Kishida vows to disband LDP faction over funds scandal

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged Friday to disband the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's fourth-largest faction that he led until last month, in order to restore public trust amid a deepening political funds scandal.

Kishida also said the LDP will have to come up with new rules on how to properly manage its factions, as the scandal has rattled the ruling party and pushed the approval ratings for his Cabinet down sharply.

The LDP has come under intense scrutiny, with its biggest faction, previously led by late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, suspected of failing to report hundreds of millions of yen in revenue from fundraising parties over years.

Kishida told reporters that the public is "casting skeptical eyes" on the factions that are regarded as vehicles for LDP lawmakers to gain funds and promotion.

LDP factions provide their members with election funding and recommend them for ministerial posts, with critics accusing them of using fundraising events to generate secret funds.

Kishida, who left his faction over the scandal, launched an internal reform panel to establish rules to enhance the transparency of funds raised by the LDP groups.

Later Friday, prosecutors indicted a number of accountants and lawmakers from three factions, including Kishida's group, on suspicion of failing to report political funds.

But the prosecutors are unlikely to build criminal cases against executives of the factions, sources close to the matter said.

