Japan opposition parties vow to keep scandal in spotlight in snap election

TOKYO

Japan's opposition parties on Wednesday expressed eagerness to keep a slush funds scandal involving the ruling party in the spotlight during the campaign for the Oct 27 snap election, following the dissolution of the House of Representatives earlier in the day.

Yoshihiko Noda, leader of the largest opposition party, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said, "We would work until we sweat" to unseat Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers implicated in the scandal who are running in the lower house election.

Criticizing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, the new LDP president, for making a hasty decision to call a general election just eight days after he took office, the fastest in postwar Japan, Noda said the ruling party is "trying to keep a lid on bad news."

The CDPJ is running on a platform of political reform, as the LDP, which has held power almost continuously since 1955, has come under intense scrutiny after some of its factions failed to report portions of income from fundraising events and amassed slush funds.

Yuichiro Tamaki, leader of the Democratic Party for the People, said the upcoming lower house election provides a window of opportunity to "get rid of the old politics," adding the slush fund scandal is "emblematic" of its deeply flawed system.

Nobuyuki Baba, head of the second-largest opposition party, the Japan Innovation Party, said at a press conference, "We oppose the dissolution, but we will fight by asking the public which party is best suited to reform politics in the wake of the funds scandal."

