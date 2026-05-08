 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara Image: AP file
politics

Japan to send officials to Russia in May to protect business assets

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan will send officials to Russia at the end of this month for talks with Moscow "from the perspective of protecting the assets of Japanese firms" operating in the nation amid its war in Ukraine, the top spokesman said Monday.

The remarks by Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara followed recent media reports that Japan is considering sending an economic delegation to Russia to lay the groundwork for business activities after the Ukraine war ends.

At a press conference, Kihara denied there is such a plan, saying the current situation does not allow Japan to pursue new cooperation with Russia. But he added that the officials' trip comes under an arrangement to "communicate" with Moscow, with related company representatives possibly joining the officials' meetings with the Russian side.

"We will continue implementing sanctions against Russia while firmly supporting Japanese companies operating there," Kihara said.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expressed the same view as Kihara's in X posts.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the Japanese government has proposed a two-day visit from May 26 for representatives of major Japanese companies including trading house Mitsui & Co and shipping company Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd.

Japan has imposed economic sanctions on Russia since the launch of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, in coordination with other Group of Seven members and like-minded countries.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn extra income as a clinical study participant!

Help us improve health care in Japan. Join our information session and receive a free health checkup with no commitment. Tourist and student visas welcome!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sarutahiko Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Area Events for May 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Ghibli Park

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

6 Wisteria Gardens In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Mother’s Day in Tokyo: Special Experience and Gift Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

Sorakuen Garden 

GaijinPot Travel

Matsumae Park

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Real Anime Locations in Tokyo You Can Actually Visit

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What Is Oshikatsu? Japan’s Fan Culture of Devotion, Spending and Obsession

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for May 2026

Savvy Tokyo

How to Teach English in Japan (2026 Guide: Jobs, Salary and Visa)

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Area Events for May 2026

GaijinPot Blog