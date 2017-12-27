Japan says ties at risk if S Korea tries to revise 2015 'comfort women' deal

Japan said on Wednesday any attempt by South Korea to revise a 2015 deal meant to have resolved a row over "comfort women" forced to work in Japan's wartime brothels would make relations "unmanageable" after Seoul said the agreement had failed.
The two U.S. allies, which share a bitter history including Japanese colonisation, are key to international efforts to rein in North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes that it pursues in defiance of U.N. Security Council resolutions.
South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha apologised for the controversial deal on Wednesday, as a panel investigating the negotiations leading up to the agreement unveiled its results.
The investigation concluded that the dispute over the comfort women, a Japanese euphemism for the thousands of girls and women, many of them Korean, forced to work in wartime brothels, could not be "fundamentally resolved" because the victims' demand for legal compensation had not been met.
South Korea wants Japan to take legal responsibility and provide due compensation.
Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said the 2015 settlement, which includes a 1 billion yen ($8.8 million) fund to help the victims, resulted from "legitimate negotiations", warning any amendment may complicate relations.
"If South Korea tries to revise the agreement that is already being implemented, that would make Japan's ties with South Korea unmanageable and it would be unacceptable," Kono said in a statement.
Kang apologised for "giving wounds of the heart to the victims, their families, civil society that support them and all other people because the agreement failed to sufficiently reflect a victim-oriented approach, which is the universal standard in resolving human rights issues".
Under the deal, endorsed by South Korean President Moon Jae-in's predecessor and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japan apologised to former comfort women and provided the fund to help them.
They agreed the issue would be "irreversibly resolved" if both fulfilled their obligations.
Tokyo says the matter of compensation for the women was settled under a 1965 treaty. It says that in 2015, it agreed to provide the funds to help them heal "psychological wounds".
The South Korean government will review the result of the investigation and translate it into policy after consulting victims and civic groups that support them, Kang said.
The comfort women issue has been a regular cause for contention between Japan and neighbours China and North and South Korea since the war. Japan colonised the Korean peninsula between 1910 and 1945 and occupied parts of China before and after the war.
"The Moon government has said it will seek a two-track policy by separately dealing with the comfort women issue and the relationship in the face of North Korea's threats, but Japan may not agree with that", Lee Sung-hwan, a professor of Japanese studies in Keimyung University in South Korea, told Reuters.
Japan wants South Korea to remove statues near the Japanese embassy in Seoul and the Japanese consulate in Busan city commemorating Korean comfort women. Seoul says the memorials were erected by civic groups and therefore out of its reach.
According to the investigation, however, the sides struck a separate, secret deal in which South Korea promised to persuade the groups to relocate the statues, provide no support for their overseas statue-raising campaign and refrain from calling the women "sex slaves" on the world stage.
In 2014, the U.N. Human Rights Committee requested Tokyo to clarify the "comfort women" euphemism, with an independent expert on the panel calling for it to be replaced with "enforced sex slaves".
"Such an issue of universal value and historical awareness as that of comfort women cannot be resolved through short-term diplomatic negotiations and a political bargain," said Oh Tai-kyu, a former journalist who led the investigation.
Andrew Horvat, a visiting professor at Josai International University in Japan, said that the pact was flawed from the beginning because it failed to produce real reconciliation.
"The agreement was not reconciliation, but an agreement not to talk about it anymore", Horvat said
seadog538
Hasn't Japan done and paid enough already in regard to this matter ? /
BeerDeliveryGuy
Comfort women issue aside.
If a president can so easily reverse an “irreversible” treaty it speaks volumes for that nation’s credibility.
quercetum
What is real reconciliation? When they signed in 2015, didn’t they check whether the other side agreed with the conditions?
Even if a new deal and more compensation is given, there’s no way to stop people from talking about sex slaves.
OssanAmerica
The South Korean government failed the victims in 1965, spending the money Japan paid to go to "individuals who suffered" on infrastructure. Then they blamed Japan. Now they do the same thing again after signing the 2015 agreement. It's about time Japan started playing hardball with South Korea, as well As the United States. South Korea continues to let the China influenced Chong Dae Hyup to influence and control their government to break the US-ROK-JPN alliance.
South Korea is still breaking that agreement as well.
sourpuss
It's not whether the've done enough, it's that a deal was made with the Korean government in 2015 that was supposed to put the issue to bed. The new Korean government seems to think that negotiating in bad faith is acceptable international behavior.
Why negotiate at all when it just means you'll have to do it all again in 4 years time?
toshiko
Ignore S. Koreans extortion. Notice to US and Trump 'Japan is no. longer US ally with S. Korea. NK hasn't been complaining about comfort women even though S. Korea put all money to their pocket.
BeerDeliveryGuy
The world is watching. Not because they care about the CW issue, but because they are gauging future foreign and trade policies to SK.
Wallace Fred
Here we go again.
No. Hush money does not negate decades of subjugation and abuse. The disgusting previous government in SK is to blame. Imo the hush funds should be returned in full and a more lasting, far reaching solution explored. For the typical naysayers, best solution is to go the way Germany was treated after the atrocious war. That simple.
Schopenhauer
My father (Meiji born) used to say it is not Japan invaded and colonized Korea onesidedly but they asked for help or needed help from Japan to govern the country since the country is so difficult to rule even by themselves since people there are very argumentative and cannot decide things. He said "Chosen wa rikutsu no ooi kunida." It has not changed.
Strikebreaker555
Japan. You can't just start denying the comfort women issue as Abe has done, just after signing a seemingly irreversible treaty with South Korea. Signing a treaty also mean that you historically has to deliver accurate information to the future generations! Japan has on their side, not delivered on this issue. Thinking that only an agreement will please South Korea, and that they can start denying right after signing it!
