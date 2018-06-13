Japan says U.S.-South Korea drills are vital

U.S. President Donald Trump stunned observers Tuesday, after meeting North Korea's leader, by saying the regular joint U.S.-South Korea military exercises would be halted as Washington fleshes out a deal with Pyongyang.

By Jung Yeon-Je

U.S. military drills with South Korea and Washington's troop presence there are "vital" for regional security, Japan said Wednesday, raising concerns after U.S. President Donald Trump said the drills would be halted.

"The drills and the U.S. military stationed in South Korea play a vital role in East Asia's security," Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera said when asked about Trump's surprise announcement.

"I hope to share this recognition between Japan and the U.S., or among Japan, U.S. and South Korea," he told reporters.

"We will be stopping the war games, which will save us a tremendous amount of money, unless and until we see the future negotiation is not going along like it should," Trump said.

"Plus, I think it's very provocative," he added, saying further that "at some point" he wanted to withdraw U.S. troops from the South, without suggesting a timeline.

Security experts warn that a reduction in U.S. military presence in East Asia would alter the balance of power in the region as China's engages in a rapid military build-up.

Onodera said Japan's policy remained unchanged after the Trump-Kim summit.

"There is no change in our policy of putting pressure" on North Korea, he said, adding that Japan wanted concrete action from the North over its nuclear and missile ambitions, as well as on the issue of Japanese abducted by Pyongyang decades ago.

