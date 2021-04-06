Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People walk in the street near the Arch of Triumph in Pyongyang, on Monday. Photo: AP/Cha Song Ho
politics

Japan to extend ban on all trade with N Korea by 2 years

5 Comments
TOKYO

Japan decided Tuesday to extend its unilateral sanctions on North Korea, including a ban on all trade, by two years to maintain pressure on the country to give up its nuclear and missile programs, and to make progress on the issue of its past abductions of Japanese nationals.

The sanctions extension, approved by the Cabinet of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga before the measures' expiration on April 13, bans trade and prohibits the docking in Japan of North Korean-registered ships and any vessels that have called at a North Korean port.

North Korea test-fired two ballistic missiles on March 25, the first such provocation in a year, in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions. Japan, the United States and South Korea have vowed to cooperate toward full implementation of the U.N. sanctions and to make "concerted" efforts toward the North's denuclearization.

Japan has long sought to repatriate its citizens kidnapped by North Korean agents in the 1970s and 1980s, one of the sticking points that have stood in the way of the countries moving toward a normalization of diplomatic ties.

Suga recently reiterated his willingness to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the hope of making a breakthrough on the stalemate, although the prospects of such a meeting remain unclear.

Tokyo implemented sanctions against Pyongyang in 2006, banning imports from North Korea and the arrival of affiliated vessels.

It has since expanded the scope of the punitive measures by adding a prohibition against exports to North Korea in 2009.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

5 Comments
Login to comment

Great.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Was this the reason for NK's boycott of the 2020 Olympics?

2 ( +3 / -1 )

N Korea has goods or services for trade with Japan?

3 ( +3 / -0 )

CrashTestDummy...... Apparently much of the illegal amphetamines sold in Japan originate in North Korea.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

surprise surprise

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Was this the reason for NK's boycott of the 2020 Olympics?

Absolutely.

Corona was just an excuse.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of The Week #125: The Go-To Gotou Campaign 

GaijinPot Blog

Is Hanami Actually Fun?

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 29-April 4

Savvy Tokyo

Yamaguchi

GaijinPot Travel

Castles

Iwakuni Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Careers

Battling Ingrained Sexism in the Japanese Workplace

Savvy Tokyo

6 Sakura Flavored Sweets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Education

Nishimachi International School Welcomes Parents To Its Virtual Open Campus

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Preparing Your Child to Walk to School in Japan Without You

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 5-11

Savvy Tokyo