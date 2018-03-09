Japan tax agency head resigns amid cronyism scandal

Japan's National Tax Agency chief, under fire for remarks about a suspected cronyism scandal, quit on Friday, but his resignation was unlikely to end the furor over the affair that threatens to erode Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's popularity.
Finance Minister Taro Aso told a news conference that Sagawa, a former ministry official appointed to the tax post last July, had offered his resignation for causing confusion in parliament, where debate has been snarled over the affair.
Sagawa has been accused of trying, last year, to dispel suspicion that a school operator with ties to Abe's wife, Akie, got a sweetheart deal on land for a school in the city of Osaka which helped slice the premier's popularity.
Aso, a close Abe ally, said Sagawa would take a temporary pay cut and might face more punishment.
But the unrepentant finance minister added that Sagawa had done a good job and his appointment was appropriate.
Aso, 77, also said he himself had no intention to quit over the affair. "Sagawa's resignation is regrettable. But I have no plan now to resign," Aso said.
Abe has denied that he or his wife did favours for the former head of school operator Moritomo Gakuen, Yasunori Kagoike. Kagoike and his wife were arrested in July on suspicion of illegally receiving subsidies.
Abe, in his sixth year in office and eyeing a three-year extension from September, had seemed to put the matter behind him with a big election win for the ruling bloc in October.
But opposition parties have turned up the heat again after the Asahi newspaper said some documents about the land sale might have been doctored.
That followed revelations that the finance ministry had retained documents that officials had said no longer existed.
Last year, Sagawa, then the head of the ministry's financial bureau, told parliament the materials had been discarded.
A senior lawmaker from the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan told reporters that Sagawa's resignation would not bring the affair to a close.
"If those in power intend to use Mr Sagawa's resignation to draw a curtain (on the scandal), we cannot accept that. I believe this is a matter over which politicians should take political responsibility," Kiyomi Tsujimoto told reporters.
Aso, who doubles as deputy premier, could end up in the hot seat if it turns out that officials of his ministry altered approved documents.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
Akie
Strange, it should be Abe and Aso to resign. Aso, 77 years old, is the biggest cronyism scandal of Abe. In many countries, 77 years old is too old even for president, let along small pet position as a depute. Abe is scared death to be around young people.
Aly Rustom
Finance Minister Taro Aso is a lying sack of horse manure. No one offers their resignation for causing confusion in parliament. The man was caught with his hand in the cookie jar and that's why re resigned.
Cricky
In one week a suicide a major resignation and dubious falsified papers submitted by the Finance ministry. Yet Aso the Finance minister has no plans to resign let alone retirement at 77. It's more important to be in power than actually do the job required.
Haruka
Aso: Age 77
Did he get a salary cut when he hit age 60 and every year since have to sign that special one year contract?
socrateos
Simple. The poor man is a scapegoat in order to keep Abe in power.
GW
Institutional corruption continues unabated I see, no surprises there sadly!
It is so obvious higher ups, right to the very top ARE directly involved in this scandal.
And if anyone thinks this case is rare, .......sorry this has been going on non-stop since Japan started recovering from WWII it IS TOTALLY INGRAINED in the ruling classes that they can do whatever they want & DO SO!
This is a HUGE reason why many things are so expensive in Japan, especially those related to infrastructure, the amounts of $$$ wasted horded & pilfered over many decades is colossal in nature & it continues unabated today & no one gets called on it.
A few feel guilty & resign, a few that are under extreme stress from above sadly sometimes take their lives TIJ!!
Luis David Yanez
They may have new ideas... and that's a terrifying thought.
daito_hak
What a corrupted country, this is amazing.
quercetum
Aso said in the interview Sagawa’s punishment for contributing to the distrust of the ministry would be 20% reduction in salary for 3 months.