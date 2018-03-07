Japan wary of N Korea's summit agreement with South, overtures to U.S.

Japan on Wednesday remained wary of North Korea's agreement with South Korea to hold a summit and its openness to denuclearization talks with the United States, and vowed to keep pressuring the country to abandon its nuclear and missile ambitions.
"We will not change our policy to maximize pressure on North Korea by any means to force it to commit to abandoning its nuclear and missile development in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner and to taking concrete steps toward denuclearization," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has not made any public comment on the latest development on the Korean Peninsula, but an aide quoted the premier as saying it is necessary to adopt a cautious stance and monitor the situation surrounding North Korea.
South Korea announced Tuesday it has agreed with the North to hold the first summit between the countries in over a decade in late April and that Pyongyang has expressed readiness to start a dialogue with the United States.
North Korea also pledged to halt its missile and nuclear activities during the period of dialogue with Washington and said there is no reason to possess nuclear arms in the presence of security guarantees and the absence of threats, according to the South Korean government.
The agreements were reached in a meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and special envoys representing South Korean President Moon Jae In in Pyongyang.
The fear in Tokyo is now that the United States, the shared defense ally of Japan and South Korea, will agree to dialogue with the North without preconditions -- something a Japanese Foreign Ministry source said would leave Japan "out of the loop."
Suga stressed the significance of coordinating policies with the United States and South Korea, adding Tokyo is in support of U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's statement on Tuesday reiterating the policy of President Donald Trump's administration of keeping all options -- including military action -- on the table in addressing Pyongyang.
The top government spokesman's remarks reflected concerns that North Korea's charm offensive launched in the run-up to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics last month was meant to drive a wedge between Washington, Seoul and Tokyo and buy time to continue developing the country's nuclear arsenal.
Amid signs of easing tensions on the peninsula, Tokyo has repeatedly warned Seoul not to be deceived by Pyongyang's "smile diplomacy," referring to the country's diplomatic approach.
Asked what lay behind North Korea's eagerness for dialogue with the United States, Suga declined to comment, saying the Japanese government has not received official reports from the South Korean government on the results of the latest inter-Korea talks.
Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera told reporters at his ministry, "There is a need to cautiously assess the intention" of North Korea, considering its past behavior of hinting it will halt nuclear arms development even as it continued to do so.
South Korea will likely send to Japan next week Suh Hoon, director general of the National Intelligence Service, a Japanese government source said. Suh was part of the South Korean delegation to the North Korean capital.
In Washington, Katsuyuki Kawai, Abe's special diplomatic adviser in his ruling Liberal Democratic Party, quoted the prime minister as saying Japan "will cooperate with other countries and monitor the situation (surrounding North Korea), while raising pressure" on the Asian country.
Kawai told reporters that Abe believed the recent mood for dialogue was a sign that sanctions against North Korea and strengthened monitoring of "ship-to-ship transfer" of goods involving North Korean vessels aimed at evading sanctions have been effective.© KYODO
macv
I wouldn't trust the USA or Japan to keep any promises I advise DPRK keep some nukes,
demand cessation of USA and allies military exercises, reduce USA nuke stockpile to same number as DPRK,
have same number of overseas military bases as DPRK which is none and on and on.
dcog9065
It's right to be skeptical. Not a single time in the past 3 decades has NK kept true to its word, so the chance that this will lead to the complete denuclearization of NK is almost 0. However the ball is now not in their court; if NK reneges on this latest appeasement campaign, they are almost certainly done and not even the useful idiot could defend them
plasticmonkey
One simple reason for this wariness: Abe's popularity depends on North Korea remaining a threat and Abe acting the tough guy. He's got virtually nothing else.
smithinjapan
Hahahaha.... Japan's spent far too long using NK as the bogeyman for it's increased military budgets, Constitutional change justification, need to appease other nations, and other excuses. They don't WANT peace in the region because that would mean an end to the "necessity" for weapons contracts, a new military, increased US presence in the region, said Constitutional change, etc. On top of that, peace between NK, SK, and now the US is hopping on board, means Abe is going to have to face the music with his push to isolate and for other nations to go against NK. Now it's going to be ONLY Japan pressing these sanctions, and therefore the only one that will still be threatened and things held from them. Abduction issue resolved? Not with the J-government's attitude. Never. Progress at nuclear talks? Only if Japan is not present, which they will cry foul about.
