Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Japanese helicopter carrier Kaga is seen in the Indian Ocean. Photo: REUTERS file
politics

Japan to dispatch SDF to Strait of Hormuz instead of joining U.S.-led coalition

5 Comments
TOKYO

Japan said on Friday it will not join any U.S. coalition to protect merchant vessels in Middle Eastern waterways, but will instead send a separate force of ships and planes to guard ships supplying Japan from the key oil-producing region.

"We won't join the United States, but will cooperate closely with them," Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news briefing. "Self Defense Force assets will ensure the safety of vessels related to Japan."

Although it is the closest Asian ally of the United States, Japan has been reluctant to join forces with Washington in the Middle East because it maintains close diplomatic and economic ties with Iran. Tokyo has offered to act as a intermediary between the two countries to help ease tension in the region.

Iran has criticized U.S. efforts to set up a coalition and says countries in the region can protect key waterways used by oil tankers supplying much of the world's oil.

Military assets Japan sends to the Middle East are likely to include warships and aircraft that will patrol the Gulf of Oman, the Northern Arabian Sea and other waters in the area, Japan's chief government spokesman said. Japan has yet to decide the make up of the contingent or when it will deploy the force, he added.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

5 Comments
Login to comment

"Self Defense Force assets will ensure the safety of vessels related to Japan."

Wow, given these aren't Japanese vessels being protected, Abe and his cabinet are really stretching the definition of Article 9. Next, they be doing freedom of navigation patrols through the South China Sea.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Good for them, smart move

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

Abe and his cabinet are really stretching the definition of Article 9.

Shinzo is violating the Japanese Constitution. Not many Japanese will care though, as most Japanese are politically passive, even submissive.

Shinzo-kun risks drawing the ire of his master the USA with this move however, and he might need to agree to buy more corn Japan doesn't need.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Japan is just protecting its own interests. As it did against the Somali pirates.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Good for them, smart move

Yeah! Never mind the constitution; it's just a piece of paper.

The Kaga is a beautiful vessel.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

Tips And Tricks For Staying Active In Tokyo Through Pregnancy And Beyond

Savvy Tokyo

5 Shops to Try Yokohama’s Local Iekei Ramen

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 19-20

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Castles

Kumamoto Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Sanatorium Cafe

GaijinPot Travel

Museums

Meguro Parasitological Museum

GaijinPot Travel