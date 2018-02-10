Japanese gov't worried S Korea may rush into talks with N Korea

Progress in communication between North and South Korea on Saturday prompted concern in the Japanese government that Seoul may rush into dialogue with the North at the expense of the pressure campaign espoused by Japan and the United States.
"South Korea might run off ahead on a course of dialogue," a senior Foreign Ministry official said in the wake of talks in Seoul between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and a high-level North Korean delegation sent to attend the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics the day prior.
The delegation gave Moon a letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inviting him to visit the North, a day after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he and Moon had affirmed their shared stance of maximizing pressure on Pyongyang until it scraps its nuclear program.
Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera told reporters in Saga Prefecture that dialogue between the two Koreas must be "based on the premise that North Korea will change its basic nuclear and missile policies."
Officials in Tokyo suspect North Korea is trying to chip away at the united front of the United States and its East Asian allies as international sanctions bite the hermit country. Japan's focus is now likely to be on fortifying trilateral cohesion with South Korea and the United States.
The Abe administration is in favor of maintaining the diplomatic and economic pressure campaign regardless of the thaw between the two Koreas over the Olympics, arguing that yielding to dialogue on North Korea's terms would mean effectively accepting it as a nuclear power.
"North Korea seems to have no intention of abandoning its nuclear (program)," a Japanese government official said.
While Tokyo has not condemned recent talks between the two Koreas insofar as they concern participation in the Pyeongchang Games, Abe warned Moon during their Friday meeting against North Korea's "smile diplomacy."
North Korea's overtures to the South have included sending as part of its delegation Kim Yo Jong, the current leader's younger sister, who is thought to be one of his closest aides.
"It's clear to see that Kim Jong Un's agenda is to get a dialogue offensive under way," a Japanese government source said.
"By sending the sister to South Korea and seeking a visit by the president, North Korea is probably trying to give the impression that it's taking the lead on dialogue," another source close to the government said.
According to a diplomatic source, some in the Abe administration "would not oppose the very idea of talks" between Moon and Kim "if they would entail (Moon) pressing North Korea to denuclearize."
But most, a source close to the prime minister's office said, feel that "dialogue is meaningless unless North Korea says it will abandon nuclear weapons in a verifiable and irreversible manner."© KYODO
englisc aspyrgend
It was blindingly obvious that Fat Boys strategy was to at least in part dissociate South Korea from the consensus approach, weakening the international approach and attempt to "muddy the waters" while making no concessions on their drive for nuclear weapons.
While the people of SK have been less than impressed I am not so sure about their President.
sf2k
Hardly Japan's business what the Koreas do. Any path to peace and you're trip over Abe and Pence in the way
Burning Bush
Peace and diplomacy?
Heaven forbid, can't have that.
Daniel Naumoff
When people rejoice that no threats and launches are being made since the unification of the team, the government scum is afraid that their destructive agenda will not succeed with goodhearted people. It is a true discovery of the age that they do so publicly, whilst throughout the history such undermining of wellbeing was done in the shadows. And someone is even willing to work with them...
fxgai
70 years of North Korea, yeah I think the regime’s spots have suddenly changed.
garypen
Oh no! Diplomacy! How awful!
Why open conversations with one's adversaries like actual adult human beings, when you can thump your chest like gorillas trying to appear dominant, or pout, stomp, and shout threats like children.
Halwick
Looks like NK's nuclear and missile program has successfully intimidated and scared Moon into rushing prematurely into talks with NK without US/UN involvement......talks surely leading to appeasement and agreeing to unification of SK with NK under the DPRK regime.
Japan Govt and U.S. really more concerned about a Unified Korea under DPRK regime supported by China and Russia and the impact to the stability of that region.
Badge213
They are being pawned. The North's participation at the Olympics is hardly any gesture of wanting peace in more than it wants attention (as it always wants). What grander stage than the Olympics with all these overtures of Peace. Many S. Koreans see right through this. After these games, it will be back to the old cycle of missile, sanctions, missiles. Spend millions on their Olympic team while millions still starve.
Dango bong
oh no peace!!!! that would be terrible!
OssanAmerica
The North Korean constitution states;
"The great leader Comrade Kim Il Sung is the sun of the nation and the lodestar of the reunification of the fatherland. Comrade Kim Il Sung set the reunification of the country as the nation's supreme task, and devoted all his work and endeavors entirely to its realization.
