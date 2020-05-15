Japan joins calls for investigation into WHO's virus response

Japan will call for an investigation into the World Health Organization's initial response to the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said.
"With the European Union, (Japan) will propose that a fair, independent and comprehensive verification be conducted," Abe said on an internet program on Friday.
He said the proposal will be made at WHO's general assembly to begin Monday.
Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi also said Friday that Japan is joining a chorus of calls for such an investigation and the probe should be conducted by an independent body.
"This disease has had a devastating impact on the entire world, and information must be shared between countries in a free, transparent and timely manner, lest we risk it spreading even more quickly," Motegi said in a parliamentary session, in reference to COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
"There's a lot of discussion in the international community about precisely where the virus came from and the initial response," he said. "There needs to be a thorough investigation, and it's crucial that this be carried out by an independent body."
A senior official at the Foreign Ministry, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Japan plans to voice the view at an annual meeting of the WHO's decision-making body to be held next week in a virtual setting.
The WHO has been accused by the United States and some of its allies of turning a blind eye while China withheld information that could have helped limit the spread of the virus after it was first reported in the city of Wuhan.
U.S. President Donald Trump has been one of the strongest critics of the WHO, saying it is "a puppet for China," and has suspended funding to the Geneva-based U.N. agency.
WHO Director General Tedros Ghebreyesus has rejected such accusations, urging countries not to politicize the virus that has now killed some 300,000 people worldwide.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has also called for an investigation into the origin of the new coronavirus, standing his ground even as China announced plans to impose tariffs on Australian barley imports in a move many saw as retaliation.
While Japan is falling in line with such calls, Motegi also stressed during the meeting of the House of Representatives' Foreign Affairs Committee that any inquiry should take place after the global pandemic subsides.
He did not specify which independent body would handle the task, saying at a press conference on Friday that was something "for the relevant countries to discuss."
OssanAmerica
Up till now Japan has been sitting back on the issue while the U.S. and EU have been pressing this issue. Looks to me like China shouldn't have irritated Japan by sending their ships into the Senkakus. Another bad call by China.
Monty
Will we ever know the truth?
If...I say if the virus came from a Laboratory in China, engineered by humans or escaped from the Laboratory by accident, will we ever know the truth about that? I dont think so.
But after all this mess in the world, we deserve to know the the truth.
Bugle Boy of Company B
An independent investigation is definitely needed.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hicC53AhZ6Y
Tom Young
Just because the US is politicizing the WHO doesn't mean Japan or any other nations should jump in the water, too. Tiring, really.
smithinjapan
"Japan will call for an investigation into the World Health Organization's initial response to the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said."
Abe really has no shame, has he? The man not only bows down and worships Trump so much he'll crawl back behind his coattails after falling into a sand trap and seeing Trump has already walked off with a celebrity instead of asking if he were okay or helping, but he'll spend all our tax money buying fighter jets we don't need and the US doesn't want, he'll bypass the Japanese market and ram through a drug that hasn't been tested because the US is doing it, and he'll do ANYTHING Trump demands at the drop of a dime. It probably hurts him to no end that Trump spits on him and loathes him, while admiring strong leaders like Putin and Xi, and so Abe falls for it once again. Well, the WHO should just not share info with Japan, if they want to play this way. We know they'll try to play both sides in the not too distant future, asking the WHO to please understand and cooperate that Japan's siding with the US doesn't mean the WHO shouldn't praise and cooperate with Japan, but whatever.
Abe literally harms this nation with his attempts to do anything to suck up to Trump.
smithinjapan
OssanAmerica: "Looks to me like China shouldn't have irritated Japan by sending their ships into the Senkakus. Another bad call by China."
Yeah, well, when China comes up with a vaccine first, and now Trump is saying the US will get it from China (despite ramping up trade war rhetoric) in an about face, guess which nation will get it last? and/or have to pay 10 times as much as other nations? You need to learn that Japan never wins when they try to play tit-for-tat with China, especially not when it's incredibly hypocritical, like with the island issue.