Kishida resumes work remotely after contracting COVID-19

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida commenced working remotely Monday, a day after testing positive for the novel coronavirus at the end of his summer break.
The 65-year-old prime minister, who has only shown mild symptoms, took part in a meeting remotely from his official residence in the morning, according to Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno.
As the prime minister must remain isolated until Aug 30, the top government spokesman said virtual participation by Kishida in the eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development, to be held in Tunisia on Aug 27 and 28, is being considered.
"We are making arrangements so the prime minister can join as many events as possible online and through other means," Matsuno said at a press conference.
Kishida's planned visit to the Middle East following TICAD is likely to be canceled.
Japan is currently experiencing a seventh wave of coronavirus infections, with record daily cases reported Friday.
Following his fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot on Aug. 12, Kishida started his summer vacation on Aug. 15 after attending a ceremony to mark the 77th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II.
His wife Yuko and his eldest son Shotaro, who serves as his secretary, have been identified as close contacts, although they have tested negative, Matsuno said.
Kishida played golf in Ibaraki Prefecture near Tokyo with his family on Tuesday. On Wednesday, he stayed with them at a hot spring inn in Izunokuni, Shizuoka Prefecture, before visiting Mishima Taisha shrine and other spots connected to the NHK period drama "The 13 Lords of the Shogun" the following day.
He has been at his official residence since returning to Tokyo on Friday afternoon.
Among other world leaders, U.S. President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have had the virus.© KYODO
Yrral
Not wearing a mask,
factchecker
Proof that the nonsense of insisting on pre departure PCR tests is total nonsense. Didn't stop him or me getting it here.
Eleven
He never wear mask, even in car. No brainier why's he get sick.
Kev James
How is this possible? He had 4 vaccine shots and told people that vaccines would stop the spread of the virus……I’m puzzled, bemused and baffled
TokyoJoe
Fifth shots incoming?
Butterflylie
Can you just get on with it and open the country please
obladi
It seems like most of us are going to get covid this year.
Awa no Gaijin
Who will he blame it on ?
Eleven
Good news is vaccine prevent serious illness. I want 2in1 Omicron shot.
AgentX
Vaccinated 4 times...
kurisupisu
PM Kishida is adverse to wearing a mask.
He is often surrounded by photographers and journalists and he is usually mask less.
On foreign trips maskless!
Coming off the golf course recently(maskless) he was surrounded by reporters again.
Maybe he finally will get the message?
And now he is resting?
He should be working!
AgentX
I'll bet he doesn't even wear a mask in his car when he's alone!
Eleven
Hello kurisupisu Today 7:46 am JST, this is Eleven Today 8:09 am JST
I notice that too. Ms Koike never rested at 3 C campaign when she had nervous condition and exhaustion from Corona work. She is a real trooper and very nice leader.
kurisupisu
With Corona, I had one day lounging around the house and then I was up and at ‘em!
Eleven
Hello Agent X Today 7:48 am JST
I think so too. . Not good plan because He could pass on covid germs to himself and make car interior dirty for His wife and family.
maledae2
Does it mean he will further delay opening up the border completely. ?
rcch
first thing I thought: this Fumio guy doesn’t like masks;
masks work, folks; downvote me all you want. :)
noriahojanen
Wish him a quick recovery.
It's a bit funny that Kishida follows the general pattern seen among many Japanese people testing positive: taking a fourth vaccination, coming back to work from a summer break only to find infected.
Rakuraku
Spot on.
A good exemple of do what I say not what I do. What a clown!
Actually, he is of course well informed and knows that these days mask are of little help.
didou
Repeatedly advocating for vaccines, mask wearing, and foreign tourists to follow the local manners.
Well…..
shogun36
So what?
Is he finally a member of actual reality now?
Welcome to real life.
shogun36
good.
just in time to promote the re-launch of their stupid go to travel crap on September 1.
they should make commercials about to.
OssanAmerica
Still spouting this nonsense after nearly 3 years?
Vaccines don't prevent infection 100%. But they reduce the chances of ending up in an ICU hanging on for dear life. If that prospect doesn't bother you, stay unvaccinated and be happy about it.
gintonic
PM Kishida is adverse to wearing a mask.He is often surrounded by photographers and journalists and he is usually mask less.On foreign trips maskless!Coming off the golf course recently(maskless) he was surrounded by reporters again.Maybe he finally will get the message?"
What message is that? There are tons of people religiously wearing masks who are getting infected just as are those without masks. Japan the world's most "masked up" country is leading the world in infection rates the last couple of weeks. What exactly is the message Kishida is supposed to get?
Mark
Wish him and all others well, this monster 19 is taking it's toll on us and has really turned our lives upside down.
If China only alerted the world as early as possible things could have been better, but China refusal to let the WHO and other experts enter the country and examine the virus made things much worse
The Avenger
The Man went traveling all around the globe within the last few months. He was in Germany for the G7 Summit, visited Biden in the US and probably did a few more trips I can't be bothered to look into right now. ...and where does he catch Covid? WITHIN JAPAN, after only one week of traveling around Ibaraki, Shizuoka, etc.. Do I even need to say anything more?
Open the borders for goodness' sake.
raincloud
Yes, masks work, but it's been two and a half years and it's time to take them off now. We can't live the rest of our days like this.
hattorikun
“Not wearing a mask,”
you should add “at least double vaxxed” perhaps.
