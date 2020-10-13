Newsletter Signup Register / Login
While NASA is leading the Artemis program, it has emphasized the need for international partnerships in building up a sustainable presence on the moon, something the agency views as key for building up its expertise ahead of a human mission to Mars Photo: AFP/File
politics

Japan joins NASA's 8-nation space coalition

0 Comments
By Luis ACOSTA
WASHINGTON

NASA announced on Tuesday that eight countries have signed an international agreement called the Artemis Accords that outlines the principles of future exploration of the moon and beyond.

The treaty paves the way for its founding members -- Australia, Canada, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, United Arab Emirates, Britain and the United States -- to participate in NASA's Artemis program, which aims to return humans to Earth's nearest neighbor by 2024.

"Artemis will be the broadest and most diverse international human space exploration program in history, and the Artemis Accords are the vehicle that will establish this singular global coalition," said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine.

"With today's signing, we are uniting with our partners to explore the moon and are establishing vital principles that will create a safe, peaceful, and prosperous future in space for all of humanity to enjoy."

While NASA is leading the Artemis program, it has emphasized the need for international partnerships in building up a sustainable presence on the moon, something the agency views as key ahead of an eventual human mission to Mars.

The agency hopes, for example, to excavate ice from the moon's south pole to supply both drinking water and to split the molecules apart to make rocket fuel for the onward journey.

It also plans to establish an orbital space station called Gateway.

NASA said the Artemis Accords reinforce and implement the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, and are split broadly into 10 principles.

The signatories commit, for example, to adhering to peaceful exploration in a transparent manner, to create hardware systems that are operable by every member nation, and to registering their space objects.

Other principles include affirming that they will render assistance to each other in case of emergency, make their scientific data public, preserve the heritage of outer space and plan for the safe disposal of space debris.

The announcement came a day after Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, said Moscow was unlikely to participate in the Gateway space station, marking the probable end of the type of close cooperation seen for two decades on the International Space Station (ISS).

The Artemis Accords also exclude China, a rising space rival to the United States.

China has an active lunar program with its own international collaborations.

Last month, a Chinese-German team published daily radiation measurements on the lunar surface recorded by the Chang'E 4 lander in 2019.

They concluded that the level of radiation limited astronauts to two or three months on the moon -- vital information that the U.S. Apollo missions of the 1960s and 1970s had not gathered.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Adventures

Girls’ Weekend in Dogo Onsen, Matsuyama

Savvy Tokyo

Furikomi – A Step by Step Guide to Bank Transfers in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Must-Try Snacks & Beverages This Fall In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Why Pantene Japan’s New #PrideHair Campaign Featuring Trans Models is Awesome

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 40, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Hot springs

Higashiyama Onsen　

GaijinPot Travel

LGBT

Cafe & Bar Donyoku

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For October 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

History

Aizu Sazaedo Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #101: Social Media Is Programmed to Appeal to Seven Deadly Sins

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Autumn Leaves in Japan 2020

GaijinPot Travel