Japan tax agency head resigns amid cronyism scandal

By Linda Sieg and Tetsushi Kajimoto

Japan's National Tax Agency chief, under fire for remarks about a suspected cronyism scandal, quit on Friday, but his resignation was unlikely to end the furor over the affair that threatens to erode Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's popularity.

Finance Minister Taro Aso told a news conference that Sagawa, a former ministry official appointed to the tax post last July, had offered his resignation for causing confusion in parliament, where debate has been snarled over the affair.

Sagawa has been accused of trying, last year, to dispel suspicion that a school operator with ties to Abe's wife, Akie, got a sweetheart deal on land for a school in the city of Osaka which helped slice the premier's popularity.

Aso, a close Abe ally, said Sagawa would take a temporary pay cut and might face more punishment.

But the unrepentant finance minister added that Sagawa had done a good job and his appointment was appropriate.

Aso, 77, also said he himself had no intention to quit over the affair. "Sagawa's resignation is regrettable. But I have no plan now to resign," Aso said.

Abe has denied that he or his wife did favours for the former head of school operator Moritomo Gakuen, Yasunori Kagoike. Kagoike and his wife were arrested in July on suspicion of illegally receiving subsidies.

Abe, in his sixth year in office and eyeing a three-year extension from September, had seemed to put the matter behind him with a big election win for the ruling bloc in October.

But opposition parties have turned up the heat again after the Asahi newspaper said some documents about the land sale might have been doctored.

That followed revelations that the finance ministry had retained documents that officials had said no longer existed.

Last year, Sagawa, then the head of the ministry's financial bureau, told parliament the materials had been discarded.

A senior lawmaker from the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan told reporters that Sagawa's resignation would not bring the affair to a close.

"If those in power intend to use Mr Sagawa's resignation to draw a curtain (on the scandal), we cannot accept that. I believe this is a matter over which politicians should take political responsibility," Kiyomi Tsujimoto told reporters.

Aso, who doubles as deputy premier, could end up in the hot seat if it turns out that officials of his ministry altered approved documents.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.