Newsletter Signup Register / Login
North Korea looms large in Japan. Photo: AFP/File
politics

Japan says N Korea still poses serious and imminent threat

7 Comments
By Toru Yamanaka
TOKYO

North Korea still poses a "serious and imminent threat," Japan said Tuesday in its first annual defense review since an outbreak of diplomacy on the Korean peninsula.

Japan's 2018 defense white paper also took aim at China's rise as a military power, saying Beijing was sparking "strong security concerns in the region and international community, including Japan".

Last year's defense review was published at the height of the tensions with North Korea, amid nuclear and missile tests and U.S. President Donald Trump threatening to rain down "fire and fury" on Pyongyang if it kept up its threats.

But since then, a spectacular diplomatic detente has taken place, culminating in the historic summit between Trump and the North's leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore on June 12.

Nevertheless, Tokyo insisted on Tuesday: "There is no change in our basic recognition concerning the threat of North Korea's nuclear weapons and missiles."

Pyongyang continues to post "an unprecedentedly serious and imminent threat to Japan's security and significantly damage the peace and security of the region and the international community", according to Tokyo.

Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera acknowledged in the document that North Korea had begun "dialogue" with former foes the U.S. and South Korea.

"But we cannot overlook the fact that, even to this day, it possesses and fully deploys several hundred missiles that put nearly all of Japan within range," stressed the minister.

In response, Japan is steadily upgrading its capacity to shield the nation from the North's arsenal, including a plan to spend some $4.2 billion over the next three decades on installing and operating U.S. radar systems.

Despite the historic handshake in Singapore, there has been little progress in denuclearising the Korean peninsula and Washington-Pyongyang relations appear to have taken a turn for the worse, with Trump abruptly scrapping a planned visit to the North by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The white paper also reiterated its worries about China's increasing military spending and expanding naval ambitions.

It complained that Beijing was trying to "change the status quo by coercion", referring to such actions as building up disputed islands in the South China Sea and expanding naval activities around East China Sea islands in dispute with Japan.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

7 Comments
Login to comment

North Korea still poses a "serious and imminent threat," Japan said

Well of course they did. There's an election coming up.

"If you want to control someone, all you have to do is to make them feel afraid." -Paulo Coelho

4 ( +4 / -0 )

"But we cannot overlook the fact that, even to this day, it possesses and fully deploys several hundred missiles that put nearly all of Japan within range," stressed the minister.

In response, Japan is steadily upgrading its capacity to shield the nation from the North's arsenal, including a plan to spend some $4.2 billion over the next three decades on installing and operating U.S. radar systems.

Any excuse to continue spending billions on defense....at the same time J govt cries poor about not having enough money to spend on social welfare and hence needs to increase sales tax. Yep...average Taro can be relied on to mutter shoo ga nai, bend over some more and yet dully re elect the same LDP dinosaurs that keep screwing him at the next election. Only in Japan...defies belief.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Of COURSE they are bringing this up today! It was only yesterday Aso, Abe, and other politicians brought up their plan to change the Constitution by the middle of next year; the same people whose families got rich off the backs and deaths of POWs and other forced slaves from Japan's former colonies, who deny any atrocities, including complete denial of Nanjing and sexual slavery, and who have no children of their own to go and die for the nation, falling like cherry blossoms. They also stand to make billions for themselves through defense contracts that depend on such propaganda.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Yes, more money for my pockets...I love it..but on the flip side, NK has not shown backing down to anyone including Trump and as long as it has missiles capable of hitting Japan it is a big threat. They proved it can hit Japan whenever it wants. If that happened, do people really think that the US would shoot their missiles down or attack them. The answer lies in the truth NO at least not right away and NK can always claim that it was a mistake and apologize under the Russian and Chinese blouse. Japan needs to defend itself period and not wait for the US in reality for an attack strike that would never occur. Augh history has proven that time and time again while the innocents are slaughtered.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Ministry and Agency always want big budget.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Blame the pointless Iraq War. The last couple of US administrations were distracted away from the world's greatest risk while the N, Koreans were given even more reason to push on with its nuke program.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Trying to meet quota on billion dollar flying tin can missile systems are we?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Working Mothers In Japan: The More Things Change, The More They Stay The Same

Savvy Tokyo

History

Minetopia Besshi

GaijinPot Travel

Festivals

Shimizu Tanabata Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 25-26

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

Offer

Enjoy 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Unusual (And Remarkably Delightful) Afternoon Teas To Try In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Food and Drink

Restaurant Tohoku Bokujo

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka