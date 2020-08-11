Japanese show support for Hong Kong activist Agnes Chow

Pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow Ting is taken from her home in Hong Kong after being arrested on Monday night.

People across Japan on Tuesday showed their support for Agnes Chow, the pro-democracy activist who was arrested in Hong Kong Monday night for allegedly breaching a sweeping national security law imposed by China.

The hashtag #FreeAgnes was trending on Japanese Twitter in an outpouring of support for the 23-year-old, who frequently tweets in Japanese and has appeared on TV programs here.

Chow and pro-democracy media boss Jimmy Lai were released Tuesday night after an outpuring of criticism from around the world.

Japan's top government spokesman voiced "grave concern" over the situation in the semiautonomous territory without directly addressing her arrest along with nine others in the highest-profile bust since the national security law entered into force on June 30.

Asked about the arrests in a press conference, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga reiterated the Japanese government's "grave concern" over the situation in Hong Kong and stressed the importance of the former British colony developing "democratically and in a stable manner" under the "one country, two systems" policy.

Suga said Japan has repeatedly voiced its concerns to China through diplomatic channels and will continue to work with other countries on the matter.

"Agnes is a friend who has fought alongside us...We need the support of everyone in Japan," activist Nathan Law tweeted along with pictures of her being taken away by police. "#FreeAgnes. Let's trend it!"

The hashtag had been used by more than 178,000 Twitter accounts as of Tuesday afternoon, among them public figures such as actor Takeshi Tsuruno and author Hirotada Ototake. At least another 57,000 had used a hashtag saying in Japanese, "We protest the arrest of Agnes Chow."

Ototake, who was born without limbs and known for his autobiographical book "No One's Perfect," tweeted, "What we can do now is speak up and protest. Everyone, please face this news head-on and don't be a bystander."

Speaking to reporters outside a police station after her release early Wednesdxay, Chow said that she had been arrested four times while engaging in social activities in Hong Kong but that the latest arrest was the scariest, according to local media.

"It's obviously a political prosecution and political suppression," Chow told reporters after she was freed on a HK$200,000 ($25,800) surety and cash bail. "The reason for arrest I was told was that I colluded with foreign forces by using social media between July and present, but the accusations were vague and I don't completely understand why I was arrested."

Chow said that her passport had been confiscated, adding that she is unsure whether she will be indicted.

Following his release, Lai and his lawyers were greeted by dozens of reporters and supporters of the newspaper outside the Mong Kok police station. He did not give comments before plowing his way through to his vehicle and leaving for home.

The Apple Daily, founded by Lai, said his two sons and four senior executives of the newspaper were all released on bail earlier. Lai was released on a HK$500,000 cash and surety bail.

On Tuesday, China voiced dismay over Western governments' open support for Hong Kong's pro-democracy media boss and activists who were arrested on charges under a sweeping national security law.

Britain, Canada, the European Union and the United States have all expressed concerns and criticized the Hong Kong authorities for arresting Lai, his sons and colleagues using the anti-secession law newly imposed by China in the territory in late June.

Calling those criticisms "wrong remarks," China's ambassador in London Liu Xiaoming said Hong Kong's judicial matters are part of China's internal affairs, which should not be subjected to outside interference, and that the arrests were legal.

"Jimmy Lai and a small group of anti-China elements seeking to disrupt Hong Kong have colluded with external forces in acts and activities that jeopardize China's national security and challenge the limits of the law," Liu said, adding that rights and freedoms protected under the law have boundaries. "Anyone who crosses the boundaries and limits of the law shall be brought to justice."

