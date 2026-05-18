Kamiya 'furious' over bomb threat canceling University of Tokyo event

Sanseito party leader Sohei Kamiya speaks to the members of the media at the party's headquarters in Tokyo.

The head of the right-wing populist Sanseito party said Monday that he is "furious" over a bomb threat that forced the cancellation of his appearance at a University of Tokyo event over the weekend.

The event organized by students was expected to feature a speech by party leader Sohei Kamiya and a debate with politics club members Saturday. But it was canceled, along with the entire first day of the annual school festival, after a bomb threat left organizers unable to ensure safety at the event.

According to police, a death threat against Kamiya was also received through the website for the two-day event. The second day of the culture festival eventually went ahead, with organizers saying they would implement stronger security checks.

Calling the developments leading to the cancellation a "grave" issue during a press conference on Monday, Kamiya said that he was left "shocked and furious." He said it was "bad for public discourse" and condemned it for "robbing students of a chance to ask questions."

He added that he is planning to have the students come to the Diet members' office building in June to debate him.

Launched in 2020 by Kamiya, Sanseito began by opposing pandemic-era measures, including vaccines. He has since led the party in expanding its focus, using social media to reach voters disillusioned with mainstream parties and seeking new political options.

As well as putting forward economically populist ideas, the party has stressed the need to preserve Japanese identity, warning of what it has called a "silent invasion" by foreigners and taking a hard line on cultural and immigration issues.

Sanseito significantly increased its seat count after gaining greater prominence with its "Japanese first" rhetoric in last summer's House of Councillors election.

It now holds 15 seats each in the powerful 465-seat House of Representatives and the 248-seat upper house.

© KYODO