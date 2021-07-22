Jill Biden to have busy 3 days in Tokyo

U.S. first lady Jill Biden will visit Japan for three days from Thursday to attend the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, hoping to show "the highest level of support" for American athletes and the games, the White House said.
With concerns lingering over the coronavirus pandemic, the United States will follow "strict protocols and precautions" set by the Japanese government and the Olympic organizers to keep the public, athletes and the delegation safe, the White House said Wednesday in announcing the itinerary of the 70-year-old's first solo trip overseas since her husband Joe Biden was sworn in as president.
Jill Biden, who served as second lady when her husband was vice president in the Barack Obama administration, will land in Tokyo on Thursday afternoon after stopping in Alaska and will have dinner with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his wife Mariko Suga.
On Friday, she is scheduled to hold talks with Mariko Suga at the State Guest House and meet with Japanese Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace before attending the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics as head of the U.S. delegation, according to the White House.
On Saturday, the first lady will dedicate a room in the chief of mission residence to Irene Hirano, the U.S.-Japan Council's founding president who died last year, and her late husband U.S. Sen. Daniel Inouye, according to the White House.
Jill Biden will also host a watch party at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo for a softball game between the United States and Mexico and cheer on American athletes at several Olympic events before departing the capital, the White House said.
The Tokyo Olympics were postponed last year for 12 months due to the pandemic.
At the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, then U.S. Vice President Mike Pence attended the opening event. At the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, then Secretary of State John Kerry led the U.S. delegation to the opening ceremony.
In 2012 at the London games, then first lady Michelle Obama represented the U.S. delegation.© KYODO
Perhaps some late-night, clandestine Japanese indulgences along with the 14 other dignitaries: Private-event Depato Shopping? Visiting Michelin’s highest rated restaurants & cuisine?
Couldn’t care less about your ‘party’ politics. Being here in Japan and these events are hypocritical:
So Ms Biden and her presumably large entourage of support staff and security will not need any quarantine??
Even Bach had to do it for 3 days.
Glad to know the First Lady coming, hope you have a pleasant stay.
When is she going to fit in her 14 day quarantine?
Do any of these politicians from other countries understand how the Japanese people feel about the coming to Tokyo for these shambolic and deadly events?
Do they even read the newspaper and realise that they are making a lot of people really angry? Results of this will not be seen until a month after Obon.
Dr Jill can maybe give some advice on how to solve the pandemic issues.
She is as much qualified as the inept idiots in charge of here.
NBC paid the IOC $7.76bn for the Olympics from 2021-2032.
Yes of course they do, that's why they're not coming. Mrs. Biden's trip will be low key, and she'll be gone before you know it. Someone has to attend from the US, given the massive investment by the IOC's media partner NBC, and Japan's strategic importance.
Quarantine for thee (Japanese citizens) but not for me.
Unsurprisingly the establishment fully on board with the subjugation of the Japanese citizens
3 days to watch Olympics from the hotel room while quarantined? Huh
The Olympics have become games for the entertainment and profit of rich people. Paid for by the working class.
Asoooo…I thought cheering was going to be canned cheering because we are not allowed to do so.
Two: Will her hotel room cost ¥3,000,000 a night as well?
Of course. She has the luxury of being able to just roll up without quarantining for a glorious 3 days, as a member of the privileged elite.
Meanwhile, the little person is turning to the bottle even more so now, compared to before this debacle, and the government has realised that's probably the best strategy. Numb the masses.
Sickening
Make Mrs Biden and her big entourage quarantine. Her not having to just highlights the hypocrisy and stupidity of this event.
I can't believe she's coming
She knows they're not exactly popular and it's going to rub off on her
No quarantine and traveling back and forth all over Tokyo for 3 days. Disgusting.
sad but not surprising
No Quarantine , large entourage and security detail, moving about Tokyo that has issues with the virus, hosting parties, attending dinners and live sports events.
Guess these elites cannot see any problem with the lockdown and virus prevention measures in this quasi state of hyperbole or is it toilet bole?
This whole thing makes a mockery of what everyone in japan has endured for the 18 months.
Just proves that there is the elites then there is others who put them there and continue to allow them to be there ! Time to tip this over entitled ones out !
I thought cheering was banned for spectators at the Olympics. But I guess like everything else this rule has been dropped for the remaining elite VIP spectators
You mean after her mandatory 14 days of quarantine, of course... right?
Believe me, I couldn't care less about her. But I do have a question. as I understand she is vaccinated, so is she really supposed to quarantine?? Or in other words, are vaccinated people around the world still needed to quarantine?? and if so... what's the point in being vaccinated??
They believe viruses stay away from foreign dignitaries, especially the US first lady
Why is she conducting state business? She is not an elected official...
Hosting a party and metting the emperor is not exactly "state business". It's exactly what first ladies have done for decades.
He is so far the best President in my lifetime.
8T
Shows you how much America really values the Japan / U.S. alliance.
She would have done more good by just flying into the U.S. military base, doing a photo-op wishing the Olympics well and then leaving the next day.
How much more evidence do we need that quarantines, lockdowns and the like are just theatre, while the rich and notorious get to travel at will?
Maybe it's time for mass (peaceful) civil disobedience.
Sad Ol' Joe couldn't make the time. Guess he is too busy at all of the meetings and events he has to attend Stateside. Running the country as effectively as he is doing must take at least 18 hours a day.
And Kamala must be busy too, fixing the border, fixing all the voter suppression stuff, fixing the racist system and helping Gavin Newscum avoid the recall.
Lucky we have someone as charming and capable as Dr Jill to represent the US. She doesn't need to quarantine because she is vaccinated and is a VIP.
Stop carping, people!
Short of the US boycotting or not sending an Olympic Team it is customary for the President and/or the First Lady to attend the opening as a show of support for the US athletes.
She is an angel.
The elite get Covid but not like ordinary people-we should all recognize that by now…