Kishida's disapproval rate reaches 50%"

The approval rating for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet remained at a dismal 33.6 percent, while the disapproval rating reached the highest point since December at 50.0 percent, a Kyodo News poll showed Sunday, amid lingering public concerns over the national identification card system and inflation.
The support rate has declined in recent months and is now only a tad higher than the lowest level since Kishida took office in October 2021, which was 33.1 percent logged in November and December 2022.
In the previous poll in mid-July, the approval rate was 34.3 percent and the disapproval rate was 48.6 percent. The last time the disapproval rate was above the 50 percent line was December last year.
According to the two-day nationwide telephone survey conducted through Sunday, 79.8 percent of the respondents lacked confidence in Kishida's leadership in addressing public anxiety over the "My Number" identification card system, following revelations of personal information leaks and registration errors over the past months.
A plan to scrap health insurance certificates and combine their functionality with My Number cards next year has remained unpopular, with 77.0 percent, which is around the same as the previous poll, calling for its postponement or cancellation.
A total of 88.1 percent were also concerned over the potential economic damage stemming from a government plan to discharge treated radioactive water from the disaster-hit Fukushima Daiichi nuclear complex into the Pacific Ocean.
The government is in the final stage of deciding when to start the release of the wastewater, with the end of the month eyed, asserting that the move conforms to international standards and is safe. But local fishermen are anxious about the impact on their businesses and China has also been strongly opposed to the discharge.
Only 15.0 percent said the government's explanation on the issue was "sufficient" and 81.9 percent thought it was "insufficient."
On the release of the water itself, which the government says is necessary to continue with the work to scrap the crippled nuclear reactors, 29.6 percent said they approve the move, 25.7 percent were against it and 43.8 percent were unable to say which side they stand.
As inflation continues to weigh on households, 75.3 percent wanted the government to keep extending subsidies beyond the planned end of September in an effort to curb the impact of a surge in gasoline prices.
Much of the public also appears unenthusiastic about the government's plan to boost child care spending to reverse the declining birthrate, with a total of 69.2 percent saying they have either "no expectations" or "do not expect much" from the measure.
By political parties, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party maintained the highest support rate with 35.8 percent, which was followed by 11.4 percent of respondents favoring the opposition Japan Innovation Party and 8.7 percent preferring the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.
The LDP's junior coalition ally Komeito secured 3.6 percent of support.
The survey called 467 randomly selected households with eligible voters on landline phones and 2,369 mobile phone numbers. It yielded responses from 425 households and 624 mobile phone users.© KYODO
sakurasuki
Those plan just like other J govt plans just sugar coating without real effect.
Zoroto
The sign of totalitarianism is when they can just say "what are you going to do about it?"
Mr Kipling
So 50% of people surveyed do not disapprove?
Shocking.
Strangerland
Wow, such insight.
kurisupisu
Only 50% disapprove?
Still many ignorant of the ineptitude
obladi
@Zoroto
In a totalitarian system, the poll would have shown 99.9% approval. Japan may be a one party system, but Kyodo News can still publish an honest poll showing Kishida's weakness.
deanzaZZR
There's that Camp David bounce we were looking for...
Moonraker
I'm sure he has a few tricks up his sleeve, like some gift to the old people or moving the cabinet around, which will see him bounce back.
Yubaru
Wow? Really? Only 50% disapprove? I wonder just exactly who they asked!
smithinjapan
Here is one reason why Kishida is an absolute clown: The press will ask him a question and he can't simply respond from the heart, he has to read a prepared answer without even looking up. The man in an empty suit.
Simon Foston
obladiToday 07:25 am JST
@Zoroto
Right, the Japanese system is just archaic, broken-down and inefficient, and run by a corrupt wannabe-peerage, personified by bland non-entities like Kishida or 3rd generation spivs like Abe, for the sole purpose of keeping themselves on top.
wolfshine
Not surprising at all.
Although this surely isn't the reason his disapproval rating is so high, I thought it was ridiculous how he waited an entire year and a half to fully reopen the country because he wanted to dip his feet in the water with Omicron. Imagine how much tourism could have helped the Japanese economy between late 2021 and fall 2022.
Though, that is emblematic of typical problems with Japanese leadership - everything is always about negligible incremental changes, gauging responses, and generally nothing of real value or substance.
Aside from military spending increases, what has Kishida actually done? He is another lame duck.
La vie douce
Kishida's disapproval rate reaches 50%"
Will Kishida have a stopover in Japan long enough to notice ? International travel is much more fun than pesky domestic ratings /issues.