Japan to send officials to Russia in May to protect business assets

Japan will send officials to Russia at the end of this month for talks with Moscow "from the perspective of protecting the assets of Japanese firms" operating in the nation amid its war in Ukraine, the top spokesman said Monday.

The remarks by Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara followed recent media reports that Japan is considering sending an economic delegation to Russia to lay the groundwork for business activities after the Ukraine war ends.

At a press conference, Kihara denied there is such a plan, saying the current situation does not allow Japan to pursue new cooperation with Russia. But he added that the officials' trip comes under an arrangement to "communicate" with Moscow, with related company representatives possibly joining the officials' meetings with the Russian side.

"We will continue implementing sanctions against Russia while firmly supporting Japanese companies operating there," Kihara said.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expressed the same view as Kihara's in X posts.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the Japanese government has proposed a two-day visit from May 26 for representatives of major Japanese companies including trading house Mitsui & Co and shipping company Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd.

Japan has imposed economic sanctions on Russia since the launch of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, in coordination with other Group of Seven members and like-minded countries.

© KYODO