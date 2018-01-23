Japan says TPP pact, without U.S., to be signed in March

Eleven countries aiming to forge an Asia-Pacific trade pact after the United States pulled out of an earlier version will sign an agreement in Chile in March, Japan's economy minister said on Tuesday, in a big win for Tokyo.
Trade officials had been meeting in Tokyo to resolve rifts including Canada's insistence on protections for its cultural industries such as movies, TV and music.
An agreement is a win for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government, which has been lobbying hard to save the pact, originally called the Trans-Pacific Partnership.
In one of his first acts as U.S. president in January 2017, Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the original 12-nation treaty.
Abe has painted the deal as a spur to growth and reform in Japan and a symbol of commitment to free and multilateral trade at a time when Trump stresses "America First" policies.
Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the agreement the"right deal".
Canada's trade minister said in a statement it included an improved arrangement on autos with Japan and the suspension of intellectual property provisions that had been a concern.
The timing of the deal is significant for Canada, which is trying to diversify its exports. U.S., Canadian and Mexican negotiators opened a key week-long round of talks to modernize NAFTA on Tuesday.
Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said the new Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), or TPP-11, would be an "engine to overcome protectionism" emerging in parts of the world.
He added Japan would explain the importance of the deal to Washington in hopes of persuading it to join.
Ministers from the 11 countries, including Japan, Australia and Canada, agreed in November on core elements to move ahead without the United States, but demands by countries including Canada for measures to ensure the deal protects jobs blocked a final agreement.
"This outcome reaffirms the CPTPP countries' collective commitment towards greater trade liberalization and regional integration," Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry said in a statement.
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said last week the new agreement would leave a door open for eventual U.S. participation.
Canada, which wanted protection of its cultural industries, and Vietnam, which has worried about labor protection rules, will exchange separate side letters with other members on those topics at the time of the signing, Motegi said.© Thomson Reuters 2018.
Dango bong
I just read the headline of JT where Canada is talking smack about US protectionism. Hmmm.
Canadian movies and TV shows? ummmm haha
Yubaru
The details of the agreement, and the time-frame for their implementation, will determine whether or not this is a "win" for any of the countries that signed it.
If it's anything like what was being discussed when the US was involved, the benefits to the local consumers would been seen when their grandchildren are born! Keeping tariffs in place for 30 years or more, to give the "local" farmers or producers an opportunity to "adjust" is BS. It's keeping THIS generation of people fat and happy, and putting off the hard problems to the next and following generations.
sf2k
Dango bong
We'll take the Oscar this year and we film a lot of shows here too. A lot of post production is also done here. Y'know, with union labour and quality
maybeperhapsyes
Yubaru
cant say I’m an expert and I’m pretty open on TPP just now. But if what you say is true... and it wouldn’t surprise me. Then this is a disaster in the making.
simon g
Without the US in TPP China will still be the dominant power in the Indo Pacific region and will slowly run the US into bankruptcy trying to maintain military dominance. Trump's MAGA is a foolish five year plan whereas China has a 55 yr plan.
Dango bong
sf2k I think Canada has an over-inflated value on their own commodities to make them a contentious point in these negotiations. Then again nobody cares about TPP since the US pulled out so have fun with it
sf2k
It's clear the world is looking for trade deals beyond a circling the drain USA
Yubaru
cant say I’m an expert and I’m pretty open on TPP just now. But if what you say is true... and it wouldn’t surprise me. Then this is a disaster in the making.
That link is to the tariff schedule for the previous TPP agreement that Trump backed the US out of. Many Japanese products would continue to have a tariff imposed for 15 years or more, and some never eliminated. It's a LONG document and the bottom link is to the text of the entire document.
It's dry, but informative reading. Some tariffs will drop from around 30% to 10% or so, but it takes 20 years to implement.
https://www.mfat.govt.nz/assets/Trans-Pacific-Partnership/Annexes/2-D.-Japan-Tariff-Elimination-Schedule.pdf
https://www.mfat.govt.nz/en/about-us/who-we-are/treaties/trans-pacific-partnership-agreement-tpp/text-of-the-trans-pacific-partnership
Alfie Noakes
Didn't Motegi claim that TPP had been settled in November, only for Canada to back out? Japan's desperation is palpable; the failure of this TPP means China will fill the vacuum of a fading US in Asia and Japan will also be wide open in negotiating a bilateral trade deal with Trump and his MAGA cohorts.
No wonder the Japanese side and its media lickspittles keep declaring they've won before the final whistle has blown.