Kishida's longevity as PM hinges on November general election

Fumio Kishida will not have much time to bask in his victory in the race for leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and, hence, the next prime minister, as he will soon face a major test in the form of a general election.
With the current terms of House of Representatives members ending on Oct 21, a nationwide vote must be held by Nov 28. The result will decide whether the former foreign minister will govern with a strong mandate or risk a short tenure like his predecessor Yoshihide Suga.
The immediate task at hand for Kishida is launching his cabinet with strong approval ratings and keeping them high. He will also need to drum up support for the LDP after its approval ratings slumped under Suga and his government's much-criticized COVID-19 policies.
"We need to show the people that the LDP has been reborn," Kishida said in a speech moments after he was named party leader.
But the 64-year-old, a moderate who is seen as a steady hand but somewhat lacking in charisma, does not have the public appeal of his biggest rival in the LDP race, vaccination minister Taro Kono.
Kono, a social-media-savvy maverick, who had ruffled feathers in the past for going against the party line by opposing nuclear power, won the most votes from rank-and-file members but lost in a runoff after failing to gain traction with fellow lawmakers.
"There is the question of whether Kishida will appeal to voters in the general election as the face of the party, seeing as Kono has been much more popular," said Yu Uchiyama, a professor of political science at the University of Tokyo.
Kono has consistently topped media polls on who is most fit to become the country's next leader, with 31.9 percent of respondents in a recent Kyodo News survey choosing him compared to 18.8 percent for Kishida.
Opposition lawmakers who had been worried about facing off against Kono breathed a sigh of relief at Kishida's victory, with former Deputy Prime Minister Katsuya Okada of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan saying "the LDP may get a boost in approval ratings, but it won't be anything drastic."
It remains to be seen whether Kishida's campaign promises -- boosting lower- and middle-class incomes and drawing up an economic package worth "tens of trillions of yen" to support people and businesses hit hard by the pandemic -- will resonate with the public.
"To keep approval ratings high, the economy needs to be doing well," said Masamichi Ida, a professor at Meiji University specializing in public opinion and election analysis. "That's how the government of (Shinzo) Abe kept going for so long."
Parliament convenes Monday to pick the new prime minister, with Kishida all but certain to be named to the post since the LDP and its coalition partner Komeito control both chambers.
Kishida is expected to spend the following days delivering a policy speech and answering questions from other party leaders. After that, should he decide to dissolve the lower house, the general election will likely be held on either Nov 7 or 14.
While that would mean the campaigning period conflicts with a Group of 20 summit in late October in Rome, any delays to campaigning could hinder efforts to draw up the government's budget for fiscal 2022, LDP officials said.
For many, Suga's sudden departure brings back memories of the period between 2006 and 2012 when Japan had a revolving door of prime ministers changing nearly every year.
"The LDP needs a solid showing in the general election if Kishida hopes to avoid leading a short-lived government," Uchiyama said, adding that a House of Councillors election next summer is also critical.
The LDP currently holds 275 of the 465 seats in the lower house. Many analysts expect the party to lose about 30 seats as opposition parties are looking to form a unified front by consolidating candidates.
That would still allow the LDP, which has remained in power for much of the past six decades, to maintain a majority even without its junior coalition partner Komeito.
"That wouldn't be a huge blow," Ida said. "But if they lose around 40 seats or so, enough to lose their single-party majority, that would have a big impact. That would feel like defeat."© KYODO
6 Comments
Login to comment
sakurasuki
Japan public general election does it matter anymore now?
snowymountainhell
Wishing “Good Luck” to the people of Japan, Mr. Kishida and Japan’s prospective, future leaders.
noriahojanen
The next lower house election will be held within the honeymoon period. The LDP under Kishida is likely to retain a majority despite overall criticism, despite some loss of seats.
A bigger challenge will come next summer with the upper house election (though risky virus-driven winter season). The House of Councilor holds some power as its members' tenure is fixed and longer in 6 years. If failing to gain a majority there, the ruling LDP wouldn't be able to pass legislation smoothly due to semi-hung parliament.
The best strategy for Kishida is to remain focused only on corona responses and post-corona restoration.
voiceofokinawa
As expected, the Henoko new base didn't come up as a point of issue in their campaign. Kishida pledged strengthening ties with the U.S., intimating that he will let the ongoing construction of the new base forge ahead as scheduled.
Strengthening ties with the U.S. means the U.S. military presence in Japan and in Okinawa in particular will go on forever. So, Henoko is not a minuscule local issue at all but genuinely a national one. It’s so tragic that Kishida, let alone other contenders, should have given short shrift to the U.S. base issue.
Today’s Ryukyu Shimpo reports that the four candidates didn’t respond to a question as to what they thought about using dirt from battle ground in southern Okinawa for filling out sea in Henoko. The questionnaire had been sent to each candidate by a group called “Gamahuyaa” who have been for years voluntarily digging for the remains of the war dead at the battle ground.
obladi
One of those slogans that rings hollow. Quite literally in this case, since the birth rate has been going down for years.
kohakuebisu
Most regional branches of the LDP chose Kono, so the MPs who chose Kishida must be confident that they can do well in the election anyway. The main thing was just to get Suga's face off the posters.
Meiyouwenti
The fact that rank and file LDP members supported Kono, as well as his popularity in opinion polls, shows how easily people can be manipulated by media propaganda. Proof that a country’s leader should never be chosen by direct vote.
noriahojanen
Untrue. Kono didn't even get half the all chapters' support (with the total 382 votes).
Kono: 168 [votes]
Kishida: 110
Takaichi: 74
Noda: 29
【自民党総裁選】党員票でも河野氏が伸び悩む／党員・党友票の内訳一覧
https://www.nikkansports.com/general/nikkan/news/202109290000420.html