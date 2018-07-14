Japanese soldiers take part in Bastille Day parade

Members of the Singapore army, left, and Japanese Self-Defense Forces march down the Champs Elysees avenue during the Bastille Day parade in Paris, France, Saturday.

France celebrated Bastille Day on Saturday with a colorful military parade in Paris presided by President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron this year invited the leaders of Japan and Singapore, two Asian nations with long-standing strategic partnership with France. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was represented by Foreign Minister Taro Kono.

The more than two-hour parade, with some 4,200 soldiers, 220 vehicles and around 100 aircraft, saw Japanese and Singaporean soldiers take part as guests of honor.

Standing on a military vehicle flanked by motorcycle escorts and led by a cavalry procession, Macron rode down the Champs Elysees, Paris's most famous boulevard, for his second July 14 parade, cheered by hundreds of spectators.

Bastille Day commemorates the storming of a prison in 1789, a key event in the French Revolution.

There were two glitches, though, as two motorcycles collided during a demonstration in front of guests, while an Alpha jet from the Air Force Patrouille de France acrobatic unit released a wrong color for the French flag during a formation flight.

France has mobilised around 110,000 security staff for the Bastille Day festivities and World Cup soccer final.

