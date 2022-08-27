Kishida pledges $30 bil over next 3 years for Africa

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday pledged $30 billion over the next three years for African development, with a focus on investing in human capital and fostering quality growth in a continent where China and Russia are exerting their influence.
In his online speech to the latest round of international conference on African development known as TICAD in Tunisia, Kishida stressed that Japan will grow together with Africa, differentiating its approach from that of China, which critics say has been burdening poor nations with huge debts related to infrastructure projects.
Specifically, Japan will extend loans worth around $5 billion in coordination with the African Development Bank to promote sustainable African development by restoring fiscal health, the prime minister said, as the two-day conference got under way in the Tunisian capital.
"Japan aspires to be a partner growing together with Africa. We will work together with Africa to overcome challenges in the region," Kishida said in his speech.
"Japan will promote its initiatives with approaches quintessentially Japanese, focusing on people," he said, adding that he wants to help realize a "resilient Africa that Africa itself aims to achieve."
The gathering, the eighth of its kind attended by Japanese and African leaders, will cover a range of pressing issues confronting the continent, often called the last frontier for growth.
The agenda items include how to cope with the unfolding food crisis worsened by disrupted grain shipments and soaring food prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, energy security and improving health care services as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Kishida said the rules-based, free and open international order should be maintained for global peace and prosperity, as he aims to deepen cooperation between Japan and Africa.
Japan has been aligned with other Group of Seven economies in slapping a raft of sanctions against Russia, but the continent has been divided over Russia's war on Ukraine, with some nations taking a neutral stance and opposed to punishing Moscow.
Russia, for its part, has been also courting African nations and has blamed the Western sanctions for the worsening food crisis.
To support Africa, Japan will invest around $4 billion in achieving green growth through decarbonization and help Africa boost food production capacity and train people in agriculture as part of efforts to address the food crisis exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, Kishida said.
As the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for better preparedness, the prime minister also said Japan will step up efforts for Africa to fight infectious diseases such as AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis and to bolster healthcare systems.
Japan has shifted the focus of its engagement with Africa over the years, from giving aid to increasing investment with the participation of the private sector, as the continent is seen as having growth potential with its increasing population.
Kishida used his speech to underscore the importance of investing in people, a key part of his push to create a new form of capitalism. The premier reiterated that growth and wealth distribution should come hand in hand.
Over the next three years, Japan will nurture the talents in Africa of 300,000 people in such fields as agriculture, health care, education and justice.
Kishida expressed his willingness to strengthen cooperation with African nations in reforming the U.N. Security Council, which is increasingly seen as dysfunctional following its permanent member Russia's aggression, and in realizing a "free and open" Indo-Pacific.
"Russia's aggression against Ukraine shakes the very foundations of the international order. If we give up the rules-based international order, and allow changes to the status quo by force, the effects will also spread to Africa and the world," the prime minister said.
"We should not backtrack from the forward-looking steps that the international community has taken thus far."
Kishida had planned to visit Tunisia for the latest round of talks that have been led by Japan since their inception in 1993 but gave up on the idea after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is attending the conference in person.
The Japanese and African leaders are expected to release an outcome document to wrap up two days of talks on Sunday.
The previous round of TICAD, or the Tokyo International Conference on African Development, was held in 2019 in Yokohama near Tokyo.© KYODO
17 Comments
sakurasuki
Where's money come from more taxation? From debt?
Moskollo
How about spending $30 billion on schools and regeneration and helping families in Japan first?
Peter Neil
Why?
William Bjornson
So Japan appears to be taking China's cue and spending billions of dollars in constructive offshore investment while the U.S., mired in its archaic foreign policy, continues to spend billions of dollars in destructive offshore investment with, as we have seen in every recent major U.S. offshore investment (Iraq, Afghanistan, Ukraine, et alia), negative return while U.S. schools decay into irrelevance, infrastructure decays into rust, and Human welfare decays into chaotic frustration and hostility, and the 'Empire' becomes ever more hollow and fragile.
kennyG
About the same or even more has been spent as ODA for CCP China (which surpassed Japan in GDP long time ago) up until march this year, where the people don't know nor even care. Do not repeat the same mistakes.
The Dude Above All
FFS people it’s not 3 Billion for free, it’s called Foreign Aid which is given for Diplomacy and Trade. It’s an investment in return for various commitments that are negotiated upfront and over the period of the loan. Those trade negotiations will allow Japan access to market for its goods and services, machinery to build roads and buildings, cars and trucks to goods move on the roads, design services. TVs, microwaves, computers for the buildings. Japan will also have access to resources it needs which those countries at a better price. Africa gets to improve, it’s status of living and Japan generates sales and revenues for its businesses at home and abroad. That means returns go to the Japan’s revenues from multiple sources.
Japan has no intent to give money out for free.
tora
To answer the first poster's rhetorical question, yes. The quantitative easing continues unabted, with impunity.
The piper is going to eventually want to be paid.
The Dude Above All
@Sakurasuki
Typically government bonds but it will be from a variety of sources including planning for return on debts and interest it’s owed on foreign aid it already has outstanding. It’s not from taxes collected.
commanteer
Is this a pledge as in a confirmed agreement? Or is it an Amber Heard pledge? The LDP specializes in the latter I know, so maybe this is a non-event.
fallaffel
This... Japan doesn't just give away money to feel good about itself. Of course, some of the money invested will be wasted or skimmed, but they still expect Japan to benefit. Japan needs to achieve economic growth through these kinds of international cooperations since the domestic population and market is shrinking.
GBR48
The other circular economy: Japan will give Africa $30bn of taxpayer's money to spend on stuff made by Japan Inc.
Plus Japan's next tranche of migrant farm labourers and carers will be from Africa, Chinese labour now being a national security risk.
The UK are getting nurses from Kenya. https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-oxfordshire-62506475
Get in quick if you want the best staff. There are no ethical issues, as it is a rainbow coloured policy to increase diversity and learn from other cultures, and absolutely not a labour grab to make up for the ones G7 nations just kicked out in Covid repatriations and Brexit.
Harry_Gatto
The costs for Abe's state funeral pale into insignificance when compared to this.
Spitfire
Most of Japan’s ODA is syphoned off to big Japanese corporations who practice “amakudari”.
They will hand over a huge amount of cash to Vietnam for example who then have to use the cash to pay MHI to make a bridge.
The money pledged to China is like shutting the barn door after the horse has fled.
China owns most of Africa already after spending the last 35 years wining and dining the local leaders while Japan just sat on its behind.
The giant egos in Japan’s geriatric government can’t bear playing second fiddle to China,hence the huge expenditure. However,like usual Japan is too late.
rocketpig
Headline should read 30billion in subsidy to Mitsui and Mitsubishi for African business
Hervé L'Eisa
So easy to pledge OTHER PEOPLE'S MONEY...
Ken
Japan wants a market for it's products and penetrate into the African consumers.
Japan needs resources which Africa
has in abundance.
Japan wants a permanent seat in the UNSC and needs votes from African countries.
Japan wants it's companies to get a foothold in Africa.
Japan wants to compete with China in Africa.
All the above plus many more.But as usual,Japan is a late comer.Chinese and Europe dominate.U.S.Corporations have also made huge inroads.Just a week before this meeting,US corporations signed contracts and agreements worth US＄44 Billion in Africa.
Meanwhile Japan makes pledges and after the meeting is over,comes back to Kasumigaseki,teeth gritting,kentou suru,dou shiyouka,until the next Ticad and the pledge cycle repeats itself.
Kobe White Bar Owner
Maybe a silly question but when they say Africa who do they mean as this huge continent is made of 54 countries...