Japan to tighten export policy on coal-fired power plants

Japan will launch a review by the end of June aimed at tightening conditions for the export of coal-fired power plants, Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said on Tuesday.
The move follows global criticism over the Japanese government's support for building coal-fired plants in countries like Indonesia and Vietnam, as well as the roll-out of new plants in Japan.
Koizumi, son of former prime minister Junichiro Koizumi, said in December that global criticism of his country's "addiction to coal" was hitting home, but warned he had yet to win wider support to reduce backing for fossil fuels.
On Tuesday, he said the environment ministry had agreed the review with other ministries, including the finance ministry and the powerful industry ministry, which has traditionally held more sway over coal policy.
The discussions will form an outline for Japan's new infrastructure export policy to be mapped out in December, he told a news conference.
Under its current policy, Japan supports coal-fired power plant projects if and when a country which needs to choose coal as a power source requests Japan to provide its highly-efficient coal power technology.
"The international community sees Japan as not moving an inch on this, so whether we take action or not will mean a lot," said Koizumi, who took over as environment minister last September.
In climate talks in Madrid last December, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged countries to stop building new coal plants after 2020 as part of a drive to meet the temperature goals in the 2015 Paris Agreement.
Japan, a big financier of new coal plants in Southeast Asia, is seen as an outlier among industrialised countries as it is the only G7 nation still be building coal-fired plants at home.
"Japan used to be an advanced country in environmental strategy, but it's no longer seen that way," Koizumi said. "I want to help revive the image even by a little bit."© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.
6 Comments
Patricia Yarrow
Keep at it Koizumi-san. The time for coal is over.
marcelito
Japanese environment minister Shinjiro Koizumi said on Tuesday he has agreed with other ministries including the industry ministry and finance ministry to review export conditions of coal-fired power plants by the end of June.
Good to hear...regardless of what one thinks of Koizumi,s background its good to see someone of a yonger generation pushing for a change , albeit at slow pace ( we are talking Japan here afterall ) be it on paternal leave or or trying to wind down Japan,s coal plant export policy.
garymalmgren
If Japan wants to export ready to go plants, I would suggest waste management and incineration.
They have the technology and systems that a lot of countries need.
With many countries banning the importation of waste (ie, China, Malaysia, Thailand, Phillipines) the mature Japanese waste managemnet and incineration systems (which use the generated heat) is a pretty good answer to the garbage/waste problem.
better PR than coal fired generators.
gary
Wakarimasen
Hmmmmm.... no coal. No nuclear. Other renewables still a long way to be equally useful or efficient. What to do?
Agree on waste management. Good way forward,
rainyday
In addition to reviewing exports of coal plants, they should also be reviewing plans to build them domestically.
zichi
The power companies tied themselves into long term contracts for coal when now the price of LNG is cheaper. Japan is the largest importer of coal and LNG.
Follow the example of countries like the UK where less than 5% of power is now from coal and some days 0%. Greater use of renewable energies, at the moment the total power from renewable's is 40% compared with a total less than 30% from all fossil fuels.
Check it out for yourself
https://gridwatch.co.uk