Japan tells S Korea no other option but to stick to 'comfort women' deal

Japan told South Korea on Thursday that there is "no other policy option" but to maintain a deal related to Korean women who were forced to work in Japan's wartime military brothels, a Japanese Foreign Ministry source said.
The ministry petitioned the South Korean Embassy in Tokyo about Japan's concerns over President Moon Jae In's statement that the December 2015 deal cannot resolve the "comfort women" issue because the negotiations were flawed. Moon was citing a report released Wednesday by a task force his government commissioned.
A Japanese government source said Tokyo's "position of seeking the steady implementation of the agreement is unchanging," suggesting it plans not to agree to any further demands Seoul might make in the wake of the report.
The South Korean task force found in its report that the opinions of former comfort women were not "sufficiently reflected" in the negotiation process that led to the agreement under Moon's impeached predecessor Park Geun Hye.
According to the source, Japan adheres to the bilateral commitment at the time that the deal was meant to "finally and irreversibly" resolve the comfort women issue.
"If we get to the point where the South Korean government demands a rethink of the agreement, we'll be (in a situation) where countries can't keep their promises to one another," a senior Japanese official said.
Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said Wednesday that Japan sees "no problem in the process" that led to the agreement and warned that bilateral relations will "become unmanageable" if South Korea seeks to review it.
But bilateral coordination remains essential in dealing with the security threat from North Korea's development of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.
"It's important for both sides to make efforts to build a friendly relationship as neighbors," another Japanese government source said.
Talk is now circulating within the Japanese government that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe may avoid visiting South Korea for the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in February.
The Japanese government "has not discussed anything with South Korea" about the possibility of Moon visiting Japan before then, one government source said.
A source close to the South Korean task force said the report was not intended to prompt the scrapping or renegotiation of the deal.
"By no means is this a review designed to worsen Japan-South Korea relations," the source said. "For the most part, the problems are domestic issues that have nothing to do with Japan."
Tadashi Kimiya, a professor of Korean studies at the University of Tokyo's Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, said both countries "have no choice other than to manage the comfort women issue carefully as they continue with negotiations, so that the flames don't spread to all other aspects of Japan-South Korea relations."
But the task force's decision to include hitherto unpublished parts of the negotiations in its report has caused discomfort in Tokyo.
"If South Korea can't keep diplomatic secrets, there could be an impact on the sharing of information (between South Korea and Japan) on security issues like North Korea's nuclear and missile (development)," Kimiya said.
The agreement saw Japan put 1 billion yen ($8.8 million) into a South Korean foundation to support the women, while South Korea agreed to "make efforts" to remove a commemorative statue in front of Japan's embassy in Seoul that remains standing today.
After a meeting with Abe at his office in Tokyo, Takeo Kawamura, the secretary general of the cross-party Japan-South Korea parliamentarians' league, told reporters that Moon "surely understands what will happen to Japan-South Korea relations if he breaks the agreement."© KYODO
Dan Lewis
Best decision!
Shumatsu_Samurai
So this is the second time Japan has signed an agreement with South Korea over the same historical issues, and a subsequent SK government saying the agreement is unacceptable because of public sentiment.
Maybe from now on, Japan should refuse to sign any agreements with South Korea unless it has first been proposed and approved by the SK public in a referendum - with minimum 75% turnout and minimum 75% approval. Otherwise this is going to happen every time whatever SK party is in Opposition thinks it can score votes by claiming Japan is being insincere.
OssanAmerica
Are these people for real? South Korea is facing the biggest threat to it's existence right now and they want to wreck the US-JPN-SK alliance? Good for Japan on standing it's ground. Neither a person nor country can "reneg" on an agreement if the other party has fulfilled their obligations under that agreement. In this case Japan has done so.
Angus McGillicuddy
Whatever you think of Korea, Japan's "apologies" don't mean anything when they keep retracting them, as well as teaching revisionist versions in which the women supposedly "volunteered".
Michael Jackson
I couldn't have said it any better than the last two posters
Shumatsu_Samurai
Ossan, maybe Japan should recognise North Korea as the legitimate government of Korea. Then Japan would be much less likely to face missile attack from "L'il Rocket Kim".
Ex_Res
OssanAmerica
I would say that Japan does not have a very good track record when it comes to "reneg" on agreements.
melonbarmonster
You can't claim you've apologized for something you deny at the same time. The agreement is irrelevant. It says nothing and the poor women themselves have refused Japanese money. Just admit Japan's role in these atrocities and let history be history. Without frank and genuine admission and reconciliation, this is going to continue to persist.
OssanAmerica
Nobody is denying anything. How could South Korea and Japan have reached an agreement in 2015 if Japan "denied" anything?
Give some examples.
Interestingly North Korea does have a defacto embassy in Japan through the existence of the Chongryon. Whereas North Korea does not recognize South Korea so one does not exist there.
melonbarmonster
LOL. When you grow up, you'll realize that governments are infallible and not everything they do is automatic truth. Abe has denied coercion as well as scores of Japanese politicians and academics. Japanese right wing crazies turn up claiming that WWII Japanese sex slaves were volunteer prostitutes. Japanese officials denials have been documented by every single reputable press including JT and Japan Times. You are being somewhat ridiculous.
ThePBot
I always thought that the deal was wrong, and the previous SK administration was foolish to agree with it. Now SK as a whole looks foolish with this thing.
Ex_Res
OssanAmerica.
Examples - I think that we would be going off-topic.
kwatt
It seems that S Korea reneges on more agreements/deals coming with Japan in the future, so Japan can't trust it any more if S Korea breaks the very official agreement. Japan better ignore and stay away from such a country as well as North Korea.
Dango bong
koreans are living in the past. if you do not like the deal you signed give the money back
Andy
Sounds like 1/2 the women complaining about sexual harassment in Hollywood lately. Take the money, sign the NDA and wait years to “revisit” the topic but of course the money won’t be given back.
NCIS Reruns
Korean leaders seem eager to fall back on the comfort woman issue to distract the populace from their own failings. Japan has become the convenient whipping boy, much like countries in the middle east treat Israel. It's become a self-perpetuating issue and now that SK feels moved to erect comfort woman statues in every city and town in the world, it's no wonder Japan is throwing up its hands in frustration over SK's childish tactics of "tattletale diplomacy."
melonbarmonster
Some of these comments are absolutely disgusting. The women have clearly stated that the issue is not about money and that they want an official and clear admission and apology. Japan has continually claimed to have already apologized while it's leaders from its Prime Minister to scores of niggling politicians and dinosaur academics have persistently denied and even beautifies Japanese war atrocities. This is not some subtle thing. It is in your face and it is the defining Japanese societal challenge in the 20th century.
sensei258
Check out the picture. Those are all young women who weren't even a twinkle in their parents eyes when this thing started. How many generations will have to be apologized to and compensated? This issue will never die, so good on Japan for saying Enough!
thepersoniamnow
You know a country is internally weak and its people naive, when the main narrative of its government is the typical nationalistic barking at the outside, instead of solving its own internal crisis.
GyGene
I would never want to diminish the suffering of the people who went through that mess, but dagnabbedit South Korea, enough is enough already. Hey, we had all better be pulling together what with North Korea, China, Russia (I know, I know, but in 1989, all the communists didn't die) and other communist/socialist countries wanting to KILL us all it seems.