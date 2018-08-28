Japan says N Korea still poses serious and imminent threat

North Korea still poses a "serious and imminent threat," Japan said Tuesday in its first annual defense review since an outbreak of diplomacy on the Korean peninsula.
Japan's 2018 defense white paper also took aim at China's rise as a military power, saying Beijing was sparking "strong security concerns in the region and international community, including Japan".
Last year's defense review was published at the height of the tensions with North Korea, amid nuclear and missile tests and U.S. President Donald Trump threatening to rain down "fire and fury" on Pyongyang if it kept up its threats.
But since then, a spectacular diplomatic detente has taken place, culminating in the historic summit between Trump and the North's leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore on June 12.
Nevertheless, Tokyo insisted on Tuesday: "There is no change in our basic recognition concerning the threat of North Korea's nuclear weapons and missiles."
Pyongyang continues to post "an unprecedentedly serious and imminent threat to Japan's security and significantly damage the peace and security of the region and the international community", according to Tokyo.
Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera acknowledged in the document that North Korea had begun "dialogue" with former foes the U.S. and South Korea.
"But we cannot overlook the fact that, even to this day, it possesses and fully deploys several hundred missiles that put nearly all of Japan within range," stressed the minister.
In response, Japan is steadily upgrading its capacity to shield the nation from the North's arsenal, including a plan to spend some $4.2 billion over the next three decades on installing and operating U.S. radar systems.
Despite the historic handshake in Singapore, there has been little progress in denuclearising the Korean peninsula and Washington-Pyongyang relations appear to have taken a turn for the worse, with Trump abruptly scrapping a planned visit to the North by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
The white paper also reiterated its worries about China's increasing military spending and expanding naval ambitions.
It complained that Beijing was trying to "change the status quo by coercion", referring to such actions as building up disputed islands in the South China Sea and expanding naval activities around East China Sea islands in dispute with Japan.© 2018 AFP
The Original Wing
Well of course they did. There's an election coming up.
"If you want to control someone, all you have to do is to make them feel afraid." -Paulo Coelho
marcelito
marcelito
In response, Japan is steadily upgrading its capacity to shield the nation from the North's arsenal, including a plan to spend some $4.2 billion over the next three decades on installing and operating U.S. radar systems.
Any excuse to continue spending billions on defense....at the same time J govt cries poor about not having enough money to spend on social welfare and hence needs to increase sales tax. Yep...average Taro can be relied on to mutter shoo ga nai, bend over some more and yet dully re elect the same LDP dinosaurs that keep screwing him at the next election. Only in Japan...defies belief.
smithinjapan
Of COURSE they are bringing this up today! It was only yesterday Aso, Abe, and other politicians brought up their plan to change the Constitution by the middle of next year; the same people whose families got rich off the backs and deaths of POWs and other forced slaves from Japan's former colonies, who deny any atrocities, including complete denial of Nanjing and sexual slavery, and who have no children of their own to go and die for the nation, falling like cherry blossoms. They also stand to make billions for themselves through defense contracts that depend on such propaganda.
bjohnson23
Yes, more money for my pockets...I love it..but on the flip side, NK has not shown backing down to anyone including Trump and as long as it has missiles capable of hitting Japan it is a big threat. They proved it can hit Japan whenever it wants. If that happened, do people really think that the US would shoot their missiles down or attack them. The answer lies in the truth NO at least not right away and NK can always claim that it was a mistake and apologize under the Russian and Chinese blouse. Japan needs to defend itself period and not wait for the US in reality for an attack strike that would never occur. Augh history has proven that time and time again while the innocents are slaughtered.
Aoi Azuuri
Ministry and Agency always want big budget.
JeffLee
Blame the pointless Iraq War. The last couple of US administrations were distracted away from the world's greatest risk while the N, Koreans were given even more reason to push on with its nuke program.
Burning Bush
Trying to meet quota on billion dollar flying tin can missile systems are we?