Kang, Kono trade barbs at ASEAN after Japan's decision to revoke S Korea's preferential trade status from Aug 28

South Korea Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on Friday slammed Tokyo's "unilateral and arbitrary" decision to remove South Korea from a "white list" of countries with preferential trade status, but her Japanese counterpart Taro Kono said the move was legitimate.
The two ministers traded barbs at an annual meeting of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Bangkok.
Kang said South Korea is "gravely concerned" by Japan's move that is challenging the region's goal of expanding free flow of trade and commerce.
Kono said maintaining effective export control over sensitive goods and technology from a security perspective was Japan's right and that it complied with free trade rules. He also said South Korea would still enjoy preferred status on par with ASEAN nations.
South Korea's presidential office expressed "deep regret" and vowed a stern response over Japan's decision to take the country off its list of nations with preferred trade status.
In a statement read on national TV, Blue House spokeswoman Ko Min-jung said Seoul had committed to resolving its trade row with Tokyo diplomatically and will now sternly respond to the Japanese measures it sees as "unjust."
Ko says President Moon Jae-in will address the issue ahead of a cabinet meeting later on Friday and the country's finance minister will also announce government plans in response to the expanded Japanese export controls.
South Korea says the Japanese trade curbs could hurt its export-dependent economy and has accused Japan of weaponizing trade to retaliate over bilateral disputes stemming from wartime history.
In Tokyo, Japanese trade minister Hiroshige Seko said Japan's decision only means South Korea gets a standard treatment and should not affect bilateral relations.
Seko said Friday's decision was necessary for Japan to maintain appropriate export controls for national security, and was not meant to retaliate over the dispute involving Korean wartime labor issue.
Seko urged South Korea to first improve its export controls to mitigate Japan's doubts and regain trust.
Japan's cabinet on Friday decided to remove South Korea's "white country" status as of Aug 28, expanding controls over exports of sensitive materials potentially used for weapons.
The decision follows an earlier requirement that Japanese companies' exports to South Korea be approved on a case-by-case basis for three materials used in semiconductors, smartphones and other high-tech devices.
In addition to escalating tensions between the Asian neighbors, the move will ripple across the high-tech sector, further affecting supply chains already rattled by U.S.-China trade tensions.
The loss of preferential trade status will apply to dozens more products on a list of items that potentially could be converted to weapons. That's in addition to more than 200 other items requiring individual inspection for exports to all countries.
Japan's trade ministry says Seoul has undermined a "relationship of trust" in export controls after repeatedly ignoring or postponing Japan's request for explanation over what Japan considered problematic shipments. It said it had concerns about whether South Korean export controls would prevent misuse of sensitive materials.
Approvals of such exports could take up to 90 days, slowing but not halting shipments.
The trade spat came as relations between the two neighbors have soured over South Korea's demands for compensation for their harsh labor for Japanese companies before and during World War II, an issue Japan says was settled under the 1965 treaty normalizing relations.
Japan denies Seoul's allegation that the export controls were imposed as retaliation for South Korean court rulings allowing Japanese companies' assets to be seized over compensation for their wartime use of Korean laborers.
Japan and South Korea are both important hosts for U.S. military bases in East Asia. But they've been bickering for years over a territorial dispute and over South Korean demands for more contrition and compensation from Japan over the wartime labor and sexual abuse of Korean women in military brothels during the Japanese colonization of the Korean peninsula in 1910-1945.
Kang and Kono will hold talks Friday with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a three-way meeting that comes after Seoul's efforts to seek U.S. help in resolving its trade row with Japan.
Akie
The whitelist should be trashed all together. Japan must stand up against all kinds of discrimination.
KariHaruka
You continued to take advantage of Japan's goodwill and the preferential treatment that wasn't even given to Japan's other trading partners in Asia.
There's only so much that you can abuse this relationship before Japan says that enough is enough.
You reap what you sow SK.
Ganbare Japan!
Really wise move by Abe Cabinet, well done. If SK had enforced the no-trade embargo on Communist NK, it wouldnt have come to this. Well done PM Abe for standing up for Japans security again.
I am really worried about Japanese tourists and businessmen on the streets of Korea now. Fly home and stay safe .
kwatt
Done well!
sf2k
This might have the nice unintended consequence of reductions in planned obsolescence thus fewer upgrades per year and therefore less environmental waste
ken1911jp
good job!
