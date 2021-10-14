Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan Politics
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, center, and other lawmakers give three cheers after dissolving the lower house, the more powerful of the two Diet chambers, on Thursday. Kishida dissolved the lower house of parliament, paving the way for the Oct 31 national election. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
politics

Kishida dissolves lower house for Oct 31 national election

2 Comments
TOKYO

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida dissolved the lower house of the Diet on Thursday, paving the way for elections on Oct 31.

At stake will be how Japan faces a potential coronavirus resurgence and revives its battered economy, and if or how Kishida's government can leave the shadow of the nearly nine years of Abe-Suga rule some describe as dominating to the point of muzzling diverse views.

Kishida said he is seeking a mandate for his policies after being elected prime minister by the Diet only 10 days ago.

He replaced Yoshihide Suga, who lasted just a year as prime minister and whose support was battered by his perceived high-handed approach in dealing with the coronavirus and insistence on holding the Tokyo Olympics despite rising virus cases.

Kishida, tasked with rallying support for the ruling party, has promised to pursue politics of "trust and empathy."

Four main opposition parties have agreed to cooperate on some policies, such as addressing gaps between the rich and the poor that they say widened during Shinzo Abe's government and were worsened by the pandemic.

After Tadamori Oshima, the speaker of the house, announced the dissolution, the 465 lawmakers in the more powerful lower chamber stood up, shouted "banzai" three times and left. Official campaigning for all 465 newly vacant seats begins Tuesday.

The last lower house election was held in 2017 under Abe, a staunch conservative who pulled the long-ruling conservative Liberal Democratic Party further to the right while serving as Japan's longest-serving prime minister.

In that vote, the LDP and its coalition partner New Komeito together won 310 seats, or two-thirds of the chamber.

Opposition parties have struggled to win enough votes to form a new government after the brief rule of the now-defunct Democratic Party of Japan in 2009-2012. But with weaker LDP support under Suga, the party lost three parliamentary by-elections and a local vote this year to opposition contenders.

Yukio Edano, head of the largest opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, told NHK public television that he hopes to make the election "a first step toward changing the politics."

In his first policy speech last week, Kishida promised to strengthen the country's pandemic response, revive the economy and bolster defenses against threats from China and North Korea. He also sought to gradually expand social and economic activities by using vaccination certificates and more testing.

Yuichiro Tamaki, head of the Democratic Party for the People, said Kishida was selfish for dissolving the lower house so early in his tenure. "It is unclear on what policies he is seeking a mandate from the voters," Tamaki said.

He said his party will propose economic policy that seeks higher pay for workers.

"We want to create a political situation where ruling and opposition blocs are in close competition," Tamaki said.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

We knew that this was going to happen, but still.... Those damn speaker trucks.....

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Looks like they are enjoying the decision. What will happen after 31 October? Hoping for the better. But who really knows.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Dissolved just like their souls. Now just have to dissolve the public and it’s all cup noddles for everyone who is from the right family.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

“Ruling and opposition blocs are in close competition” a situation that can only be of benefit to the people of Japan. The development of a true democracy allowing the expression of alternative views and a more open public debate on matters affecting the population and if they are very lucky a government responsive to those needs!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida dissolved the lower house of the Diet on Thursday, paving the way for elections on Oct 31.

The Halloween Horror of the Liberal Democratic Party returns to stalk the Japanese public like the faceless terror who keeps returning again and again...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Waiting for the stock market news and the Covid infection numbers to be associated with this...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

The Real Costs of Buying and Selling a Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #152: Cat Tricked Into Going to The Vet

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #153: A Timer-Lock Smartphone Case

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

Families

The Ins & Outs of Japanese Elementary School Holidays

Savvy Tokyo

Community Support

How the Pandemic Has Changed Classroom Learning for the Visually Impaired

Savvy Tokyo

Cool Remote Work Opportunities in Japan for Experienced Techies, Teachers and Sales Pros

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

5 Sweet Potato Treats in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

The 5 Cheapest Places to Get Used Musical Instruments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog