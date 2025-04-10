 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ocean Network Express Holdings Ltd, branded as ONE, a Japanese container transportation and shipping company containers are stacked up at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Image: AP/Damian Dovarganes
politics

Japan says 90-day reprieve from U.S. reciprocal tariffs 'positive development'

1 Comment
TOKYO

U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to pause his so-called reciprocal tariffs for 90 days is a "positive development," Japan's top government spokesman said Thursday, though Tokyo will continue to urge Washington to roll back other newly imposed tariff measures.

The abrupt reprieve, announced by Trump hours after reciprocal tariffs on U.S.-bound shipments took effect on Wednesday, gave financial markets immediate relief, with the Nikkei stock index rebounding sharply in Tokyo.

"We have conveyed our concern and strongly asked (the United States) to review the tariff measures at various levels. We take the U.S. announcement as a positive development," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a press conference.

"That said, we will continue to strongly urge the United States to review the remaining reciprocal tariff, as well as other tariffs on steel, aluminum, cars and car parts," the top government spokesman said.

Of the 24 percent reciprocal tariff imposed on Japanese products entering the United States, a baseline levy of 10 percent is still in place despite the latest pause.

U.S. tariffs are projected to hurt the export-driven Japanese economy, leading Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to pledge his government will do all it can to cushion the impact.

Hayashi said the government will keep close tabs on financial market developments amid a recent market rout driven by concerns economic growth will be curbed.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average jumped over 8 percent on Thursday from the previous day, when the Finance Ministry, the Bank of Japan and the Financial Services Agency held a three-way meeting to discuss market volatility.

"We will closely monitor market movements with a high sense of urgency and take appropriate measures," Hayashi said, adding that the three stakeholders will ensure maximum cooperation.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

'positive development'

Also ’They are kissing my ass’: Trump says countries are pleading to negotiate tariffs

2 ( +2 / -0 )

That will change tomorrow when Trump REVERSES AGAIN and says the tariffs are back on...

Of course before that his "advisors" will come out and issue "statements" that contradict each other and Trump...

Just more of the Trump 2.0 MAGA Clown Car of Confusion...

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Japanese TV aired a clip of Trump making the "kissing my ass" comment, but the subtitles changed his words to "They're saying, please do business with me, I'll do anything."

Japan shielding its viewers from the grotesque nature of DJT. You're welcome, Washington.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

If anyone remembers the series of Adrian Mole books by Sue Townsend, I'm reminded of a line from one of them:

"It makes me sick to see how easily the dog's affections are bought"

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Fashion

How To Find Your Seasonal Color Palette in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Odawara Castle Park

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Stories Of Workplace Sexism in Japan: ‘Only Women Know How To Vacuum’

Savvy Tokyo

How Do You Start Investing in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

This Yakitori Omakase Made Me Fall In Love With Raw Chicken and Liver

Savvy Tokyo

10 Articles for Your Next Chapter in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kitakami Tenshochi Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Akashi Park Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Does Japan Really Have 24 Seasons?

GaijinPot Blog

Events

How to Buy Tickets for Osaka Expo 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Savvy Tips For Your Next Chapter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo