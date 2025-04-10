Japan says 90-day reprieve from U.S. reciprocal tariffs 'positive development'

Ocean Network Express Holdings Ltd, branded as ONE, a Japanese container transportation and shipping company containers are stacked up at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to pause his so-called reciprocal tariffs for 90 days is a "positive development," Japan's top government spokesman said Thursday, though Tokyo will continue to urge Washington to roll back other newly imposed tariff measures.

The abrupt reprieve, announced by Trump hours after reciprocal tariffs on U.S.-bound shipments took effect on Wednesday, gave financial markets immediate relief, with the Nikkei stock index rebounding sharply in Tokyo.

"We have conveyed our concern and strongly asked (the United States) to review the tariff measures at various levels. We take the U.S. announcement as a positive development," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a press conference.

"That said, we will continue to strongly urge the United States to review the remaining reciprocal tariff, as well as other tariffs on steel, aluminum, cars and car parts," the top government spokesman said.

Of the 24 percent reciprocal tariff imposed on Japanese products entering the United States, a baseline levy of 10 percent is still in place despite the latest pause.

U.S. tariffs are projected to hurt the export-driven Japanese economy, leading Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to pledge his government will do all it can to cushion the impact.

Hayashi said the government will keep close tabs on financial market developments amid a recent market rout driven by concerns economic growth will be curbed.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average jumped over 8 percent on Thursday from the previous day, when the Finance Ministry, the Bank of Japan and the Financial Services Agency held a three-way meeting to discuss market volatility.

"We will closely monitor market movements with a high sense of urgency and take appropriate measures," Hayashi said, adding that the three stakeholders will ensure maximum cooperation.

