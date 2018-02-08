Japan warns May on Brexit: 'We cannot continue in UK without profit'

Japan warned Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday that its companies would have to leave Britain if trade barriers after Brexit made them unprofitable.
Japanese firms have spent more than 40 billion pounds ($56 billion) in Britain, encouraged by successive governments since Margaret Thatcher promising them a business-friendly base from which to trade across the continent.
But after May and several of her top ministers met bosses from 19 Japanese businesses, including Nissan, SoftBank and bank Nomura, Japan's ambassador to Britain issued an unusually blunt warning on the risks of trade barriers.
"If there is no profitability of continuing operations in the UK - not Japanese only - then no private company can continue operations," Koji Tsuruoka told reporters on Downing Street when asked how real the threat was to Japanese companies of Britain not securing frictionless EU trade.
"So it is as simple as that," he said. "This is all high stakes that all of us, I think, need to keep in mind."
Japan, the world's third largest economy, has expressed unusually strong public concerns about the impact of Brexit on the United Kingdom, the second-most important destination for Japanese investment after the United States.
In a warning after the shock 2016 Brexit vote, Japan expressed fears about a cliff edge that could disrupt trade when Britain formally leaves the bloc in March 2019.
Major corporations have sought a two-year transition period, which they hope will ease Britain into its new relationship with the bloc.
Both London and Brussels hope to agree a transition deal lasting until the end of 2020, in which Britain would remain in the single market and be bound by all EU laws, by a March 22-23 summit.
May and her ministers assured Japanese businesses of the importance of maintaining free and frictionless trade after Brexit during the meeting but said nothing firm on the matter, a source familiar with the discussions told Reuters.
"The point about frictionless trade and tariff-free trade was made in the meeting and acknowledged by the government and all sides as being important but nothing firm," said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
A spokesman at May's office said she had agreed with them on the need to move on quickly in the Brexit talks to secure a trading relationship with the EU that is as tariff-free and frictionless as possible after the transition period.
Thursday's meeting came after a Brexit sub-committee of ministers discussed their Brexit strategy including how closely Britain should remain aligned with the EU and its customs union, a divisive issue for the ruling Conservatives.
Brexit minister David Davis said there was still progress to be made in the committee, after disagreements between ministers erupted into the public domain.
Hitachi Europe's Deputy Chairman Stephen Gomersall, Mitsubishi CEO for Europe and Africa Haruki Hayashi, SoftBank Investment Advisers UK CEO Rajeev Misra and Nomura's Executive Chairman in Europe, the Middle East and Africa Yasuo Kashiwagi joined the meeting with Japanese investors.
Nissan's Europe Chairman Paul Willcox, Honda's Senior Vice President in Europe Ian Howells and Toyota's Europe President and Chief Executive Johan van Zyl were also present.
Collectively the three carmakers build nearly half of Britain's 1.67 million cars.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
MaikuC
Capitalism obvious over here.
M3M3M3
Even if you support the ideas behind Brexit, it's maddness to think that you can just walk away from the world's largest trading block after 40 years of integration without crippling large parts of your own economy. Brexit is a once in a lifetime chance for Europe to dismantle some of the UK's most successful industries. Automotive, financial services and pharmaceuticals being the most high profile.
JonathanJo
Not a day goes by without someone 'warning' Theresa May... She must be getting tired of it. I know I am.
Wallace Fred
Time for China to shine.
Aly Rustom
Let Japan leave if it wants to. When it becomes evident that the UK economy is not going to collapse like the doomsayers said it will, Japan will come crawling back on its hands and knees and will be sent to the back of the line when it comes to trade negociations
Bintaro
Right, there are only 194 other countries to go to after all.
Simian Lane
Let’s be honest. If all the Japanese companies in the UK suddenly packed up and left, that would make one hell of an interesting news story. Go for it CEOs! The perfect accompaniment to my toast and milky coffee.
yakyak
Who cares. Asia has grown up. It is not a Japan centric Asia anymore. Pull out and the U. K. Will be just fine.
m6bob
Japan should just up and leave and set up shop in Europe. May is just unable to handle her role as she has said nothing and she should just leave her PM job.
Cricky
Again the 3rd largest economy in the world spits the dummy over another countries decision that's perceived as bad for business, diversify grow a pair. Another countries choices are not an attack.
Aly Rustom
the UK can say the exact SAME THING
lucabrasi
@Cricky
Nobody's seeing anything as an "attack". Just stating facts. The Brexiteers are fond of telling people that everything's going to be okay. Which is fine, but I'm just happy that myself and my family are thousands of miles away.
Aly Rustom
Anyway, the CANZUK proposal is taking off, and if the UK is a part of that, EVERYONE, EU, JAPAN, US, EVERYONE will coming knocking.
New Zealand Government Opens Door For CANZUK Trade & Migration Deal
http://www.canzukinternational.com/2017/11/new-zealand-government-opens-door-for-canzuk-trade-migration-deal.html
Canadian Opposition Leader Advocates Immediate CANZUK Trade Deal
http://www.canzukinternational.com/2017/10/canadian-leader-canzuk-trade.html
CANZUK International’s Proposals Advocated In The Australian Senate
http://www.canzukinternational.com/2017/09/canzuk-advocated-senate.html
dcog9065
No matter what, Japan will have to pull out some of their businesses and investments out of the UK after Brexit, particularly in finance and insurance I would say. The days where London is the global financial centre of the world are over, which is very unfortunate as that industry supports millions of jobs in the UK
lucabrasi
@Aly
I don't suggest for a moment that this is your opinion, but don't you see an element of bigotry here? A trade bloc with the Frenchies and those other weird Europeans is bad, but a trade bloc with English-speaking, overwhelmingly white nations is great.
Toasted Heretic
It'll be grand. The Republic of Ireland will happily welcome more investment from Japan. Takeda are doing well, there.
The UK had its chance. Anyway, I'm sure they'll be fine, going their own way.
Bintaro
Ok, then :
Aly Rustom
Here's the reality of the situation people:
Brexit is going to happen. I didn't like it, but it happened. There was a referendum and now we have to respect the democratic outcome. I am not a Brexiter. I was a Remainer. However, unlike many other Remainers, I have
come to accept brexit as a reality and
Brexit may also be good for Europe in the long run. Ever closer integration was constantly fought by the UK. With the UK out, there may be more consensus among the block and less of a pushback against EU federalization- which I suspect is the main goal. And which, by the way, I support wholeheartedly.
How many British remainers here would like to see the UK as part of a Federated Europe? How many remainers are ready to give up the pound for the Euro? Believe it or not, I was. The one thing I ever liked and supported Tony Blair over was trying to get the UK into the Eurozone, and I believed that until the day BREXIT actually HAPPENED. I believe in a federated europe. I also believe that an overwhelming majority of Europe's problems come from the fact that not everyone is in the Euro and that there is not enough integration. I believe a federated Europe with one currency, one army, and one voice would go a long way to solve many of the problems in the bloc.
Now the UK COULD have been a part of that, but it chose not to. Fine. But now, we have to ask ourselves- now what? Brexit is a reality. So how does the UK go forward? Well, we can start by going back to our commonwealth roots by forming trade agreements there. We can start by forming an EU style agreement with Canada, OZ and NZ. All is not lost. We can move forward with this.