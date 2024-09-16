 Japan Today
Japan's Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, a candidate for Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) presidential election, speaks during a debate at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo on Sept 14. Image: Takashi Aoyama/Pool via AP
politics

Kamikawa to make quick visit to U.S. before LDP leadership vote

TOKYO

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa will make a brief visit to the United States next week to attend U.N.-related meetings ahead of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership election, which she is contesting, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

Kamikawa is set to arrive in New York on Monday and leave for Japan on Tuesday, according to the ministry. Voting in the party election takes place on Sept 27.

The LDP election is being held to choose the successor to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who announced in August that he will not seek reelection. Nine candidates, including Kamikawa, are vying for the post of LDP chief, who is certain to be prime minister given that the ruling camp controls both houses of parliament.

Kamikawa will join meetings on the fringes of the U.N. General Assembly's weeklong annual leaders debate session scheduled for late September, the ministry said.

The gatherings include foreign ministerial talks of the "Group of Four" involving Japan, Germany, India and Brazil, all of which have long aspired to become permanent members of the 15-member U.N. Security Council.

Kishida will make a three-day visit from Saturday to the United States and take part in a Quad summit with his U.S., Australian and Indian counterparts in Delaware, outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden's home state, the Japanese government said earlier.

Kishida will also join the U.N. Summit of the Future, held for two days starting Sunday, focusing on global challenges such as climate change and U.N. reform.

He is expected to skip making an address to the General Assembly, with Japan's ambassador to the United Nations, Kazuyuki Yamazaki, possibly doing so on his behalf.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

