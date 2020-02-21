Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan to tighten scrutiny of foreign investment in 12 key sectors

0 Comments
By Takahiko Wada
TOKYO

Japan is finalizing a plan that will tighten scrutiny of foreign investment in 12 key sectors, four government sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The industries would include sectors like defense, nuclear power, aerospace, utilities, gas, cyber security and telecommunications, two of the sources said, confirming a report by the Nikkei newspaper.

Under the plan, foreign investors purchasing a stake of 1% or more in certain Japanese companies will be subject to pre-screening, as against 10% now.

About 400 to 500 listed Japanese companies will fall under this criteria. The government plans to publish the list of the firms in April, one of the sources said.

Tokyo passed through the Diet a change in law that would tighten reporting requirements for foreign investment in sectors related to national security, a move that reflects concern China could gain access to key confidential technology.

Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday the law revision - which is expected to take effect in May before mid-year shareholders' meetings, was aimed at boosting direct investment in Japan and responding to concerns about national security.

"As a result, it should encourage Japan-bound investment rather than discouraging it," Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

The move followed similar steps taken by the United States and Europe in recent years to allow greater scrutiny of ownership in industries deemed as critical to national security.

Under a draft of the changes under consideration, the government will target 12 sectors for which foreign investors must get pre-approval for holding a stake of 1% or more in a company, as against 10% now, the finance ministry said.

To avoid discouraging foreign investors from investing in Japanese stocks, the government will grant exemptions on pre-reporting requirements for overseas investors who meet a set of criteria, the ministry said.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Women's Issues

In Japan, One Size Does Not Fit All Women

Savvy Tokyo

Outdoors

Miura Kaigan Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 7, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Outdoors

Tojinbo Cliffs

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

A Trip to Niigata’s Phallic Shoki Festival

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Air Travel With Kids: The Keys To A Successful Flight

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Inspiring Organizations To Embrace Sustainability In Japan With Tove Kinooka

Savvy Tokyo