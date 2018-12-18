Kono wants S Korean gov't to take action to settle forced labor row

Japan's top diplomat said Wednesday that South Korea's government taking action to resolve a legal dispute stemming from South Korean court rulings on forced labor during Japanese colonial rule is emerging as a key diplomatic priority.
Foreign Minister Taro Kono said in a speech on the country's diplomatic outlook that the dispute represents deteriorating ties between the two nations. Tokyo is waiting for Seoul to take steps to uphold the 1965 compensation treaty that has served as the legal foundation for bilateral relations, he said.
"The South Korean supreme court rulings worry me," Kono said. "But I'm confident that the South Korean side will handle appropriately so that the legal foundation of our relationship won't be damaged, and we will be waiting."
South Korea's top court recently ordered Japanese companies to compensate Korean plaintiffs who were forced to work at factories and mines during Japan's colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula. The court in October ordered Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. to pay 100 million won ($87,680) each to four plaintiffs for their wartime forced labor at the company. The court made similar rulings on another company, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, triggering disputes between the two countries.
Earlier this month, lawyers representing the Korean plaintiffs said they will start a legal process to freeze some of Nippon Steel's assets in South Korea if the company doesn't agree to negotiate compensation by Christmas Eve. Tokyo has urged Seoul to seek ways to protect Japanese companies from financial damage.
The recent rulings in South Korea are threatening to undermine relations with Japan, which has argued that the issue of forced laborers was settled when Tokyo and Seoul signed a treaty in 1965 that restored diplomatic ties and had Japan provide $500 million to South Korea in economic assistance rather than compensation. South Korea says the treaty does not terminate individuals' right to seek compensation for the inhumane experiences they were forced into.
Japan maintains that all wartime compensation issues were settled by the 1965 treaty and that South Korean rulings violate international law. Historians say Japan used about 220,000 wartime Korean forced laborers.
Japan acknowledged its wartime aggression and apologized to Asian victims in 1995, but has since significantly backpedaled under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's nationalistic government.
sf2k
what a great way to make sure this agreement fails by putting a tone deaf oyaji on a mic. Yes they have an agreement but there are more diplomatic ways to express this including not expressing it at all and keeping it between governments. By airing it out and making it a demand it makes it even more difficult
sf2k
Also it wouldn't kill the Japanese gov't to acknowledge history and why the agreement is even there. This would be a great opportunity to say how things have changed and improved, how such history cannot ever happen again and having resolved this in 1965 how Japan continues to look forward to working with SK partners etc etc. Use the impasse to pledge continued support. Just saying you broke an agreement which is true enough can be helped out a lot by also living up to the spirit of the agreement instead of complaining and using the agreement as a pretext to denying history.
Schopenhauer
Westerners make a good show hiding what they did during the time of colonial days in Asia. Korea and Japan agreed that Korea becomes a part of Japan to protect them from invasions of Russia. The country was divided at that time and some approached to Russia. Japan was the only country in Asia that did not become a colony of the western imperialism. All Asian countries are afraid of invasions by western countries. Japan was respected and expected to become defenders of Asian countries against western invasions.
OssanAmerica
Japan has never backpedaled on this. If Japan back pedaled, why would they have signed the 2015 Agreement with South Korea, which South Korea has now in 2018 actually back pedaled on?
Many J-haters confuse individual statements made by various members of the Japanese government as "back pedaling" or "denying". But those are not he official position of the Japanese government which has not changed. I would have expected better from an actual journalist.
Akie
Talk is important between neighbours.
sf2k
Korea was not taken care of by Japan, it was invaded because at the time Imperial Japan had a superiority complex and war machine to carry it out. To think otherwise is to be completely LDP / Nippon Kaigi brainwashed
Samit Basu
There is nothing that the Moon administration can do other than to carry out the court final ruling, that
Damages are not covered by the 1965 Treaty.
Nippon Steel and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries are liable for the damages resulting from their illegal forced conscription.Provide all the assistance necessary in getting the victim's lawyers enforce judgement against the assets of Nippon Steel and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in Korea.
Ex_Res
Kono wants S Korean gov't to take action to settle forced labor row
Really, it's up to Japan, not S. Korea to settle the forced labour row.
AlexBecu
Japan had major battles on the sea and land to keep Korea and parts of China from becoming Russian territory.
Koreans will never acknowledge that part of history. Half a million Japanese died in those battles against Russia. That's how you became part of Japan.
Samit Basu
AlexBecu
Duh, the Chosen court was Pro-Russia and Anti-Japan!
Yes, Korean court considered Russia to be its ally and Japan its enemy during the Russo-Japanese War! This is what happens when you get factually incorrect history education in Japan!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Korea_royal_refuge_at_the_Russian_legation
Ex_Res
Japan had major battles on the sea and land to keep Korea and parts of China from becoming Russian territory.
Old Hat.
showchinmono
What about news reported by FNN yesterday that 1100 wartime labor victims now make charge against S.K government?
showchinmono
Guess most of Japan experts here can read Japanese.
1100 victims ready to file a class action suit against South Korean Government today
https://www.fnn.jp/posts/00402810HDK
Ex_Res
Pleased to see that S.Korea is a good democracy.
showchinmono
If this is happening today as reported, sorry, S/K democracy is just a mess
Ex_Res
If this is happening today as reported, sorry, S/K democracy is just a mess.
Seems, quite an advanced democracy to me. (Sorry).
Ganbare Japan!
Every day there is a new claim by Korea about supposed forced labor, comfort women etc. Why do all Koreans hate Japan so much? These events happened almost 100 years ago.
Japan protected Korea from The Western threat in WW2, in particular USA who would show no mercy to them, and kill without remorse. And this is the thanks Japan got. I am very angry.
AgentX
BS!
More apologist BS. You guys are in complete denial about the comfort women thing, for one. And you constantly rose over, white-wash or understate Japan's aggressive past at every opportunity. The sad part, for you, is that the witnesses and victims to Japan's brutality before and during the war documented what went on. So, even the most organized and systematic (and funded!) efforts to re-write Japan's history just leave apologists looking like oafs (to put it nicely).
The Japanese themselves are heavily brainwashed from birth with their revised textbooks and insular society that paint the "Japan-as-a-victim" narrative in all points of history - through all types of media. At least the Japanese have an excuse. As for Westerners who buy into that false narrative - what's your excuse?
Ex_Res
Japan was the only country in Asia that did not become a colony of the western imperialism.
Thailand (which is in Asia) is one example of a country that has never been a Western Colony. (Never occupied by Japan either).
And Thailand never invaded anybody else, causing murder and mayhem.
Ex_Res
And this is the thanks Japan got. I am very angry.
Ganbare Japan! Are you incapable of giving any opinion without being "very angry".
Samit Basu
@Ganbare Japan!
The victims are still alive and suing.
Confusing Japan with the USA?