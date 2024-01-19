Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Photo: AP file
politics

Kishida vows to disband LDP faction over funds scandal

6 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged Friday to disband the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's fourth-largest faction that he led until last month, in order to restore public trust amid a deepening political funds scandal.

Kishida also said the LDP will have to come up with new rules on how to properly manage its factions, as the scandal has rattled the ruling party and pushed the approval ratings for his Cabinet down sharply.

The LDP has come under intense scrutiny, with its biggest faction, previously led by late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, suspected of failing to report hundreds of millions of yen in revenue from fundraising parties over years.

Kishida told reporters that the public is "casting skeptical eyes" on the factions that are regarded as vehicles for LDP lawmakers to gain funds and promotion.

LDP factions provide their members with election funding and recommend them for ministerial posts, with critics accusing them of using fundraising events to generate secret funds.

Kishida, who left his faction over the scandal, launched an internal reform panel to establish rules to enhance the transparency of funds raised by the LDP groups.

Later Friday, prosecutors indicted a number of accountants and lawmakers from three factions, including Kishida's group, on suspicion of failing to report political funds.

But the prosecutors are unlikely to build criminal cases against executives of the factions, sources close to the matter said.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

in order to restore public trust , executives need to be arrested including Kishida.

-1 ( +5 / -6 )

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged Friday to disband the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's fourth-largest faction that he led until last month

And a week later a completely new faction called Smile Up Faction will be formed with all the members of the old one.

-1 ( +5 / -6 )

Kishida & co will do anything to avoid investigation, arrest, trial and incarceration.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, suspected of failing to report hundreds of millions of yen

they will put all on the back of the dead, wait and see.

Abe's death was probably made to cover the other member's corruption....

-5 ( +1 / -6 )

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged Friday to disband the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's fourth-largest faction that he led until last month, in order to restore public trust amid a deepening political funds scandal.

That about says it all. Kishida is toast. Any guesses as to when he gets the boot?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Kishida also said the LDP will have to come up with new rules

We need new rules to never enforce against our cronies and us and to levy against scapegoats and those we don't like!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Kishida & co will do anything to avoid investigation, arrest, trial and incarceration.

Nah, he will just claim that as PM he has immunity. You just gotta believe that the idea has crossed his mind!

He'd throw his mother under the bus before he admits to any wrong doing! Just like the teflon man did.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

