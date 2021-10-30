Japan ruling bloc on course to keep lower house majority: exit polls

Japan's ruling coalition is on course to retain its majority in the House of Representatives following Sunday's general election, according to Kyodo News exit polls, as new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida seeks a public mandate for his COVID-19, economic and security policies.
Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party and its smaller partner Komeito appear to have won at least 233 of the 465 seats in the powerful lower chamber of parliament, defeating opposition parties that had sought to gain the support of voters dissatisfied with the government's coronavirus response and income disparities.
If so, the LDP would have lost many of the 276 seats it held prior to the election, but Kishida has said he will claim victory if the LDP-Komeito coalition retains a majority in the lower house.
Polling stations across the country closed at 8 p.m. and ballots are being counted, with the final outcome hinging on dozens of battleground constituencies where candidates were neck-and-neck.
Voter turnout was 31.64% as of 6 p.m.
Facing his first major test since taking office on Oct 4, Kishida had promised to spur growth in the world's third-largest economy while redistributing the spoils to the middle class under his vision of "new capitalism."
The government will secure more hospital beds to treat COVID-19 patients in preparation for a possible sixth wave of infections and will draw up a stimulus package within the year to help people and businesses hit hard by the pandemic, he has said.
In addition to deciding whether Kishida gets a public mandate, the election was also partly seen as a referendum on nearly nine years of LDP-led government under Kishida's predecessors, Shinzo Abe and Yoshihide Suga.
The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and other opposition parties argue the government has botched its COVID-19 response, and that the Abenomics policy mix has only served to widen income disparities by boosting corporate earnings and share prices while failing to achieve higher wages.
Media polls had suggested the ruling coalition will retain its majority in the lower house, which has special powers not given to the upper chamber, the House of Councillors, including having the final say in electing the prime minister, passing state budgets and ratifying international treaties.
Of the lower house seats, 289 will be decided in single-member constituencies under a first-past-the-post system. Another 176 will be filled by proportional representation, in which parties are awarded seats based on how many votes they get in 11 regional blocks.
A Kyodo News survey conducted earlier this week showed LDP candidates were in close battles with opposition rivals in around 70 single-member constituencies, with about 40 percent of voters still undecided.
The CDPJ, which had 110 seats before Kishida dissolved the lower chamber on Oct 14, has challenged the ruling coalition by allying with other opposition parties, including the Japanese Communist Party, to get behind the same candidates in competitive constituencies.
The opposition parties called for lowering the consumption tax to lessen the burden on low- and middle-class households, allow married couples to take separate surnames and recognize same-sex marriage.
They also argued for abandoning nuclear energy in favor of renewable energy to reduce carbon emissions.
The ruling coalition, meanwhile, criticized the CDPJ and its allies for banding together despite their differing stances on foreign and security policies, saying such discrepancies make them unfit to govern.
The CDPJ put the Japan-U.S. alliance at the core of its foreign and security policy platforms, but the JCP called for abolishing the security treaty between Tokyo and Washington -- a scenario that would please China, Russia and North Korea.
The LDP aims to double defense spending to around 2 percent of gross domestic product to deal with Beijing's military buildup and missile threats from Pyongyang.
The LDP says it will consider acquiring the capability to launch strikes on enemy bases as part of efforts to boost deterrence.© KYODO
Yubaru
Ruined Halloween that's for sure!
Derek Grebe
Well, what an eye-popping surprise.
The 21st-century feudalism gets another seal of approval from their loyal subjects, and there's no amount of corruption and mismanagement heinous enough to make them think otherwise.
Elections here are purely ceremonial.
justasking
31% is hardly a mandate. Japanese people take their democracy for granted.
fxgai
The article doesn’t mention that LDP has lost their seats almost exclusively to the Isshin party which doesn’t garner a mention :)
LotusKobe
Same, same, same, . . . After living here for almost 50 years, nothing surprises me any more. I stopped shaking my head a long time ago.
gaijin bubble→www
loser gaijin cry ''racism!!!''
