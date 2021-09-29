Kishida to become next PM after winning LDP leadership vote

Former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida won the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election Wednesday in a runoff against vaccination minister Taro Kono, making him all but certain to become Japan's next prime minister.
Among 427 valid votes, Kishida secured 257, defeating Kono, who garnered 170, after the first round of voting did not produce a decisive winner to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.
Two female candidates, Sanae Takaichi, a former minister of internal affairs and communications, and Seiko Noda, the LDP's executive acting secretary general, lost out in the four-way race earlier in the day.
Since the LDP-led coalition holds a majority in both chambers of parliament, whoever is elected as party president is poised to be elected prime minister at an extraordinary Diet session that starts Monday.
Speaking in a meeting of LDP lawmakers, Kishida called for unity as he leads the party into a general election slated for November and next year's election of the upper House of Councillors.
Kishida said his administration must craft a multitrillion yen stimulus package by the end of the year to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy.
In the first round, involving 762 votes, Kishida, the most popular among Diet members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, won 256 votes, while Kono, the favorite among the rank-and-file LDP members, secured 255 votes.
Takaichi and Noda got 188 and 63 votes, respectively.
Kishida, who heads the LDP's liberal-leaning faction, gained the backing of many veteran lawmakers in what became his second bid for the party presidency. He lost out to Suga in the previous race last year.
Factional alliances did not play a decisive role in the first round as most allowed their members to make independent choices.
The election came after Suga announced earlier this month that he was stepping down.
His successor will be tasked with leading the ruling party, which is struggling to shore up an economy battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, while also assuring the public they have leadership skills and accountability, qualities judged to be lacking in Suga.
Kishida has pledged to shift from the neoliberal policies of previous administrations and make sure ordinary people can enjoy the benefits of growth, but some view him as lacking broader public appeal.
Kono, seen as a reformist who has frequently topped media opinion polls on who is most fit to be prime minister, attracted support from relatively young LDP lawmakers and rank-and-file party members.
He has promised to reform Japan's pension system and promote digitalization but was seen by some as having backed away from his previous stance of breaking free from nuclear power generation.
Takaichi was backed by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in campaigning and regularly visits the Yasukuni shrine in Tokyo, where convicted war criminals and war dead are enshrined. In addition, she had the support of hawkish nationalists within the LDP.
She named her policy mix "Sanaenomics," focusing on bold monetary easing and investment in crisis management and growth areas.
Noda, who is known as a liberal in the conservative party, struggled to attract support within the party beyond the 20 lawmakers who gave her the prerequisite endorsement needed to run in the election.
She placed priority on care for the vulnerable, such as children and people with disabilities.© KYODO
40 Comments
Login to comment
P. Smith
How long will the next PM last?
3RENSHO
Takaichi has effectively played the role of spoiler, splitting votes between Kono and Kishida...
Reckless
Wow! I thought Kono-san had it bagged.
timeon
"Kishida has the backing of many veteran lawmakers"
This immediately makes me support Konno. Not that my vote would matter in any way though
blue
The 2 female candidates are kicked out immediately and by a margin, with the sole candidate with what comes the closest to a "social" program getting the lowest amount of votes. That's the LDP for ya...
blue
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YKUOB8MN4Kc
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Oh dear
NOMINATION
Yeah but Kono is a taxman. That's a no for me.
Good
Still pretending like Kono might not get it. Kawaiiiiiiiijii
Aly Rustom
It doesn't matter.
Nippon Kaigi will choose the winner and he will govern according to them
Anyone who thinks the PM runs the country really doesn't understand how things work here
Septim Dynasty
Taro Kono or a Nippon Kaigi's puppet? Does not matter since the US controls either one.
At least, I prefer Taro Kono because he isn't dumb and insane like the Nippon Kaigi.
Aly Rustom
I'm willing to bet its going to be Kishida. Kono is not Nippon Kaigi. No way they are going to let him become PM.
gintonic
It was always gonna be Kishida as the least threatening candidate, maintaining the status quo more or less...no surprises. Hopefully after he becomes PM he puts Kono in a high profile role to keep him ( as a future potential rival ) close by and at least some reform takes place. Thats the best Japan can hope for right now.
LotusKobe
The prefectural chapters gave 39 of the 47 votes to Kono. That's over 80%. But the old f . . . . chose Kishida. Fairness Japanese style.
Lovecrafting
Ugh.. Kishida, another zero charisma puppet chosen by the oyaji. Japan remains consistently boring in the PM they pick up, sounds like clones of the same old establishment.
Good
So they're giving Kishida a year before Kono takes it next year. Whatever.
blue
Now that this 4-5 weeks long side-show with all its cheap drama, silly posturing and steak-house parties is over, can the media puh-leaze start to consider, you know, like, the general election and the programs of, you know, the other parties? I mean, this is not a one-party state, is it? (sarcasm inside)
BTW, just for reference, the TBS opinion poll on who's the best pick for PM:
.as of August 2021 with Kishida hovering at...4%
https://news.tbs.co.jp/newsi_sp/yoron/backnumber/20210807/q4-1.html
.as of August 2020 with Suga hovering at...4%
https://news.tbs.co.jp/newsi_sp/yoron/backnumber/20200801/q7-1.html
In Japan, History repeats, again and again and again...
