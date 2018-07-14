Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Members of the Singapore army, left, and Japanese Self-Defense Forces march down the Champs Elysees avenue during the Bastille Day parade in Paris, France, Saturday. Photo: AP
politics

Japanese soldiers take part in Bastille Day parade

0 Comments
PARIS

France celebrated Bastille Day on Saturday with a colorful military parade in Paris presided by President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron this year invited the leaders of Japan and Singapore, two Asian nations with long-standing strategic partnership with France. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was represented by Foreign Minister Taro Kono.

The more than two-hour parade, with some 4,200 soldiers, 220 vehicles and around 100 aircraft, saw Japanese and Singaporean soldiers take part as guests of honor.

Standing on a military vehicle flanked by motorcycle escorts and led by a cavalry procession, Macron rode down the Champs Elysees, Paris's most famous boulevard, for his second July 14 parade, cheered by hundreds of spectators.

Bastille Day commemorates the storming of a prison in 1789, a key event in the French Revolution.

There were two glitches, though, as two motorcycles collided during a demonstration in front of guests, while an Alpha jet from the Air Force Patrouille de France acrobatic unit released a wrong color for the French flag during a formation flight.

France has mobilised around 110,000 security staff for the Bastille Day festivities and World Cup soccer final.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

10 Genius Kitchen Goods From Japan Everyone Should Own

Savvy Tokyo

Art and Design

Clematis No Oka (Art Complex)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Fratelli Paradiso

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Sake Cheat Sheet: Get Your Drink on with This Handy Guide to Nihonshu

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Beaches

Nakatajima Sand Dunes

GaijinPot Travel

LGBT

Lady Killer

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka