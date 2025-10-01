 Japan Today
Ashiya Mayor Ryosuke Takashima Image: Wikipedia
politics

Japanese mayor in his 20s picked for Time magazine's list of rising stars

NEW YORK

The 28-year-old mayor of the city of Ashiya, Hyogo Prefecture, has been picked as one of Time magazine's 100 most influential rising stars, the U.S. magazine said Tuesday.

Ryosuke Takashima became Japan's youngest mayor in 2023 after being elected at age 26 to lead the city with a population of just over 90,000. The magazine said he is "breaking the mold" in "a country shaped by its gerontocratic politics."

The Harvard-educated Osaka Prefecture native ran as an independent, beating the incumbent and two other candidates in the mayoral election.

The list that debuted in 2019 recognizes "those still on the rise," according to the magazine, with categories for advocates, leaders, innovators, phenoms and artists.

