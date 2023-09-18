Kishida heads to New York for speech at U.N., summit with Iranian president

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida left for New York on Tuesday to deliver an address at the U.N. General Assembly, against the backdrop of a shaken global order amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's growing military assertiveness.

Kishida told reporters before departing from Tokyo that he is planning to hold a summit with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during his visit to New York, but also said he is not considering a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I will convey Japan's unique concepts, such as human security and human-centered international cooperation" to other countries, Kishida said, adding that he will seek to carry through the achievements of the Group of Seven summit in May in Hiroshima, which he hosted.

The latest gatherings come amid a growing perception that the United Nations has become increasingly dysfunctional in tackling international disputes, especially over the Ukraine war launched in February 2022 by Russia, a veto-wielding permanent member of the world body's Security Council.

In his address, Kishida is expected to demonstrate a vision for a world focused on collaboration rather than division and conflict, while emphasizing the importance of nuclear disarmament, Japanese government officials said.

During his stay in New York through Friday, Kishida is scheduled to participate in events focused on global issues, including achieving sustainable development goals and Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine, the officials said.

From Japan, Yoko Kamikawa, who last week became the country's first female foreign minister in around 20 years, is also visiting New York to attend the U.N. General Assembly, marking her debut as a top diplomat at a key international forum.

Kamikawa succeeded Yoshimasa Hayashi, a lawmaker some consider as having a pro-China stance, in a Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday.