Donald Seekins
If life was like Japanese politics, one would die of boredom or kill oneself, since there would be absolutely nothing to look forward to but More of the Same.
factchecker
The sheeple have spoken, as predicted.
Jacko
Nothing new to see...move on....
garymalmgren
With a fractured opposition ( 6 parties or so) it was pretty well decided.
The opposition did better at combining candidates for seats, but not nearly enough.
They know what they are up against, but still can't get it together.
It was theirs to lose this time and as usual they did just that.
Yotomaya
Predictable, yet always really depressing.
＠gaijin bubble
That's hate speech. Also, completely irrelevant to what anyone is saying here.
@garymalmgren
I'm definitely no expert, but a fractured opposition that still stands against a common rival may be better at attracting a wide range of voters. That's what the LDP and Komeito seem to be doing. They, however, have the media on their side, as well as the advantage of incumbency and efficient tactics such as fear mongering about "the left" to distract from their own flaws.
Hito Bito
"The article doesn’t mention that LDP has lost their seats almost exclusively to the Isshin party which doesn’t garner a mention :)"
That's a good point. Also, the fact that even though LDP party stalwarts like Amari might lose their seats (in his case, not to an Isshin candidate but to a CDP candidate), they never "lose" since they will all be given a "proportional representation" seat instead...wait until the next election...then win back their seat through a new majority, once the new guy ends up doing nothing (which is natural enough, being in the opposition!)
Nevertheless, were the LDP to make a "Grand Coalition" with Isshin and Komeito, it would have a sizeable majority once again, maybe even enough to change the Constitution...though it would face real pressure from Isshin to, well...reform! So it won't happen.
ReasonandWisdomNippon
Do I support LDP 100%?? No. Keshida was Not my pick either. Mr. Kono was my pick even though some of you don't support him either.
Japan has it's own version of democracy and government. It's different Yes. Same with Justice System.
South Korea version of democracy and government is also different. Not the same like many western nations.
If you look at the United States, the bacon of democracy and freedom... They have serious issues, infighting, trust for the government is lower then 25%. Democrats and Republicans are dividing USA, dividing the people, the country.
Is Japan system perfect??? No
Is your country system any better??? Noo. It's actually worse when you start comparing numbers and facts.
Pukey2
Anyone who was eligible to vote but couldn't be bothered to has no right to complain. There are places in the world where people would love to have the right to vote. But anyway, you get what you deserve. Enjoy.
PepperLunch
31% wow just smacks of either a complete lack of interest or resigned to the fact the LDP will win so not even bothered.
Isshin must be happy woth results in Osaka...
Thomas Goodtime
Shut up you absolute bellend
Kobe White Bar Owner
@reason
go fu ck yourself you cre tin!
kurisupisu
31.64%
Some Japanese I have spoken to just don’t want to bother voting and the rest are told by their respective groups which way to-it’s saddening …
Harry_Gatto
With nearly 70% not bothering to vote the apathetic Japanese public deserve all that they get.
Thomas Goodtime
@kobe
Well said.
I can for one say that not all us Japanese share Reason's viewpoints.
I'm very disappointed in the fact that Kishida will be the next PM, but comforted by the fact that I can escape Japan early next year and move to Europe for the first time since 1994!
Beautiful architecture, a mixture of cultures, younger population, more equality! :):):)
Harry_Gatto
As JT is closed for the day news on the fire and stabbings on the Keio Line in Tokyo this evening can be found here.
https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20211031/p2a/00m/0na/012000c
Kobe White Bar Owner
Yer but Thomas some of us live here permanently and have children and care for the future of the country not just the short term. Your right to leave if your young with no ties for sure! Enjoy and Run!!!!!
