacceptable that North Korea is trampling the strong desire of Japan and the rest of the international community for peaceful resolutions and continuing with its provocative behaviour," Abe said.
Abe has said he wants to amend Japan's pacifist constitution with the aim of loosening constraints on the military, although the public is divided over changes to the charter imposed after Japan's World War II defeat.
War-renouncing Article 9 of the constitution, if read literally, bans the existence of standing armed forces, but has long been interpreted to allow a military for exclusively defensive purposes.
Abe said he wanted more debate on the issue.
"I would like this to be a year in which public debate over a constitutional revision will be deepened further," he said.
Abe's Liberal Democratic Party-led coalition retained its two-thirds "super majority" in parliament's lower house in an Oct 22 election, re-energising his push to revise the constitution.© Thomson Reuters 2018.
maybeperhapsyes
The only danger facing Japan is Abe himself.
How can that man live with himself?
70 odd years of peace, and he is willing to throw all that away.... and for what?
i don’t think even he knows the answer to that.
Schopenhauer
It should read "Japan faces greatest danger since W.W. II due to U.S. Forces in Japan."
kurisupisu
Although North Korea has conducted missle tests, (as many other countries have) it does not have the resources to wage war against Japan.
Abe sori should relax.....
Yubaru
What an ignorant statement. The threats to world peace, and particularly peace here in Japan, are Abe, Trump, and Kim, not necessarily in that order.
It's their rhetoric, their so-called "leadership", that is to blame! Things were a hell of a lot quieter before!
Michael Jackson
Nothing like a double dose of fear-mongering to get your day started
Wallace Fred
Is this the elusive third arrow?
Akie
Abe should be blamed for all of this. He failed to see this 5 years ago.
Strangerland
I'm not much of an Abe fan, but until Trump came around, the NK issue was rolling along as the status quo of them rattling sabres. It's only blown up since Trump started yapping. So I don't see that this can be blamed on Abe.
8T
"Nothing happens in NK without the blessing and assistance from China and Russia. NK is the Cuba of Asia, a purposefully isolated puppet nation where China and Russia can screw with the world, advancing their fascist agendas while pretending to be peaceful nations. If desired, Un could be silenced in minutes by China or Russia, yet these big powerful regimes act powerless. All smoke and mirrors and we have a President who understands this. God Bless President Trump."
Akie
Strangerland, If Abe didn't provoke NK and neighbors with "proactive collective defense" by changing the peace constitution, perhaps the situation would be very much different now. If Abe didn't circle China with his quadrilateral strategy, perhaps the North East Asia would be very united by now. If Abe believes that China is the most vital nation is controling NK, then why would he limit China's role with his diamond ? Everything does not add up in Abe 's policy. Japan indeed is less safer now because Abe's 5 year anti-neighbor policy. If Abe gets his way to abandon peace constitution, Japan would be not only unsafe, but also dangerous.
NZ2011
China is happily watching the turmoil so it can secure power over the region.
Japan apart from a few stupid old men politician saying something dumb every now and again Japan has not actually "done" anything to China except operate as a normal trading partner and popular tourist destination.
You might think that the answer would be for Japan to remove the US and align more closely with China, but personally I would like to keep my freedom of speech, freedom of access to information and a relatively safe, tidy, clean and unpolluted environment thanks..
NZ2011
Done recently I mean to say of course. but in the same way I don't have anything against Germans, or the Japanese myself.. me thinks its about time to move on.
Akie
NZ2011, Should Japan be alway apologetic to China ? For what Japan did 70 years ago ? For the same reason, apologetic to NK and SK ? And for the same reason to South Asian countries ? And for the same reason to US ? And for the same reason to India ? And for the same reason to Australia ?
Speaking of freedom of access to information, Abe is really limited. What is freedom good for if is not used, or can't be used ? I think China has more freedom than Japan to access information, correct information, unbiased information. 80% Japanese see Chinese as threats, what kind of information is that ?
Sapuro Rayphand
Could Japanese be pacifiers and not militarily aggressive rec
dcog9065
It's incredibly fortunate we have a PM who understands the gravity of the situation with NK. They are an existential threat and their time is up thankfully. They are done and so are their fawning useful idiots in Japan
Joe Duncan
The North Korean threat has been build for the last 30 years. We'll before any of the current leaders were in office. The only country launching missles like this is NK, which is doing so in direction of neighboring countries. NK can do what it wants within it's own borders, but when it crosses that line then other countries have the right to defend themselves if need be. Japan should be able to defend itself period. No USA or it's allies pushed NK to act like this. NK keeps pushing to see what it can get away with and blame others... Honestly NK government needs new leaders with someone who is not nuts..
NZ2011
Sorry I don't follow the first bit.. perhaps you can rephrase. But no in general, I don't think people are guilty of their grandparents or great grandparents crimes, could Japan do a better job of saying "that was bad", sure but we are talking about words and the actions of the last 70 years are of a country that doesn't want to repeat those terrible times.
Japan isn't threatening destruction of anyone, or even really demonstrating a desire to extend its reach past its borders.
Have you been to China? How is your Facebook, Twitter, Skype, Google search? And Correct Information? like the information a Government decides you can have?
80% is an interesting number, where did you get that from? And what kind of threat?
Is an individual Chinese person a threat? Don't think so, and while you will come across the odd racist here and there I have found most Japanese people on the street to be extremely accepting.
Is China a threat, clearly it is, it is expanding its military and claiming large parts of ocean and land, and supporting rouge states like North Korea, and as its economy begins to lose its astronomical rise it will become more desperate.
Can I ask have you spent much time in Japan, I have in China, and I know where I would rather be....
Strangerland
Ignoring the fact that Abe hasn't changed the constitution, your comment is getting towards butterfly effect territory.
Strangerland
Japan can. That's why they have a self-defense force, and their constitution allows for fighting in defense of Japan.
Akie
NZ2011, "but we are talking about words and the actions of the last 70 years are of a country that doesn't want to repeat those terrible times." Can you guaranteed that ? Given the fact that Abe is changing peace constitution ?
"80% is an interesting number, where did you get that from? And what kind of threat?" From Abe govt.
Wakarimasen
ridiculous hyperbole - all this scaremongering designed to deflect attention from the woeful bunch we have leading in the US, Japan and South Korea.
Akie
Strangerland, have you heard recently what Abe said in 2018 ?
Bintaro
Ouuuuh ! Be scared, folks !
Will he become Captain Nippon and stop nuclear missiles with his bare hands ?