Japan wary of N Korea's summit agreement with South, overtures to U.S.

A woman walks past a public TV screen showing a news clip with the photos of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, in Tokyo, Wednesday.

Japan on Wednesday remained wary of North Korea's agreement with South Korea to hold a summit and its openness to denuclearization talks with the United States, and vowed to keep pressuring the country to abandon its nuclear and missile ambitions.

"We will not change our policy to maximize pressure on North Korea by any means to force it to commit to abandoning its nuclear and missile development in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner and to taking concrete steps toward denuclearization," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has not made any public comment on the latest development on the Korean Peninsula, but an aide quoted the premier as saying it is necessary to adopt a cautious stance and monitor the situation surrounding North Korea.

South Korea announced Tuesday it has agreed with the North to hold the first summit between the countries in over a decade in late April and that Pyongyang has expressed readiness to start a dialogue with the United States.

North Korea also pledged to halt its missile and nuclear activities during the period of dialogue with Washington and said there is no reason to possess nuclear arms in the presence of security guarantees and the absence of threats, according to the South Korean government.

The agreements were reached in a meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and special envoys representing South Korean President Moon Jae In in Pyongyang.

The fear in Tokyo is now that the United States, the shared defense ally of Japan and South Korea, will agree to dialogue with the North without preconditions -- something a Japanese Foreign Ministry source said would leave Japan "out of the loop."

Suga stressed the significance of coordinating policies with the United States and South Korea, adding Tokyo is in support of U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's statement on Tuesday reiterating the policy of President Donald Trump's administration of keeping all options -- including military action -- on the table in addressing Pyongyang.

The top government spokesman's remarks reflected concerns that North Korea's charm offensive launched in the run-up to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics last month was meant to drive a wedge between Washington, Seoul and Tokyo and buy time to continue developing the country's nuclear arsenal.

Amid signs of easing tensions on the peninsula, Tokyo has repeatedly warned Seoul not to be deceived by Pyongyang's "smile diplomacy," referring to the country's diplomatic approach.

Asked what lay behind North Korea's eagerness for dialogue with the United States, Suga declined to comment, saying the Japanese government has not received official reports from the South Korean government on the results of the latest inter-Korea talks.

Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera told reporters at his ministry, "There is a need to cautiously assess the intention" of North Korea, considering its past behavior of hinting it will halt nuclear arms development even as it continued to do so.

South Korea will likely send to Japan next week Suh Hoon, director general of the National Intelligence Service, a Japanese government source said. Suh was part of the South Korean delegation to the North Korean capital.

In Washington, Katsuyuki Kawai, Abe's special diplomatic adviser in his ruling Liberal Democratic Party, quoted the prime minister as saying Japan "will cooperate with other countries and monitor the situation (surrounding North Korea), while raising pressure" on the Asian country.

Kawai told reporters that Abe believed the recent mood for dialogue was a sign that sanctions against North Korea and strengthened monitoring of "ship-to-ship transfer" of goods involving North Korean vessels aimed at evading sanctions have been effective.

© KYODO