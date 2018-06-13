Japan says U.S.-South Korea drills are vital

U.S. military drills with South Korea and Washington's troop presence there are "vital" for regional security, Japan said Wednesday, raising concerns after U.S. President Donald Trump said the drills would be halted.
"The drills and the U.S. military stationed in South Korea play a vital role in East Asia's security," Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera said when asked about Trump's surprise announcement.
"I hope to share this recognition between Japan and the U.S., or among Japan, U.S. and South Korea," he told reporters.
Trump stunned observers Tuesday, after meeting North Korea's leader, by saying the regular joint U.S.-South Korea military exercises would be halted as Washington fleshes out a deal with Pyongyang.
"We will be stopping the war games, which will save us a tremendous amount of money, unless and until we see the future negotiation is not going along like it should," Trump said.
"Plus, I think it's very provocative," he added, saying further that "at some point" he wanted to withdraw U.S. troops from the South, without suggesting a timeline.
Security experts warn that a reduction in U.S. military presence in East Asia would alter the balance of power in the region as China's engages in a rapid military build-up.
Onodera said Japan's policy remained unchanged after the Trump-Kim summit.
"There is no change in our policy of putting pressure" on North Korea, he said, adding that Japan wanted concrete action from the North over its nuclear and missile ambitions, as well as on the issue of Japanese abducted by Pyongyang decades ago.© 2018 AFP
smithinjapan
Uh-oh.... some on here were saying only yesterday that Onodera was putting pressure on the US presence in Japan, and now the same guy is saying the war games are vital for the region? Going to be a lot of quiet from the few naysayers in Okinawa over the US being in the region and in Japan. Suddenly, Japan is worUh-oh.... some on here were saying only yesterday that Onodera was putting pressure on the US presence in Japan, and now the same guy is saying the war games are vital for the region? Going to be a lot of quiet from the few naysayers in Okinawa over the US being in the region and in Japan. Suddenly, Japan is worried.
In any case, it has no right to tell the US what it can or can't do in joint with SK. And look what the nimrod says next,
"I hope to share this recognition between Japan and the U.S., or among Japan, U.S. and South Korea,"
Yeah... do you maybe think SK should play a part in any talks about what SK should be taking part in and that Japan is not? No wonder Japan is left out of everything. ried.
Alexandre T. Ishii
Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera thinks it's vital? So, does he want to Japan pay for the drills Trump doesn't want to spend from the USA taxpayers? Why voices like that from Japan to go opposite steps of what is less threatening, provokes and confrontation?
goldeneagle
Japan has been thinking a lot about South Korea and US recently.
Maybe someone needs to tell LDP and Nippon Kaigi members that Korea isn't a Japanese colony anymore and WWII ended "many many" decades ago, so they can stop sticking their nose in SK matters