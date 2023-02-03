Kishida fires aide over LGBT couple outburst

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday fired one of his secretaries, who said he wouldn't want to live next to lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender (LGBT) couples and warned that people would flee Japan if same-sex marriage was permitted.
In remarks reported widely on Friday, Masayoshi Arai, a government bureaucrat who has worked for Kishida since October, added he did not even want to look at same-sex couples.
"His comments are outrageous and completely incompatible with the administration's policies," Kishida said in remarks aired by public broadcaster NHK.
Kisihida said on Saturday morning that might dismiss Arai, who later apologized for "misleading" comments made after Kishida had said in parliament that same-sex marriage needed careful consideration because of its potential impact on the family structure. The announcement of Arai's dismissal was made in the afternoon.
Arai's comments are an embarrassment for Kishida as he prepares to host other leaders from Group of Seven nations in May. Unlike Japan, which has been ruled by the conservative Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) for most of the past seven decades, the rest of the G7 allow marriage or civil unions for same-sex couples.
It could also further erode his public support, which, according to recent opinion polls has halved to around 30% since last year following a series of resignations by senior officials.
Those resignations included Mio Sugita, an internal affairs and communications vice minister, who quit in December over comments about LGBT people, and about Japan's indigenous Ainu community.
In a survey published by NHK in July 2021, two months before Kishida became prime minister, 57% of 1,508 respondents said they supported the legal recognition of same-sex unions.
Because they are not allowed to marry, same-sex couples can't inherit each other's assets and are denied parental rights to each other's children.
In November, a Tokyo court upheld a ban on same-sex marriage, but also said a lack of legal protection for same-sex families violated their human rights.© Thomson Reuters 2023.
Hakman
It was wrong of him to say he didn't even want to be around a homosexual person.
Doesn't mean he was wrong on the "same-sex marriage" issue. To be of the opinion that marriage is a union of a man and a woman is a perfectly legitimate opinion to hold.
For a public official to speak so badly about homosexual *people**, *though, was out of line.
Kumagaijin
Where they going to go? That would be my question. I doubt any Japanese who have some experience abroad and can speak English would want to flee. So if there are some Japanese who can't speak any foreign languages that think its better to flee the country and live elsewhere where no one speaks Japanese, that would be a huge shocker to me.
Derek Grebe
Hakman: hear hear.
For the record, I personally support same-sex marriage. In my view, it's patently absurd that a puritanical bigotry against people who love differently than the Judeo-Christian scriptures dictate should be forbidden to celebrate their union, particularly in a non-christian society such as Japan.
Refusal to change is simply a reflection of the gerontocratic stagnation endemic in the feudalistic LDP.
However, as you say, opposition to my point of view is entirely valid in a free society. We may disagree. Let's disagree. Is that not the entire purpose of a discussion board such as this?
Kishida was, in my view, quite correct to dismiss Arai. But if readers of this site disagree, no trigger happy mod should be deleting their view as a Thoughtcrime.
Comment deleted as "off-topic" in 5...4...3...2...
Hakman
Regarding the "marriage for all" message on the woman's mask in the photo:
There already is marriage for all in Japan.
Everyone, including those with same-sex attractions, has the right to enter into a union with a member of the opposite sex. That's what marriage is.
What's next? Is a person who wants to marry three people at once going to claim "marriage rights" too?
And I can hear it now: "How does 'same-sex marriage' affect you? Why do you care?"
That was the common argument about 15 years ago in the West -- after which pretty soon came demands for Christian bakers to bake "gay wedding cakes" and other efforts to force people to participate in "gay weddings" even though they didn't want to.
So, the whole "it doesn't affect you" argument doesn't wash. Not when we went in short order from "just leave us alone and let us marry" to "bake the cake for us, you bigot!"
Jeremiah
@Hakman
You were right to add your second post. Apparently recognizing and acknowledging the objective reality that marriage is the formal union of a man and a woman is considered vulgar and/or offensive. Truth sounds like hate when truth is hated.
Thank you for supporting marriage and the family in Japanese society and politics.
Jimizo
Bigotry towards LGBT people becoming more and more unacceptable in Japan.
Same-sex marriage will become law when opposition to it fades to the point where it becomes a political liability.
It’s fading fast.
Jeremiah
Since no right to marry anyone you want exists, the imposition of same-sex marriage would necessarily require a great deal of force to get people to comply as has been demonstrated in G-7 countries (see article) through the use of legal prosecutions and also persecutions.
Marriage has a natural teleology, one man and one woman, and any artificial change to the institution, e.g. SSM, polygamy, etc. is imposed on society against the dictates of the reality of what marriage is and this, again, requires force.
Yubaru
Good flee Japan please! Japan has zero need for arseholes like this guy. He doesnt actually do anything productive for the country, so dont let the door hit you in the arse when you leave!
Yotomaya
Not even close. Does he think we forgot his remarks from only yesterday?
Capuchin
Not true, Kishida and the LDP are also opposed to same sex marriage. He just didn't couch his comments in the bureaucratic misdirection the government is so adept at.