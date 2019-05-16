Japan weighs downgrade of economic outlook, raising doubts on sales tax hike

Japan's government is considering downgrading its assessment of the economy next week as the intensifying Sino-U.S. trade war takes a toll on exports and factory output, a government source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
A downgrade in the crucial monthly report could fuel speculation that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe may delay once again a planned sales tax increase set for October.
Speculation is swirling that Abe may delay the planned tax hike to 10% and call a snap election for parliament's lower house to coincide with an upper house poll this summer, at a time when Abenomics reflationary policy is sputtering.
Abe has delayed the planned hike twice as he prioritised economic growth over fiscal reforms. A previous tax increase to 8 percent from 5 percent in April 2014 hit consumers hard and triggered a sharp slump in the world's third-largest economy.
In its report in April, the government said Japan's economy was recovering gradually, despite signs of weakness in exports and output. It cut its economic assessment for the first time in three years in March.
Investors are closely watching whether the government will cut its economic outlook and if the word "recovery" remains in the report for May, especially after a fresh escalation in the U.S.-China trade war last week which saw both sides hike tariffs on each others' goods.
Japan is expected to report a mild economic contraction in the first quarter in data due on Monday, according to analysts polled by Reuters.
The economy may already be in recession, a government assessment of its own economic indicators showed on Monday.
The trade war is prompting the government to review its earlier view that exports and factory output would bottom out later this year, the source told Reuters on condition of anonymity because he is not authorised to speak to media.
The government is considering cutting its assessment of capital expenditure and factory output in the May report.
"Capital expenditure is likely to have deteriorated, and net exports may have improved as imports probably fell faster than shipments, which were not necessarily a good thing. As such, Q1 GDP will likely turn out poorly," the source added.
Do the hustle
Bla bla bla! Just lip service. The tax hike will go through regardless of the economic outlook.
papigiulio
What? Another election? Too many elections.
umbrella
Haha what a basket case is the Japanese economy. Personally I am in a very well paid job but many people here are really struggling.
englisc aspyrgend
Japan has the lowest sales tax in the developed world, it also has a huge government debt and an increasing cost burden dealing with the ageing population. The Japanese economy could easily absorb an increase if the introduction were handled well. If not now then either much heavier tax burden in the future or drastically slashed services and real austerity like Greece.
Cricky
If the government actually understood fiscal responsibility we might not be heading towards the cliff so rapidly.
Patricia Yarrow
Never any cuts by the government to its own unneeded programs. Just keep the slush slushing along merrily.
Yubaru
This is a very deceiving comment, because Japan is one of the few "major" countries that has a blanket tax rate, however you are quite wrong when it comes to some countries, as when the tax rate increases here, the rates will change and depending upon the products purchased the tax rate will differ as well.
Great Britain for example has a ZERO tax rate for "life necessities" where Japan's is 8% , so which is lower GB or Japan? SIngapore is 7% across the board, again lower than Japan, Saudi 5%, even NK is lower.
Making a blanket statement like this is deceiving to the casual reader!
Not necessarily, Abe postponed it twice, and the reason for the potential snap elections, reinforce his ability to control the economy and focus away from this issue.
There must be an election within the next couple of years and Abe would want to keep control before the economy sinks from another tax hike, like it did the last time!
Meiyouwenti
Greek economy failed because the government there was not allowed to issue its official currency, euro. Only the ECB (European Central Bank) can do this. Whereas Japan can issue as much yen as it needs until demand overly exceeds supply capacity. Japan’s economy cannot fail.
cracaphat
The time is not for wimping out AGAIN over this necessary tax hike.
oyatoi
Australia’s GST (goods and services tax) is 10%. Unlike Japan however, there is a long list of daily necessities exempted. It was only introduced after extensive canvassing of the views of all interested parties, and compensatory adjustments to help ensure that nobody would be worse off afterwards. Compare that with Japan, where the central government treats with disdain people’s legitimate concern that raising the tax without ensuring that we’re not worse off than before would be highly retrograde.