Guess Kono (or anybody else) will take over the shop in a year or so.
Wobot
Kishida seems less neo-liberal than Kono. I wonder what swung the final vote for them though.
Anyway, I want to look into his policies. I have honestly been taken by surprise because it was made out that Kono was the favourite so I'll need to look into it more
Monty
I prefer Kishida to Kono.
But best choice for me is Riki Takeuchi.
Reckless
The Asahi News I watch at night led me to believe Kono-san couldn't lose.
Lovecrafting
Kishida is Nippon Kaigi, already a huge stain on his persona. To be expected a retrograde agenda.
Zoroto
With any luck, until the next general election, when the LDP will be kicked to the curb where they belong.
Seth M
Good, anyone but Kono
Aly Rustom
It isn't???????????????????????????????
Lovecrafting
Or maybe just one month? Elections are coming, along with winter.
blue
@Reckless
An interesting breakdown of the data.
https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/5e621337d02ec1152dda1745a565862b31a2c391/images/000
Compared to Takaichi and Kishida does Kono win over the party friends / supporters (党友) and is actually pretty close to beat both of them single-handedly but gets shafted in both cases by the LDP representatives' (議員) support to his 2 competitors. He therefore seems to have a more "popular" support but ultimately fails against Nagatacho politics.
Long story short: no factional intervention in these elections (or any elections for that matters) = utter BS
Tom San
WHAT?!
They chose a MAN???
gintonic
I mean, this is not a one-party state, is it?
LOL...yeah right.
Asiaman7
“And how would Kishida have run the country over the past year? Just like Suga! Well, at least Kishida’s not Suga!” said the ignorant man.
krustytheclown
I guess the underground compact fusion reactors are going to have to wait!
cracaphat
Takaichi played her position as clockblocker to prevent Kono winning.I see Kishida as PM being a disaster.He looks indecisive.
Yubaru
Only to you and the folks on JT!
One thing lost in all the noise about nippon kaigi this, or nippon kaigi that, is that Kishida was never a fan of Abe, and strongly supported Abe being forced to face the music about Moritomo Gakuen.
Now that he is PM, there is a strong possibility that the issue gets reopened for discussion.
THAT alone gets my vote for him! If he can bring Abe to heel and force him out of the LDP and Diet, then he will be, in my opinion, one the the "best" PM's in Japanese history!
prionking
A choice between the devil and the deep blue sea.
I'm relieved if not overjoyed that the deep blue sea won out. Kono is dangerous, openly bragging that he wants to change the law to enforce lockdowns and vaccine passports. A huge minus for me.
nakanoguy01
my elderly student called it correctly. he said that kono was too 'young' and therefore it would go to kishida. you know japan, no one can jump ahead of the que, no matter how popular they might be.
JTLurker
I know he's Nippon Kaigi, so the remilitarization is there. But as for his economic and social policies he more "liberal left" as LDP Japan member can go. He might have joined Kaigi just for policital advancement like Koike back in the day. As his faction and Hiroshima group is dovish (for obvious reasons) that is a good thing. Hopefully he didn't have to make to many deals with the devil Abe and Takaichi
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2021/09/08/business/economy-business/fumio-kishida-economic-policies/
I support his trying to give subsidies and cash in pocket to families and has criticized Abenomics.
Try looking at the policies before criticizing (there is things criticize for sure.)
https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/key-policies-japans-next-pm-kishida-consensus-builder-2021-09-29/
For those people thinking oh they didn't vote the Kono guy might not be Nippon Kaigi but he's more corrupt and right leaning power hungry type then Kishida he's a "Maverick" Like McCain was a Maverick in name only. He's part of the Aso faction that alone tells me he's business community screw the little guy.
The public here isn't voting CDPJ or Reiwa Shinsen as I hope but this guy is better than Takaichi and Kono. This embarassment in handling Covid and economy and still like an abused lover Japanese keep going LDP #SAD
Robert Cikki
YubaruToday 03:58 pm JST
If you approach elections in such an irresponsible way and more or less just throw your vote to someone, then I don't know if I can say that that speaks volumes about the state of the society here.
Give it to someone just so that he can bring Abe to heel and force him out of the LDP and Diet.....
Yubaru
Irresponsible? Hardly, his goal was and is to force accountability for politicians actions!
If you are of the opinion that is an unworthy reason to vote for someone, then I would say its you that has a problem.
JTLurker
Another Profile: I'll take the moderate over the Maverick.
https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2021/09/4aa8f75875d7-profile-kishida-moderate-faction-chief-long-seen-as-potential-japan-leader.html