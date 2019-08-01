Kang, Kono trade barbs at ASEAN after Japan's decision to revoke S Korea's preferential trade status from Aug 28

From left, Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Japan's Foreign Minister Taro Kono, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Thailand's Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, South Korea's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha prepare to pose for group photo during Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Plus Three in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday.

South Korea Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on Friday slammed Tokyo's "unilateral and arbitrary" decision to remove South Korea from a "white list" of countries with preferential trade status, but her Japanese counterpart Taro Kono said the move was legitimate.

The two ministers traded barbs at an annual meeting of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Bangkok.

Kang said South Korea is "gravely concerned" by Japan's move that is challenging the region's goal of expanding free flow of trade and commerce.

Kono said maintaining effective export control over sensitive goods and technology from a security perspective was Japan's right and that it complied with free trade rules. He also said South Korea would still enjoy preferred status on par with ASEAN nations.

South Korea's presidential office expressed "deep regret" and vowed a stern response over Japan's decision to take the country off its list of nations with preferred trade status.

In a statement read on national TV, Blue House spokeswoman Ko Min-jung said Seoul had committed to resolving its trade row with Tokyo diplomatically and will now sternly respond to the Japanese measures it sees as "unjust."

Ko says President Moon Jae-in will address the issue ahead of a cabinet meeting later on Friday and the country's finance minister will also announce government plans in response to the expanded Japanese export controls.

South Korea says the Japanese trade curbs could hurt its export-dependent economy and has accused Japan of weaponizing trade to retaliate over bilateral disputes stemming from wartime history.

In Tokyo, Japanese trade minister Hiroshige Seko said Japan's decision only means South Korea gets a standard treatment and should not affect bilateral relations.

Seko said Friday's decision was necessary for Japan to maintain appropriate export controls for national security, and was not meant to retaliate over the dispute involving Korean wartime labor issue.

Seko urged South Korea to first improve its export controls to mitigate Japan's doubts and regain trust.

Japan's cabinet on Friday decided to remove South Korea's "white country" status as of Aug 28, expanding controls over exports of sensitive materials potentially used for weapons.

The decision follows an earlier requirement that Japanese companies' exports to South Korea be approved on a case-by-case basis for three materials used in semiconductors, smartphones and other high-tech devices.

In addition to escalating tensions between the Asian neighbors, the move will ripple across the high-tech sector, further affecting supply chains already rattled by U.S.-China trade tensions.

The loss of preferential trade status will apply to dozens more products on a list of items that potentially could be converted to weapons. That's in addition to more than 200 other items requiring individual inspection for exports to all countries.

Japan's trade ministry says Seoul has undermined a "relationship of trust" in export controls after repeatedly ignoring or postponing Japan's request for explanation over what Japan considered problematic shipments. It said it had concerns about whether South Korean export controls would prevent misuse of sensitive materials.

Approvals of such exports could take up to 90 days, slowing but not halting shipments.

The trade spat came as relations between the two neighbors have soured over South Korea's demands for compensation for their harsh labor for Japanese companies before and during World War II, an issue Japan says was settled under the 1965 treaty normalizing relations.

Japan denies Seoul's allegation that the export controls were imposed as retaliation for South Korean court rulings allowing Japanese companies' assets to be seized over compensation for their wartime use of Korean laborers.

Japan and South Korea are both important hosts for U.S. military bases in East Asia. But they've been bickering for years over a territorial dispute and over South Korean demands for more contrition and compensation from Japan over the wartime labor and sexual abuse of Korean women in military brothels during the Japanese colonization of the Korean peninsula in 1910-1945.

Kang and Kono will hold talks Friday with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a three-way meeting that comes after Seoul's efforts to seek U.S. help in resolving its trade row with Japan.