Double standard is what we call it!
On top of this, the japanese government is saying that they; "signed it in front of the international community and with their consent". That is a complete lie! Even the UN secretary general Antonio Guterres said that Japan is exaggerating the importance of the agreement, and that they should await South Koreas population's consent. Has Japan done this??
Another important aspect is that, Park Geun He who was president at the time (2015) is now imprisoned. This itself should represent South Koreas disapproval of her, but also her actions, including the 2015-agreement. Consider this, Japan, and stop acting like the most superior country in Asia!
bullfighter
Yep, Abe is sure a weird guy. Who else would think of "denying the comfort women issue" by signing a very public compensation deal and issuing several high profile apologies.
No wonder the Japanese are thought to be inscrutable.
OssanAmerica
The U.S. Army, The U.S. Government, Professors Ahn, Soh and Park have delivered accurate information. But South Korea is so biased that they prosecuted Prof. Park.
He never said that. Your statement is a lie.
"U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has told Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that he backs the agreement signed by Tokyo and Seoul on the Korean women who were forced to work in Japan’s wartime military brothels, the Foreign Ministry said."
That Park was charged and indicted for something that has nothing to do with the 2015 Agreement has zero relevance to the fact that she was the President of the ROK at the time of the agreement. Japan does not blatantly backtrack on biliateral agreements with other sovereign nations. South Korea should be ashamed of it's behavior.
sensei258
How many times do they have to do that? Enough already! How long do they expect to ride this gravy train?
BeerDeliveryGuy
Abe “denied” the comfort woman issue by declaring a public apology and financial compensation treaty?
Can you provide one statement in which Abe denies the issue?
erbaviva
Just ignore them completely. There is no point of talking. They will only be happy if Japan is gone from the face of the earth. Asian Palestinines and Israels. There can be no peace.
Matt Hartwell
Would not surprise me at all. Has to be near the top of the priority list for China to break up that alliance. Although when it comes to Japan & South Korea, its perhaps one based more on military necessity than any sort of friendship. Surely most South Koreans and Japanese have moved on and can see that given their geographic location, it would be far better to pursue friendship than constantly bringing up the past.
serendipitous1
An agreement is supposed to be an agreement, that's why it's called an agreement! SK milking this for all it's worth as usual. Haven't seen them talk about returning the money though.....
Wallace Fred
It's replies like these that reinforce the need for the replication of the german model of contrition. No number of down votes is going to change the fact that unlike Germany after the atrocious war, Japan got a slap on the wrist in comparison as far as atonement goes.
Kobe White Bar Owner
What the first 2 posters said! ++
RealCDN
This ongoing nonsense isn't comforting at all.
nakanoguy01
the only point i agree about in this article is that "enforced sex slaves" is more accurate than "comfort women." the rest is just the same blathering from sk. the country sure does know how to milk a dead cow.
John S. Whitford
This is internal Korean politics. The deal with Japan is done! DONE!
OssanAmerica
"German military brothels were set up by Nazi Germany during World War II throughout much of occupied Europe for the use of Wehrmacht and SS soldiers. According to records, at least 34,140 European women were forced to serve as prostitutes during the German occupation of their own countries along with female prisoners of concentration camp brothels.[1] In many cases in Eastern Europe, the women involved were kidnapped on the streets of occupied cities during German military and police round ups called łapanka or rafle."
To date, Germany has not addressed much less apologized for these women forced into prostitution, what you call "sex slaves".
gelendestrasse
Seems like the SK is taking negotiation lessons from NK. This issue has been "agreed" to multiple times since 1965 and SK just keeps looking for more ways to get Japan to apologize and pay up. If this is China's way of driving a wedge into the alliance they're doing a good job. And SK must be really gullible.
dcog9065
I no longer support any further discussion with SK over these prostitutes. This issue is permanently over
Wallace Fred
So with your logic it's totally ok not to mention the fact at all? It's incredible how so many people are quick to defend a nation that did not and had not done as much as its fellow ex axis of evil pal in as far as long lasting acts of contrition are concerned. Back del shenanigans by the corrupt previous government of SK are to blame for this crass debacle. Hush money like I said is not the solution. Acts of contrition akin to former nazi Germany ARE.
MrBum
Were the victim groups involved in the 2015 negotiations? Did Japan make sure the money went to the right people? If so, it's pretty ridiculous for Japan to keep paying.
But this story makes it seem like Japan simply made a deal with the then SK government, without any agreement from the victim groups and general public. In that case, Japan should've seen this coming. It's the people they have to make amends with, not some corrupt government's.
And you don't win people's hearts and show genuine remorse by going around the world trying to prevent statues from going up and textbooks from mentioning history and facts. No amount of money buys you the right to erase history.
Disillusioned
"South Korea wants Japan to take legal responsibility and provide due compensation." Again!
I'm sure everybody is sick of SK beating this same drum over and over again. However, I'm even more sick of Japanese historians and bureaucrats downplaying the severity and straight up denying the use of comfort women. I remember one Japanese politician who recently stated the women all volunteered to be used as sex slaves. These comments must be extremely hurtful to the SK people, especially those who were enslaved, of which there are only a handful left alive. If Japan were to stop trying to change and downplay their historical facts this problem would go away.
The NAZI brothels have nothing to do with it.
RealCDN
What is worse - what happened 70 years ago or SK playing around with politics to milk the issue? I think the tipping point was passed some time ago... JP has apologized (enough) for the former; SK should STOP with the latter.