Kishida announces he will step down in September, paving way for a new prime minister

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, in a surprise move Wednesday, announced he will not run in the upcoming party leadership vote in September, paving the way for Japan to have a new prime minister.
Kishida was elected president of his governing Liberal Democratic Party in 2021 and his three-year term expires in September.
His drop out of the race means a new leader who wins the party vote will succeed him as prime minister because the LDP controls both houses of parliament.
Kishida, stung by his party’s corruption scandals, has suffered dwindling support ratings that have dipped below 20%.
He announced he will not run in the September vote, allowing for a fresh leader in an effort to show that his party is changing for the better. Kishida will support a new leader, he said.
Local election losses earlier in the year eroded his clout, and LDP lawmakers have voiced the need for a fresh face ahead of the next general election.
Since the corruption scandal broke, Kishida has removed a number of cabinet ministers and others from party executive posts, dissolved party factions that were criticized as the source of money-for-favor politics, and passed a law tightening political funds control law. But support for his government has dwindled.
The scandal centers on unreported political funds raised through tickets sold for party events. It involved more than 80 LDP lawmakers, mostly belonging to a major party faction previously led by assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Ten people — lawmakers and their aides — were indicted in January.
Alongfortheride
YAY!!!!!
Some dude
As The Who put it, "meet the new boss, same as the old boss".
Barring some kind of freak event like political awareness becoming a thing in Japan, the LDP are a lock for the next, oh, ten or eleven elections.
I assume the cycle will repeat:
1) elect "safe pair of hands"
2) new safe pair of hands gets temporary boost in polls
3) new safe pair of hands presides over tons of scandals
4) new safe pair of hands sees support rate crater
5) new safe pair of hands resigns
6) GOTO 1.
Mike_Oxlong
Political musical chairs distracts the masses from...
Cephus
That's being brave many cling to power but not PM Kishida.
Blacklabel
Yep said this during G7 that most of them would be gone couple months later so it was pointless to meet.
all that tax money wasted on Biden and Kishida meetings.
Sanjinosebleed
Different face same policies
elephant200
Without Abe's living as a mentor, Kishida is nobody!
Pukey2
Out with the old, in with the old.
Just swell. Real swell.
opheliajadefeldt
My dog, just think of the millions of Yen the Japanese tax payers will not be faced with when he stops his useless world travels/holidays.
factchecker
Good riddance. He'll no doubt have his snout buried deep in the trough right till the end.
Can't imagine the replacement to be an improvement either.
Abe234
Ah yes! I think I have said this here before. become prime minister. Tank in the polls, resign just before the election. Then choose a new leader.then go to the polls.Then the public vote for the same party (again). Stay in power until you tank in the polls, then rinse and repeat. Oh I forgot to mention take a deep bow.
dagon
That last sentence is a howler!
And consistent with all the New Capitalism and rising wages counter-factual reporting that has happened.
https://www.nippon.com/en/in-depth/d00804/
The weak yen,reliance on tourism and exports, continuing subsidies to firms supposedly to boost wages and corporate welfare to energy suppliers and others to keep down costs are all immensely regressive neo-liberal trickle down policies that did not put money in the pockets of Japanese workers.
I am surprised the article didn't mention that 'despite the thundering success of Kishida's 'New Capitalism" that drew envy and praise from around the world PM Kishida is reluctantly stepping down.'
What will be the next LDP suit's catchphrase?
'Japan New Bubble Era Plan'?
Sven Asai
Anyway, his New capitalism project wasn't so bad and I'm very sad that he has to go now without any possibility to further setting it into practice. But all the rest was more or less catastrophic. I guess it's by far not all only on him, but instead he hadn't a sufficiently big or maybe even not any support within all those several rivalry ridden inner-party factions and circles.
Mark
sad to hear it. You already try your best in bringing new revolution in Japan bureaucratic system, well done.
SDCA
He knows a recession is coming so he wants to step down before he gets blamed for it. Smart move.
owzer
A scandal you say!? Preposterous!
Simon Foston
Unfortunately no opposition party is in a strong enough position to kick out the LDP when someone new does take over.