JRO
Not sure if this was just sarcasm, but no one in the west other than the US itself think this. Their two party system is basically just as broken as Japans "one party system". As for freedom, the only thing Americans have that some countries don't is that they are allowed more ways kill each other. Americans do lack some of the most important pillars of freedom though, such as equal right to education and healthcare.
Sorry for going off topic, many people in asia think this is a real thing and it's annoying.
almakukac
@ReasonandWisdomNippon
Uhum, right. The Japanese system is so great that even the Japanese themselves don't give a f@ck any more. See:
I guess that's what you are so proud of? What a great country! The citizens of this country don't give a f@ck about who does what with their life. You can pat yourself in the back for that.
Yotomaya
@ReasonandWisdomNippon
Your post is the usual set of whataboutisms. However, I do agree with you that the US is the bacon of democracy in that it seems great until you realise what it's made of and what it does to you. Japan's democracy is more like cheap cheese that you'd buy in a Japanese supermarket, neatly packaged but guaranteed to let you down once you open it.
William77
Yes it is! In the nordic European countries and Germany the foundamentals of democracy and alternate are well preserved unlike in Japan.
Your conception of democracy is twisted.
Call it as you want but what you have in Japan is not a full democracy as the Greeks,forefathers of such system conceived.
smithinjapan
fxgai: "The article doesn’t mention that LDP has lost their seats almost exclusively to the Isshin party which doesn’t garner a mention :)"
Doesn't really matter, given that the Isshin no Kai are just LDP dropouts who also just change their party name every time they lose something, then try to do it again against the public will.
There have been some surprising wins, but mostly not. And what also won't be surprising is when absolutely nothing changes.
drlucifer
Worlds 3rd largest economy means nada if the wealth is with the big corporation and what matters most
the per capita income is No.21 and last in the OECD. Is there a middle class and if there is what is the income and what percentage of the populace.
New capitalism, oh my, another word with zero substance, with a media more interested in food, he can say what ever he wants.
yoshichuta@icloud.com
LDP established in 1955
Making ever a strong wall
Only twice defeated so far
Sone big name may dis-elect , this time has no dropping
Thomas Goodtime
@kobe
You're right my friend. Fortunately I'm retired now and so with children grown up, we don't have any real ties to Japan anymore, despite me and the wife being born and bred here. We both have no great love for what Japan has become.
Thank you for caring about Japan, and good luck to you and your family!
Kishida is a disgrace as are the whole LDP. I loathe them and everything they stand for.
kyushubill
OK some of you need to take your Prozac, take a deep breath, and calm down.
Politics really is not that important especially here. Were the DPJ administrations in 1997 and 2009 any better than the LDP?
No, in some ways they were worse. So tell me which party would do better than the LDP now?
Waiting ...
drlucifer
You reap what you sow.
Well waiting for travel between Japan and Australia to resume for some
in the world's 3rd largest economy to head to Tasmania to pick fruits. This
is how low the great LDP has plundered this once great country.
shallots
@ReasonandWisdomNippon
Every country has its own version of government. People like ice cream. "Western nations" + South Korea = nothing sensible ever written except maybe a pamphlet written by the Japan Foundation. Or you. I'd just drop talking about "THE WEST." Remember, it's meaningless. Remember also that if you've got nothing to say, you can't hide that behind bromides. They won't save you from the inevitable collapse.
Simon Foston
ReasonandWisdomNipponToday 10:01 pm JST
That argument only works if you actually know where the person you're addressing is from, and that place really does have an electoral system that is worse than Japan's.
Hito Bito
Welp! NHK just called LDP winning a majority on its own, in addition to the boost to Komeito party.
That plus the tripling (!) of support for the right-wing Isshin Party, and you can see the fat lady taking the stage now...
As for Halloween, watching the politicians live on TV, I've seen enough bad black hair dye to make at least 1000 white cats turn spooky black! Boo!
kennyG
Kiyomi Tsujimoto CDPJ deputy leader lost in Osaka-10ward. That's good news.
Stewart Gale
31.64% voter turnout. That’s terrible.