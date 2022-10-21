Japan gathering info on Iran's apparent drone supply to Russia

This photograph released by the Ukrainian military's Strategic Communications Directorate shows the wreckage of what Kyiv has described as an Iranian Shahed drone downed near Kupiansk, Ukraine

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Friday refrained from clarifying the government's stance on allegations by Western nations that Iran has provided Russia with military drones used in the war in Ukraine.

"We are currently engaged in information collection and analysis, so it is hard for us to say anything definite regarding the facts at this point," Hayashi told a press conference, in apparent consideration of Tokyo's long-standing friendship with Tehran.

The minister did condemn Moscow's recent drone attacks against Ukrainian civilian targets, however, labeling them "totally unjustifiable."

Hayashi's remarks came after the European Union and Britain on Thursday decided separately to impose sanctions on Iranian individuals and businesses through measures like asset freezes and travel bans.

The European Union and Britain lambasted Iran for supplying Russia with drones that have been used in the invasion of Ukraine that began in late February.

The United States is also considering taking punitive measures against Iran, according to White House national security spokesman John Kirby.

He said at an online press conference on Thursday that Iranian military personnel are on the ground in Crimea training Russian soldiers use drones, which shows Tehran's direct engagement in the war.

Hayashi said Japan will closely monitor future developments related to the issue while urging Iran to "play a constructive role for peace and stability" in the international community.

Tokyo and Tehran have built friendly relations over the years, with resource-poor Japan nurturing bilateral ties largely due to its heavy reliance on oil sourced from the Middle East.

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who made the first visit to Iran as Japan's leader in 41 years in June 2019, once sought to serve as a mediator between its longtime ally Washington and Tehran.

Late last month, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in New York on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly's annual session, and they discussed Russia's war in Ukraine, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

