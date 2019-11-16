Japan to dispatch SDF to Strait of Hormuz instead of joining U.S.-led coalition

Japan said on Friday it will not join any U.S. coalition to protect merchant vessels in Middle Eastern waterways, but will instead send a separate force of ships and planes to guard ships supplying Japan from the key oil-producing region.
"We won't join the United States, but will cooperate closely with them," Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news briefing. "Self Defense Force assets will ensure the safety of vessels related to Japan."
Although it is the closest Asian ally of the United States, Japan has been reluctant to join forces with Washington in the Middle East because it maintains close diplomatic and economic ties with Iran. Tokyo has offered to act as a intermediary between the two countries to help ease tension in the region.
Iran has criticized U.S. efforts to set up a coalition and says countries in the region can protect key waterways used by oil tankers supplying much of the world's oil.
Military assets Japan sends to the Middle East are likely to include warships and aircraft that will patrol the Gulf of Oman, the Northern Arabian Sea and other waters in the area, Japan's chief government spokesman said. Japan has yet to decide the make up of the contingent or when it will deploy the force, he added.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.
5 Comments
Login to comment
Chip Star
"Self Defense Force assets will ensure the safety of vessels related to Japan."
Wow, given these aren't Japanese vessels being protected, Abe and his cabinet are really stretching the definition of Article 9. Next, they be doing freedom of navigation patrols through the South China Sea.
oldman_13
Good for them, smart move
Heckleberry
Shinzo is violating the Japanese Constitution. Not many Japanese will care though, as most Japanese are politically passive, even submissive.
Shinzo-kun risks drawing the ire of his master the USA with this move however, and he might need to agree to buy more corn Japan doesn't need.
zichi
Japan is just protecting its own interests. As it did against the Somali pirates.
Chip Star
Yeah! Never mind the constitution; it's just a piece of paper.
The Kaga is a beautiful vessel.