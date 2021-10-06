Kishida pledges large economic stimulus as by-election campaigns start

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers remarks in Shizuoka Thursday, in support of a candidate backed by his ruling Liberal Democratic Party as campaigning began for House of Councillors by-elections.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday said he will follow through with his pledge to deliver a "large-scale" package to stimulate Japan's pandemic-hit economy as campaigning started for two upper house by-elections.

The Oct 24 by-elections in Shizuoka and Yamaguchi prefectures will allow voters to make their feelings known about the new administration launched by the prime minister this week, ahead of a general election at the end of the month.

"I strongly feel that I need to carry out a large-scale economic stimulus or a large-scale coronavirus response, and I need people to judge whether to let me do so through elections," Kishida said in a stump speech delivered in the city of Shizuoka for a candidate backed by his Liberal Democratic Party.

Kishida has said the stimulus package will be worth tens of trillions of yen and extend support to businesses reeling from the coronavirus pandemic.

In Shizuoka Prefecture, it is a three-way race between Yohei Wakabayashi, 49, a former Gotemba mayor backed by the LDP-led ruling coalition, Shinnosuke Yamazaki, 40, supported by the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, and Chika Suzuki, 50, with the backing of the Japanese Communist Party.

The election in Yamaguchi is a contest between Tsuneo Kitamura, a 66-year-old former trade ministry official backed by the ruling coalition, Kiyo Kawai, 61, of the JCP, and Hezumaryu, 30, a YouTuber backed by a minor opposition party.

The by-elections were called after the LDP's Shigeki Iwai left his House of Councillors seat and ran unsuccessfully in the Shizuoka gubernatorial race in June while Yoshimasa Hayashi, an LDP lawmaker from Yamaguchi, vacated his upper house seat to run in the upcoming House of Representatives election.