Sister Jane
Yeah and the PCR test probably told him he was sick, plus in the 21st Century if you catch a cold it's Probably Covid-19, after all it's got the same symptoms of 10 other things besides Covid. I wonder how many Jabs he's received, because those individuals seem to be getting sick a lot more than those who didn't get the Jab in the first place. Most of the World's so called leaders seem to also have gotten the Covids. Biden, Trump, Macron, Treadeau, on and on, and they've all got their jabs all 4 or 5, some of these jokers get it more than once.
hattorikun
“Who will he blame it on ?”
Why blame it on somebody else given the current circumstances? If I were him I would blame it on myself, vaxxed or not.
gintonic
The Man went traveling all around the globe within the last few months. He was in Germany for the G7 Summit, visited Biden..and where does he catch Covid? WITHIN JAPAN, after only one week of traveling around Ibaraki, Shizuoka, etc.. Do I even need to say anything more? Open the borders for goodness' sake.
Spot on.
hattorikun
I think masks work for me. Don’t have to be Armageddon type of masks. Just regular disposable masks. Be aware of your surrounding, surfaces you touch. Keep hands clean. All these are normal practices even before COVID. I don’t wear masks when out doing sports, drinking eating sleeping. I do wear masks while in public transportation, out shopping at stores and malls. This has been working for me the last 2 years.
stickman1760
His symptoms are mild and he’ll be back to work in no time BECAUSE he got the vaccine. Almost three years into this folks, not rocket science.
Zoroto
You are free to go some place else where mask wearing is not a social norm, otherwise in Japan we will wear masks inside or on the train for a very very long time, so better get used to it.
EdwardCanada
Get well Prime Minister Kashida.
All the best.
kurisupisu
Yep, the good ‘ol experimental vaccines!
@gintonic
Yeah, I was thinking the same thing.
The most masked up country second only to China and where did that ‘message’ come from?
Turn on the TV and get a dose of fear porn into your living room.
Kishida obviously doesn’t watch the mass media in Japan like they watch him.
Kishida obviously didn’t wear his Abe mask which stops everything including O2 filtering through-expect mask wearing to intensify.
AgentX
The only way the narrative can be held together at this point is with unprecedented amounts of censorship....
AgentX
... which WILL continue to be done.
travelbangaijin
Keeping the travel ban in effect is really stopping the spread - NOT!
WilliB
Enough already. Everyone gets in contact with this virus, as well as other viruses, and the vast majority of people are OK. Stay generally healthy and if worried avoid crowded places. At this point, the virus scare is just a media phenomenon.
Eleven
Hello sister Jane Today 9:42 am JST this is Eleven 11:52 am JST
Your comment is an interesting comment:
Yuri thinks some joker who has all vaccine think they superman-woman and vaccine shield of steel. They do risky acts like eat in izakayas all night and don't wear mask in company because why not, I Have full vaccine status.
Story moral, get vaccine AND follow all 3C protocol like Sister Koike says. I hope my lesson is easily to understand.
CrashTestDummy
Same with Biden. 4 vaccine shots plus a course of Paxlovid. Biden tested positive then negative, then relapsed and tested positive again for 7 days. How can this happen when overflowing with COVID vaccine?
Eleven
Because vaccine stop him from die. If he die, no relapse possible. Vaccine great don't you think?
Gaijinjland
I’m not an anti vaxer. I had all the shots and boosters. But I really don’t see how a mask can protect you. I’ve never worn a mask in public unless I’m specifically asked to. I’ve been on enough rush hour trains unmasked and I’ve never gotten sick. If you’re going to get sick, you’re going to get sick. If you’re going to die then die. Let life move on and let the rest of us live. And why is it that the only sport any geriatric politician can play is golf? It isn’t even really a sport.
Ichigo
Airborne viruses spread when virus molecules travel from the respiratory system of one person to another. If both persons are wearing a proper mask that filters out most of the virus molecules, and that mask is worn over the nose and mouth with minimal leakage, the virus has an extremely reduced chance of spreading, and if infection does occur the case tends to be less severe.
Note: Any cloth mask without a proper filter, any mask worn just over the mouth or chin, or any mask constantly being taken off or adjusted is not going to stop the spread of infection because it won't stop the virus molecules.
Andy
Get well soon Mr Kishida, even after 4 shots of the highly effective vaccine as well.
Seamus78
It's been two and half years and people still don't get that vaccines don't stop you getting Covid but greatly help reduce the symptoms.
I for one only got the first t
It's time people realize that this strain of covid is far less dangerous that what we had in 2020 and 2021. It's NOT the same.
We have had relaxed restrictions in Japan since late spring and it's inevitable that there are many cases. People are out and about. Folk should stop getting tested for mild symptoms. It's almost trendy to get tested now.
The number of covid cases in other countries are declining because they no longer require testing everyone.
Japan should open the border, zero reasons why people ned a PCR check before arriving. An antigen check/temp checks should do. Let tourists travel by themselves, none of this tour group nonsense.
Kishida has mild symptoms but still needs to isolate for 10 days, ridiculous.
Each to their own. If you have old folk, sick people around you of course it's your responsibility to keep them safe.