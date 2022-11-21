Newsletter Signup Register / Login
New internal affairs minister Takeaki Matsumoto attends his attestation ceremony with Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Monday. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is at center. Photo: KYODO
politics

Kishida picks former Foreign Minister Matsumoto as new internal affairs head

TOKYO

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday he has appointed former Foreign Minister Takeaki Matsumoto, 63, as the new internal affairs minister, replacing Minoru Terada who stepped down amid growing criticism over political funds-related scandals.

Terada tendered his resignation the previous day, becoming the third minister to be effectively sacked in less than a month.

Kishida told reporters at the prime minister's office that he had selected Matsumoto for his wide-ranging expertise in areas such as taxation and telecommunications as well as his experience as a cabinet minister.

Asked about the possibility of extending the ongoing parliamentary session beyond Dec. 10 due to a spate of minister resignations, the prime minister merely said the government will do its best to pass important bills, including one for the second supplementary budget for the current fiscal year.

Matsumoto told reporters separately he will make efforts to "gain public trust."

Matsumoto served as foreign minister under the now-defunct Democratic Party of Japan when it was in power between 2009 and 2012. He left the DPJ in 2015 and joined the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in 2017.

Because why wouldn't a FOREIGN MINISTER be chosen as the new internal affairs minister, especially since, as foreign minister, he's an expert in 'taxation'? I think after he gets fired as internal minister in a couple of months, he should be rehired as health minister.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Looks like a Kishida twin

0 ( +0 / -0 )

