People walk past a public TV screen showing footage of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, during a news program in Tokyo on Wednesday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
politics

Japan says talks must end N Korean nuclear program

TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday reiterated that any talks with North Korea must end its nuclear weapons program, following an unexpected meeting this week between the leaders of North Korea and China.

Abe told a Diet committee that Japan has great interest in what happened and hopes to receive an explanation from China.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met Chinese President Xi Jinping on a visit to Beijing that caught most of the world by surprise.

Abe said that "what's important is not dialogue for dialogue's sake, but to achieve nuclear and missile dismantling in a completely verifiable and irreversible way."

He added that sanctions on North Korea must be maintained until it takes concrete actions toward that end.

what's important is not dialogue for dialogue's sake, but to achieve nuclear and missile dismantling in a completely verifiable and irreversible way

Hear hear. No one is stupid enough to want dialogue for dialogue's sake. There are clear objectives and goals for these talks. If they are not met, then it's over for NK

0 ( +0 / -0 )

