Japan mulls backing off from demand for U.S. to scrap tariffs: sources

Japan is considering backing off from seeking a full removal of new U.S. tariffs and instead may concede lower duty rates to strike a trade deal with the United States, given President Donald Trump's reluctance to respond to its original demand, sources close to the matter said Tuesday.

The idea has emerged as Japan's top tariff negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, is arranging to visit the United States for the third round of bilateral ministerial-level talks on Friday. The Trump administration has already reached tariff-cutting agreements with China and Britain.

With his counterpart, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, expected to be absent due to a Group of Seven gathering in Canada, Akazawa is likely to meet U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer later this week, the sources said.

Akazawa, known as a close aide to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, has expressed eagerness to visit the United States again by the end of May to hold talks with Bessent, hoping to make some achievements ahead of this summer's House of Councillors election, they added.

According to negotiation sources, the Trump administration has rejected Japan's call for tariff eliminations and signaled that it has no intention to discuss a review of the 25 percent tariffs on imports of automobiles, which is weighing on Japan's mainstay car industry, as well as on steel and aluminum.

Still, Japan is pinning hopes that auto tariffs will be negotiable, seeing Britain -- the first to seal a deal with the Trump administration since its steep tariffs rattled countries around the world -- allowed to export 100,000 cars per year into the U.S. market with a 10 percent tariff, a partial exemption from his new 25 percent auto levies.

Japanese officials have welcomed the agreement as a sign that "autos are subject" to negotiations.

But it remains unclear to what extent the Trump administration would offer a compromise to Japan, which exports 1.36 million vehicles to the United States, or about 13 times the volume shipped by Britain.

Trump, who believes that the United States has been "ripped off" by its trading partners and is critical of trade deficits, imposed 25 percent levies on all imported steel and aluminum in March and 25 percent tariffs on automobiles in April.

In what he calls reciprocal tariffs, Trump unleashed a baseline tariff of 10 percent for almost all nations in the world and additional, higher country-specific duties for about 60 major trading partners that have trade surpluses with the United States.

The extra tariffs have been paused for 90 days until early July to allow for negotiations.

A Japanese government source said it appears "quite difficult" to remove or bring down the 10 percent baseline rate, indicating that the country-specific 14 percent imposed on Japan will be the focus of the negotiations.

In the previous two rounds of ministerial-level tariff negotiations that took place in April and May, Akazawa held talks with Bessent, Greer and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

Trump has claimed that Japan has devalued the yen to give its carmakers and other manufacturers an advantage, an assertion which Japanese officials have dismissed as untrue.

Akazawa, who serves as economic revitalization minister, told a press conference in Tokyo on Tuesday that bilateral working-level talks have been held since Monday in Washington with the participation of senior officials from Japan's foreign and trade ministries.

