Photo: AFP
politics

Japan slams WTO ruling on South Korean Fukushima food ban

18 Comments
TOKYO

Japan on Friday attacked an "extremely regrettable" ruling by the World Trade Organization that upheld a ban by South Korea on some seafood from Fukushima imposed after the 2011 nuclear disaster.

The WTO's highest court overturned an earlier judgement from 2018, handing Seoul a final victory in a legal battle that has dragged on for years.

"Even though the ruling did not acknowledge that South Korea's measures comply with the WTO rules, it is extremely regrettable that Japan's argument was not approved," said the foreign ministry in Tokyo.

"There is no change in Japan's position of demanding South Korea lift all the restriction measures, and we will pursue this via talks with South Korea," added the ministry in a statement.

Foreign Minister Taro Kono urged South Korea to "correct its policy" but acknowledged that Japan had now run out of legal recourse.

Fearing radioactive contamination, Seoul imposed a partial ban on seafood imports from the region after the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear meltdown at the Fukushima Daiichi plant.

Tokyo first took the row to the WTO in May 2015, requesting consultations -- the first step under the global trade body's settlement system.

But talks broke down, prompting Japan to seek a WTO ruling in August 2015.

The WTO panel ruled in 2018 that South Korea should lift its ban but the so-called appellate court quashed this, the final word on the subject.

According to Fukushima authorities, four countries and regions -- China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau -- have maintained a ban on importing a broad range of locally-produced foods.

South Korea, Singapore, the United States and the Philippines have partial bans in place.

But the majority of other countries and regions -- including the European Union -- have lifted bans on imports or allow imports on condition that a certificate of inspection is attached.

18 Comments
The ban is reasonable. Especially when you have so many reports showing that the company responsible for cleaning up the mess hasn't been doing the best job. Also, with the government forcing people back into the area when they know it is not 100% safe. Radiation poisoning is dangerous. There was a report showing that fish as far over as Canada and the U.S. were being poisoned by the radiation in Japan.

I live here and don't eat anything from that area. It's a sad fact because of all the lies the government has told us

Better safe than sorry

@dbsaiya

I live here and don't eat anything from that area. It's a sad fact because of all the lies the government has told us

Actually, you don't know for sure if you are eating anything from that area. Have you not heard about all the food labeling scandals?

Abe san should be ashamed in trying to export Fukushima seafood and produce when they are rejected by Japanese consumers and are dirt cheap.

Fukushima is not safe for people to live on, and Fukushima food is not safe to consume for the next 100 years. When will Abe san accept this reality...

Absolutely any sane nation should be banning these products. How is something so logical even up for debate??? What is wrong with this planet???

@Wallace Fred

Absolutely any sane nation should be banning these products.

And it was Abe administration suing countries for banning importation of Fukushima area food at WTO, insisting that they were safe to eat.

Fred, it's not the whole planet. It's a few, very, very greedy people. The irony is that the greedy ones are never short of a meal.

Abe san should be ashamed in trying to export Fukushima seafood and produce when they are rejected by Japanese consumers and are dirt cheap.

Nothing will ashame this poor excuse of a PM

How does the Japanese position make the slightest possible sense?

After several reactors suffer meltdowns and radioactive gases are released in explosive reactions, radioactive particles are scattered over a wide area and precipitation also spreads more of the same then.....we should continue to export food that Japanese people don’t want????

Where is the labeling on domestic fish....

You start to wonder if the produce we buy here in Japan is labelled correctly....we had these same issues before.

The food standard apply by Korea towards Japanese food is the same standards we should apply to their products.

S. Koreas pollution is well known, it affects the food and soil just like the air.

As one of you may or may not know,, any catch is labeled as coming from the port it is landed at.

Think about that.

It great to find an Asian country that actually cares about it people.

South Korea is correct. You have a right to protect your society. Japan would do the same if American beef had signs of BSE in it. The ban may last many years. I guess that's just karma ;-)

I'm sure Japanese would like to have their own food labelled by region too but they won't be allowed the choice

Radioactive water is still running into the sea, despite what the government prefers people to believe. The dangers of Fukushima Daiidchi and the inadequate response by the government and TEPCO need to be brought to people's attention in the runup to the 2020 Olympics. Instead, the government is try to bury the issue with the olympics.

