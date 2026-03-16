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Munich Security Conference in Munich
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio shakes hands with Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, on February 14. Image: Reuters/Alex Brandon
politics

Japan to work with U.S., others for safe navigation in Strait of Hormuz: Motegi

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TOKYO

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Monday Japan will collaborate with the United States and others for safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, during phone talks with his U.S. counterpart Marco Rubio amid the ongoing war in the Middle East, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

The conversation came after U.S. President Donald Trump urged countries via social media to dispatch warships to the strait to ensure the safety of the vital energy shipping route, but such a request was not made during the foreign ministers' conversation, a Foreign Ministry source said.

Rubio explained to Motegi about U.S. stances and efforts regarding the conflict and they agreed to maintain close communication over the Middle East situation, according to the ministry.

The two also confirmed that they will work closely together as Trump will meet Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in Washington, the ministry said. The summit meeting is expected on Thursday.

With the war now entering its third week, Iran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway through which around 20 percent of global oil and liquefied natural gas passes, in response to U.S. and Israeli bombardment since late last month.

Japan depends on the Middle East for more than 90 percent of its crude oil imports, most of which travel through the strait.

For Japan, sending assets and personnel of its Self-Defense Forces to areas overseas where they could become embroiled in fighting has been a sensitive issue due to its war-renouncing Constitution.

The government can order SDF vessels to accompany ships linked to Japan in maritime security operations that permit the limited use of weapons.

Motegi also spoke by phone separately with his counterparts -- Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates -- and affirmed cooperation on de-escalating the situation.

They also discussed ensuring stable crude oil supplies and the safety of Japanese citizens living in the region, according to the Japanese ministry.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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Not a peep from the Japanese side about the illegal war of aggression being waged by the US (and Israel) nor the thousands of civilian deaths in Iran.

This is pathetic. I never want to hear "rules based international order" from this government ever again.

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