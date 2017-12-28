Japan tells S Korea no other option but to stick to 'comfort women' deal

South Korean students shout slogans during a press conference about the 2015 agreement between South Korea and Japan near the Japanese Embassy in Seoul on Thursday.

Japan told South Korea on Thursday that there is "no other policy option" but to maintain a deal related to Korean women who were forced to work in Japan's wartime military brothels, a Japanese Foreign Ministry source said.

The ministry petitioned the South Korean Embassy in Tokyo about Japan's concerns over President Moon Jae In's statement that the December 2015 deal cannot resolve the "comfort women" issue because the negotiations were flawed. Moon was citing a report released Wednesday by a task force his government commissioned.

A Japanese government source said Tokyo's "position of seeking the steady implementation of the agreement is unchanging," suggesting it plans not to agree to any further demands Seoul might make in the wake of the report.

The South Korean task force found in its report that the opinions of former comfort women were not "sufficiently reflected" in the negotiation process that led to the agreement under Moon's impeached predecessor Park Geun Hye.

According to the source, Japan adheres to the bilateral commitment at the time that the deal was meant to "finally and irreversibly" resolve the comfort women issue.

"If we get to the point where the South Korean government demands a rethink of the agreement, we'll be (in a situation) where countries can't keep their promises to one another," a senior Japanese official said.

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said Wednesday that Japan sees "no problem in the process" that led to the agreement and warned that bilateral relations will "become unmanageable" if South Korea seeks to review it.

But bilateral coordination remains essential in dealing with the security threat from North Korea's development of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.

"It's important for both sides to make efforts to build a friendly relationship as neighbors," another Japanese government source said.

Talk is now circulating within the Japanese government that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe may avoid visiting South Korea for the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in February.

The Japanese government "has not discussed anything with South Korea" about the possibility of Moon visiting Japan before then, one government source said.

A source close to the South Korean task force said the report was not intended to prompt the scrapping or renegotiation of the deal.

"By no means is this a review designed to worsen Japan-South Korea relations," the source said. "For the most part, the problems are domestic issues that have nothing to do with Japan."

Tadashi Kimiya, a professor of Korean studies at the University of Tokyo's Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, said both countries "have no choice other than to manage the comfort women issue carefully as they continue with negotiations, so that the flames don't spread to all other aspects of Japan-South Korea relations."

But the task force's decision to include hitherto unpublished parts of the negotiations in its report has caused discomfort in Tokyo.

"If South Korea can't keep diplomatic secrets, there could be an impact on the sharing of information (between South Korea and Japan) on security issues like North Korea's nuclear and missile (development)," Kimiya said.

The agreement saw Japan put 1 billion yen ($8.8 million) into a South Korean foundation to support the women, while South Korea agreed to "make efforts" to remove a commemorative statue in front of Japan's embassy in Seoul that remains standing today.

After a meeting with Abe at his office in Tokyo, Takeo Kawamura, the secretary general of the cross-party Japan-South Korea parliamentarians' league, told reporters that Moon "surely understands what will happen to Japan-South Korea relations if he breaks the agreement."

