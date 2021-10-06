Kishida pledges large economic stimulus as by-election campaigns start

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday said he will follow through with his pledge to deliver a "large-scale" package to stimulate Japan's pandemic-hit economy as campaigning started for two upper house by-elections.
The Oct 24 by-elections in Shizuoka and Yamaguchi prefectures will allow voters to make their feelings known about the new administration launched by the prime minister this week, ahead of a general election at the end of the month.
"I strongly feel that I need to carry out a large-scale economic stimulus or a large-scale coronavirus response, and I need people to judge whether to let me do so through elections," Kishida said in a stump speech delivered in the city of Shizuoka for a candidate backed by his Liberal Democratic Party.
Kishida has said the stimulus package will be worth tens of trillions of yen and extend support to businesses reeling from the coronavirus pandemic.
In Shizuoka Prefecture, it is a three-way race between Yohei Wakabayashi, 49, a former Gotemba mayor backed by the LDP-led ruling coalition, Shinnosuke Yamazaki, 40, supported by the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, and Chika Suzuki, 50, with the backing of the Japanese Communist Party.
The election in Yamaguchi is a contest between Tsuneo Kitamura, a 66-year-old former trade ministry official backed by the ruling coalition, Kiyo Kawai, 61, of the JCP, and Hezumaryu, 30, a YouTuber backed by a minor opposition party.
The by-elections were called after the LDP's Shigeki Iwai left his House of Councillors seat and ran unsuccessfully in the Shizuoka gubernatorial race in June while Yoshimasa Hayashi, an LDP lawmaker from Yamaguchi, vacated his upper house seat to run in the upcoming House of Representatives election.© KYODO
klausdorth
Not again, not another pledge, please!!!
And who is gonna pay for all this, those pledges and promises?
Definitely those in charge, not the politicians, not the big businesses.
Expect our tax contributions to be raised even more!
fxgai
i pray for a miracle and the voters decide to not let him spend all our money
Cricky
Mm,m and what about households? Single parents, those earning less than 3m a year? What are his thoughts on the recent rise in food and utilities? Might need a new pair of glasses and less curtains in his car.
P. Smith
JT - the photos are way too large today for some reason. It’s uncomfortable to view on a smartphone.
Kishida makes pledges?! No way!
klausdorth
Correction:
Not
Definitely not those in charge, not the politicians, not the big businesses.
But
Definitely not those in charge, not the politicians, not the big businesses.
Aly Rustom
I think the LDP are worried about the general election coming up. They know the public is pissed off with them for holding the Olympics despite widespread opposition. Also the way that Bach spat on Japan and on what the people wanted is not lost on the electorate. Suga's incompetent leadership alongside Abe's scandal riddled one is going to leave a bad aftertaste of LDP in the public's mouth. So now, they are desperate to win back votes by promising the world to the electorate.
I hope the people here are not dumb enough to believe their BS and vote them out or at least weaken their rule significantly. If they don't NOTHING will change
JeffLee
Japan's recovery could become stronger as the vax rate rises, infection numbers fall and restrictions eased. A really big stimulus package may not be needed. But I guess they figure it's better to overshoot than undershoot, given the small inflation risk.
Slickdrifter
Open everything up and won't need a stimulus.
Stupid!
The sooner you open the country the more money there will flow.
If you going to give a way money. Give it directly to people who need it that lost homes to landslides.
That's suffered death or loss directly from this virus.
But better yet. Spend in research for better masks. Better and clearer air. On ways to curb the spread of all pathogens and virus.
END THE PANDEMIC!!!!!!