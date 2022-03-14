Newsletter Signup Register / Login
An elderly resident waits to be rescued by Ukrainian firefighters after the apartment building was bombed in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday. Photo: AP/Felipe Dana
politics

Japan freezes assets of 17 more Russian politicians, tycoons and families

TOKYO

Japan’s government is freezing the assets of 17 more Russian politicians, tycoons and their relatives to step up sanctions and pressure Moscow to end its invasion of Ukraine.

The list of sanction targets include 11 members of the Russian parliamentary chamber of Duma, banker Yuri Kovalchuk and his relatives, as well as billionaire Viktor Vekselberg, chairman of Renova Group, according to a statement jointly issued by the foreign, finance and trade ministries.

The move brings the number of Russians targeted by Japan’s asset freezes to 61.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters Tuesday the additional steps were taken "in order to stop Russia’s invasion (of Ukraine) as soon as possible.”

Matsuno said Japan will cooperate with other Group of Seven nations and other international community to respond appropriately in case of further sanctions.

Japan has previously imposed sanctions against Russian central bank, seven private banks, and Russian and Belarusian individuals and groups. Tokyo also imposed an export ban to Russia of items including high technology equipment that may be used for military purposes.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

"Japan’s government is freezing the assets of 17 more Russian politicians,

Calm down. Nobody asked for your help. Your "sanctions" are useless.

Japan is trying so hard to prove its existence lol

-12 ( +7 / -19 )

Japan is trying so hard to prove its existence lol

The world wants Russia's natural resources, but wants Japan's technical and intellectual expertise. Russia is showing the world on a daily basis what it offers under Putin and I'll take the poorest anime and the most withered cherry blossom to whatever Putin and his Russian fiefdom have to offer Are Russians seriously proud of the brutality it's showing in Ukraine and Syria and elsewhere.

Compare Russia's GDP per capita to Japan's; after all who LOLs last LOLs best

7 ( +12 / -5 )

illegal actions. japan is teasing Russia to spark a war to reset the economy

-11 ( +4 / -15 )

Good to see Japan is firmly on the side of the free world and clearly objects to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Maybe one of these Oligarchs will eliminate Putin and put Russia back on on a better track.

6 ( +8 / -2 )

Calm down. Nobody asked for your help. Your "sanctions" are useless.

Japan is trying so hard to prove its existence lol

Nope. Japan is simply showing that along with almost every country in the world Russia needs slapping down.

Nobody needs to justify their existence. But if you want to go that route, ok then. Compare the yen to the ruble or Japan’s popularity today to Russian.

Also, ‘lol’ is inappropriate at this time.

6 ( +8 / -2 )

Japan has no dog in this fight. They should just stick to trying to delay the imminent and inevitable collapse of their economy.

All these sanctions are illegal and hurt only normal Russians. Imagine to that your president decided to invade another country, the next day you van't withdraw your money from the bank. Only people will get hurt, all these sanctions are stupid and pointless

0 ( +0 / -0 )

