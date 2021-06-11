Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his wife Mariko outside the Carbis Bay Hotel in Carbis Bay, St. Ives, Cornwall, England, on Friday. Photo: Phil Noble, Pool via AP
politics

Johnson backs Tokyo Olympics; Japan wants more G7 support

By Guy Faulconbridge
CARBIS BAY

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday gave the Tokyo Olympics a show of public support at a meeting with Japan's Yoshihide Suga and welcomed efforts to ensure the Games can take place safely.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which were postponed last year due to the global spread of the coronavirus, is scheduled to start on July 23.

At a meeting with Suga on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in the British seaside resort of Carbis Bay, Johnson agreed to work together on a range of issues from trade and technology to defencs and climate.

"The prime minister expressed his support for the Tokyo Olympics, and welcomed Japanese efforts to ensure the Games can take place safely," a Downing Street spokesperson said after the meeting.

The Japanese government and Olympic organizers have said the Games will go ahead - barring "Armageddon", as one International Olympic Committee (IOC) member put it.

Tokyo 2020 would be "grateful" if G7 countries could support the Summer Games going ahead as planned, Tokyo 2020 organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto said on Friday.

"It is Japan's expectation that the other members of the G7 countries share the idea of Japan," said Tomoyuki Yoshida, press secretary at Japan's Foreign Ministry. "It is quite encouraging for us for the G7 countries to support the efforts of Japan on this occasion as well."

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