No saving face on this one, friends. Abe needs to hang his head and admit NK has beat him again.
plasticmonkey
I don't want to be a defender of the North Korean regime, but that statement is not completely true. The Agreed Framework of 1994 put a halt to NK's nuclear arms program for eight years. It was the United States, Japan, and South Korea who failed to provide the North with the two light water reactors that were promised under the agreement. Things got worse from that point, intensifying especially when G.W. and Cheney decided not to negotiate anything.
The fact is that North Korea is now a nuclear power with considerable missile technology. NK is not going to give that up. The world is going to have to accept that terrible reality while making sure the worst case scenarios are avoided. Contain the threat and de-escalate tensions. Threats and sanctions haven't, and won't, work. Smart negotiations are the only way forward.
bjohnson23
“If your enemy is secure at all points, be prepared for him. If he is in superior strength, evade him. If your opponent is temperamental, seek to irritate him. Pretend to be weak, that he may grow arrogant. If he is taking his ease, give him no rest. If his forces are united, separate them. If sovereign and subject are in accord, put division between them. Attack him where he is unprepared, appear where you are not expected .”
hmmm now lets put that in laymans terms that really sounds alike to there strategy all along...
2. If he is in superior strength, evade him. NK has stayed away and recently concentrated in weapons build up, attacked only when they knew they had advantage..continued with mind games.
If your opponent is temperamental, seek to irritate him. " Well have been doing that for the last 25 yrs..
Pretend to be weak, that he may grow arrogant. Yep the might of those vs NK does seem at time arrogant. No matter which way one looks at it if in the vicinity of a shelling people will die.
If he is taking his ease, give him no rest. Up until recently their testing and weapons buildup continues without slowing down.
If his forces are united, separate them. Olympics really showed the SK, US, Japan alliance weakening under the traitor Chinese sympathizer Moon. Division continues today as Russia and China continue to squeeze.
If sovereign and subject are in accord, put division between them. There is division growing between Japan and SK with the US caught in the middle, I'd say that is division enough as the MOON continues to divide Japan and moving more towards China.
Trojan horse.? we will have to see because frankly the so called experts have been all wrong..
Goodlucktoyou
Just when he almost changed article 9, this happpens. And he has already bought all those US weapons. Talk about a bad day! Would hate to be his dog.
Frank Churchill
Just comment and share your opinion. Save the Art of War for yourself.
Frank Churchill
I agree with plastic monkey that NK might agree to a moratorium on developing its nuclear program but it's not going to just give it up and denuclearize .
elephant200
The North Korean's nuclear blacmail tactic is working very well and they will keep that tactic in a routine endures for a quite long time!
Tom Denk
not to bad for the US - but time to make some fresh enemies and threads so they be able to find buyers. The sale with Japan was quite a deal, so time to move on I guess _
Vernon Watts
This is little Kim's version of "rope-a-dope" and it looks like his southern brethren may fall for it...
CrazyJoe
"Pyongyang has expressed readiness to start a dialogue with the United States."
In order for North Korea to "roll back" their nuclear program, they obviously must already have a robust nuclear program that can reach the US just like US nukes can reach North Korea. For Trump to agree to sit down with Kim is to agree to acknowledge North Korea as a nuclear power. Trump refuses to do this very thing. North Korea understands real negotiation: always negotiate from a position of strength. Now that North Korea can adequately defend themselves and do substantial harm to anyone who confronts them, they are now ready to negotiate. Trump may "respect" strength, but he doesn't like it. Trump likes to exploit the very thing he possesses: weakness. Trump is also a grifter. Now that Kim has agreed to talks, Trump will make excuses instead and expose his incompetence. Dotard is an apt name for the current occupant of the White House. He has absolutely no idea what he's doing. But Kim knows exactly what he's doing...
rlperez@hotmail.com.au
Suga wants HK to abandon its nuclear and missile development but what about removing US military bases from Japan, shat about removing US nuclear arms from Japan? Has Suga forgotten what the US did to Japan? Why doesn’t Suga demand that the US abandon their nuclear and missile program? Japan, regain your sovereignty and stop groveling to the US.
GyGene
Until Phat Boi and many of his aides are gone, I don't think North Korea will ever be safe. What a total mess of a country. Poor people who try to live there, eating grass instead of rice. Venezuela almost as bad, 'Bama's hero Hugo Chavez ruined that country. Communism for you.
ThePBot
Japan is weary of peace between the two Korea, and in turn, peace in the region. It's harder for them to justify their militarization.