Madden
You reap what you sow!
smithinjapan
Japan will regret this more than SK; they’re going to lose all security cooperation and intel, and just when NK is warming up the missiles.
cracaphat
A pity that Japan is too weak to flex against the United States when necessary,unlike with this petty action that everyone knows is because of the court ruling. Instead, remains as passive and subservient as ever, like they are still your colonial master.
elephant200
NO K-pop going to be seen in Japanese TV? Is this what next Abe is going to do!
Samit Basu
Today is a great day for Kim Jong Un.
Kim has been urging for the termination of the GSOMIA and his wish has been granted.
Now North Korean nuclear missiles can reach Tokyo undetected, or at least too late for interception.
And also the payday for the forced laborers, as the liquidation of Japanese assets will start soon.
syzyguy
there is no reason to applaud the japanese government... really both governments are in the wrong here.
the only winners in this pissing match are the egos that have momentarily one upped their opponents.
the losers are the people of korea and japan who have their actual lives affected by these childish political games...
the settlements demanded by the supreme court of korea amounts to about 2 million US dollars. so the korean government would rather have this much damage done to their economy rather than just paying the victims themselves and telling them to move on?
similarly, the japanese government, is wasting this much time and effort over a million dollars, and some pride? why dont they just pay the koreans? 2 million dollars is an absolute bargain to have them shut up about it... instead, inconveniencing the livelihoods of many thousands of japanese who depend on exporting goods to korea is preferable?
whatever face that might have been lost in the eyes of the voters for capitulating to their "enemies" demands when this thing bubbled up 6 months ago is far less than the face they will lose when this brinksmanship runs its course
AlexBecu
South Korea. Do the right thing, accept the 1965 aggrement, take better care of your relationship with Japan from now on, it's important for many reasons and you should treat it that way.
The decision to be removed from 'Whitelist' doesn't have to be permanent or long lasting, it's up to you how fast we get back to better relations.
Samit Basu
@smithinjapan
Indeed. The Japanese stock to sell immediately is the material suppliers, as Japanese semiconductor experts expect Japanese material industry to disappear in the next 5 years as the result of Abe's decision.
slowguy2
With this move, Japan has not just shot itself in the foot -- Japan has dug its own grave and is about to jump in, thanks to Mr. Abe. The Japanese like to claim that Koreans are far too emotional in everything; in the end this idiotic trade war is going to prove that all along, it was Japan's leaders and their slavish followers that were led by their emotions, not Korea. They have no idea how the world has changed around them.
AlexBecu
Syzyguy
Japan paid already. The equivalent of several billion dollars in today money.
It was only a few individuals S. Koreans now Yes.... But up to 700,000 more Can apply and ask the court for the same deal if Japan pays again and again.
Their own government needs to pay them after decades of waiting and using the money to develop S. Korea.
Samit Basu
Nikkei is falling faster than KOSPI right now.
Stock investors know Japan is screwed more than Korea by Abe san.
Samit Basu
@slowguy2
Indeed, Japan's semiconductor material industry is history now, all gone in the next 5 years.
Once upon a time, Japan led the world in semiconductor, LCD, NAND, etc. All that is gone today and the semiconductor industry was the last remnant of Japan's once glorious past. Now it's dying too. All gone.
AlexBecu
So many S. Korea supporters on JT upset today. All the threats, the demands, all their hard work just like their government has Failed!
Didnt work this time did it... Those Japanese didnt back down this time the way you planned they would.
kwatt
If S Korea did it, it means S Korea breaks/risks the international security intentionally. The US would never agree with S Korea about the termination of it. If it did it, both South and North Korea would become same country, no difference.
Samit Basu
@kwatt
Well, it's the Korean warships patrolling the Hormuz, while JMSDF warships are staying home.
Until today, that is. Pompeo was personally trying to mediate but Abe san back-stabbed Pompeo, so all hopes are lost.
showchinmono
If calling "ordinary treatment as done for every single other Asian nations " "idiotic trade war" is not emotional, what is.
kwatt
It sound like S Korea belonged to N Korea and Japan did right thing for security as a result.
Haaa Nemui
And then bye bye NK.
quercetum
What do you think will be the grave ramifications? I wouldn’t be congratulating each other if I were Japan. This is going to escalate. Missiles fly stocks drop. The Koreans and Japanese need to get along and put history behind them already.