Comrade Kim Il Sung, while turning the Republic into a mighty fortress for national reunification, indicated fundamental principles and methods for national reunification, developed the national reunification movement into a pan-national movement, and opened up a way for that cause, to be attained by the united strength of the entire nation."
http://www2.law.columbia.edu/course_00S_L9436_001/North%20Korea%20materials/98091708.htm
Good luck President Moon, I think your small personal political objectives may well leave your name in South Korean historical infamy.
garypen
Looks like the international community has successfully intimidated and scared Kim into rushing into talks with SK to avoid further US/UN involvement...talks with no clear outcome at this point because it's too early to tell, but will certainly not lead to a DPRK-led unified Korea due to the aforementioned US/UN and general international involvement, as well as the SK population's clear opposition to such a regime.
CrazyJoe
Kim has opened a can of whoop-*** on Trump and appears to be completely outmaneuvering him with his Olympics Charm-athon. N Korea is seen in pictures around the world smiling and shaking hands with the South and members of the international community of nations, offering to have meetings and discussions on contentious issues. Meanwhile, Mike & Karen Pence look small and dour faced sitting in their VIP box while everyone else is standing, smiling, and clapping, refusing to shake hands, coming to a meeting late, leaving early, and refusing to have a meal. US diplomacy under Trump at its finest.
That said, I am in no way implying that NK has the moral high ground, or is on the right side of history, actually my point is quite the opposite. That even though NK is a tyrannical, oppressive, murderous regime, they have out maneuvered Trump and used the Olympic stage to look like they are magnanimous, open, and engaging. Kim is eating Trump's lunch . . . and in politics, perception IS reality. Sad that a 30-something baby dictator is playing chess with the international community via diplomacy while Trump is sitting in the White House with his staff in turmoil; Chief of Staff on political life support; two accused wife-beaters resigning staff positions within 48hrs; and Trump defending the alleged attackers, no less, over their victims . . . just to name some of this weeks WH disarray & dysfunction.
koiwaicoffee
It's just a gesture, but Abe is afraid. If he losses his "enemy" he will not have the excuse to change the constitution and set his militaristic agenda.
borscht
If NK and SK hold talks and these talks result in a less nuclear NK or lead to more peaceful talks between the two, how will Abe intimidate the Japanese voters into changing the consitution, buying hugely - Hugely - expensive defense systems from his OrangeHeaded golf buddy, and cranking up Japan’s aging nuclear power plants?
BertieWooster
Only two way communication, with understanding can resolve the problems of the two Koreas. Force will not. So when communication starts to occur - surely the thing we were all hoping and wishing for - the Abe gang throw a hissy fit?
They should be encouraging the dialogue, not going into a huddle and fretting about the outcome.
Osaka_Doug
Well, we all need to understand the history involved from 1950. Here is a good background http://apjjf.org/2017/23/Wada.html
CrucialS
What will the talks achieve? It's not like the DPRK will give up their nuclear program after these talks.
simon g
Oh dear, enemies talking to each other. That might lead to peace. Can't have that, America and Japan need to control things on the peninsular or events which could cause a chain reaction that would unravel the very fabric of the space time continuum, and destroy the entire universe could happen. How about Trump and Abe shut their pie holes and let the Koreans sort it out?
BurakuminDes
South and North Korea are the only nations with everything to lose should another war take place - so it is completely understandable that they ininitiate talks. I wouldnt be hopeful with anything happening, but it is at least better than the current mess.
Chickenhawks like Trump and Pence will no doubt be seething at the prospect - as well as Shinzo “look at me everyone” Abe who may just throw a fit he is not the centre of attention.
zizou2016
Now that Japan adopted a defense budget including billions for a new defense missile system, it is gonna be hard to justify the budget or a possible increase next year if there are no ennemy anymore
when it comes to a dialogue between both Koreas other countries have not much to say anyway
zichi
It might be a small step leading to very little but communication between the two halves of the same country is encouraging even if personally I have my doubts about the NK leader. If they can achieve something without the involvement of China, Japan and America then good.
talaraedokko
I hope they do. It's THEIR business, no one else's. It's THEIR divided land. All else comes next. God bless them.
kurisupisu
Unfortunately, dialogue doesn't square with Abe's belligerent mindset-he's been wrong footed!